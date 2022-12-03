 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Republic)   Indiana trailer manufacturer gripped with doubt, ennui after losing out to duck farm, patio furniture company for "Coolest Thing in Indiana" Challenge. The Colts say "Welcome To Our World"   (therepublic.com) divider line
15
    More: Sad, Football League Championship, YouTube, Columbus-based Hiker Trailer, Hiking, Leesburg-based Maple Leaf Farms, local manufacturer of custom camping trailers, Hike Trailer, roast half duck  
•       •       •

324 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Dec 2022 at 11:05 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Trailer is way cooler than duck or a f*cking sectional
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A friend of mine was still in the Colts marching band through the early 1990s.
 
phedex
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Damn!

I thought finally my state was going to amount to something.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Trailer is way cooler than duck or a f*cking sectional


I love duck, but with a trailer you can pack it up and get the fark out of Indiana.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I have been to Indiana a few times.

My vote for the best things from Indiana are Shapiro's Deli in Indianapolis  and duck from Maple Leaf Farms.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size

Ducks are cool
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Maybe they should have named the trailer company Trailer McTrailerFace.

I mean if niche light industry is what you think is the coolest thing in your state you need to be prepared to spin that shiat. Or move out of the sticks.

Ducks have character.
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The coolest thing made in Indiana is meth and new HIV infections.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: The coolest thing made in Indiana is meth and new HIV infections.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

phedex: Damn!

I thought finally my state was going to amount to something.


No.  I'm sure you didn't.  It sucks here.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My vote would've been for Allison's transmissions, Cummins, or Eli Lilly (yes insulin should be free but, they do important work).
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How the hell did Cougar Construction from Melloncamp not make the list? They are famous for their little pink houses.
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: pastramithemosterotic: Trailer is way cooler than duck or a f*cking sectional

I love duck, but with a trailer you can pack it up and get the fark out of Indiana.


Love you too bb!
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I thought the Indiana trailer was pretty good.  I'm not certain about the time travel aspect, but it's great to see Sallah again.  I mean it's a bit weird he's played by a Welshman, but whatever, the guy is an excellent actor.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ less than a minute ago  

tembaarmswide: My vote would've been for Allison's transmissions, Cummins, or Eli Lilly (yes insulin should be free but, they do important work).


Allison's Transmissions is an Elvis Costello / Motörhead cover band
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.