(TuneIn)   Paul's Memory Bank is going on AutoPilot this week, so just about any song I've played this year is fair game for the AP to select during the 3 hours starting at 8PM ET. How many Sir Elton songs will be played?   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the Live365 stream which seems to work better.

Radio for Humans - Free Internet Radio - Live365
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was not really planning a show this week as I expected to be at work long hours on my regualr Friday night shift  through Saturday as new ground planes are being installed in the lab and as I've essentially been working at home in addition to the lab time I saw no time to prep a show.

Well, the construction project fell through, but all I've done today is sleep to catch up on the usual end-of-month rush.

Back to normal next week, songs that peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 in December.  Not sure what I'll do about the birthdays this week.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be here as long as I'm awake.  Not sure how long that will be.  Sophie has claimed my listening position next to the Telefunken.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Good evening!

Hopefully there will be lotsa Elton. :)
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lorelle: Good evening!

Hopefully there will be lotsa Elton. :)


If it doesn't pick any I'll force it.  I was rather surprised that my part of the library has over 1000 songs in it.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Barry Manilow?!?
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lorelle: Barry Manilow?!?


Quite possible I played it for his birthday....let me check...yup, I played the song in June and he was born June 17th
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The server keeps track of the last time the song was played, so as not to run afoul of playing an artist too many times in an hour.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I also know the next 10 songs coming up.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Let's see 1 Barry Manilow song in my directory versus 34 Elton John songs and it picks the Barry Manilow song first.
 
