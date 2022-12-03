 Skip to content
(1011 Now Lincoln)   UNO Police investigate note found in student Catholic Center. *lays down a draw four*   (1011now.com) divider line
The Archdiocese of Omaha described the note as "threatening," but did not give further details. They said the author of the note claimed to represent a group called Jane's Revenge, which is often described as an extremist abortion rights group.

Jane's Revenge may or may not exist. Catholic Archdioceses (not sure what the plural of that is) on the other hands have repeatedly lied about and covered up some pretty horrific acts all around the world. I'm not accepting their word on this incident, if it ever occurred.
 
