(Some Guy)   How not to deploy a lifeboat   (cruisehive.com) divider line
20
    Cruise ship, Ship, Vanuatu, cruise ship, Royal Caribbean International's Quantum, ship's number, Mystery Island, damaged lifeboat  
•       •       •

20 Comments     (+0 »)
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I just figured they were decorative.

/jk
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nice boat.
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Needs Disney's Goofy "Yah ha hoooie" falling sound
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I bet they do a lot of evacuation drills.  Not.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

King Something: Nice boat.


i0.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Quantum of the Seas"

Was the outcome really that unpredictable? Not exactly a classical mistake.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: I bet they do a lot of evacuation drills.  Not.


Contrariwise:


The panel are shown an ocean liner and asked what the most dangerous part of it is. The answer is the lifeboats. A study by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch in 2001 showed that lifeboats killed more people than they saved in the UK and Australia over a ten-year period. Lifeboats were the most common cause of death on board ship, accounting for 16% of all lives lost. Almost all the accidents happened during training or maintenance. In the same time period, no lifeboats were actually used in an evacuation, so they didn't save a single life.

/And I not long ago read an article saying Sandi's a bit under the weather with bronchial pneumonia at the moment, so best wishes to Sandi.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: "Quantum of the Seas"

Was the outcome really that unpredictable? Not exactly a classical mistake.


I feel like I caused the accident just by observing it.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alright, 30 people on the next one. Women and children first...no takers? Alright gentlemen next...

People, the big boat you are on is sinking. Will somebody please get in the lifeboat?
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: gameshowhost: "Quantum of the Seas"

Was the outcome really that unpredictable? Not exactly a classical mistake.

I feel like I caused the accident just by observing it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: Jake Havechek: I bet they do a lot of evacuation drills.  Not.

Contrariwise:


The panel are shown an ocean liner and asked what the most dangerous part of it is. The answer is the lifeboats. A study by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch in 2001 showed that lifeboats killed more people than they saved in the UK and Australia over a ten-year period. Lifeboats were the most common cause of death on board ship, accounting for 16% of all lives lost. Almost all the accidents happened during training or maintenance. In the same time period, no lifeboats were actually used in an evacuation, so they didn't save a single life.

/And I not long ago read an article saying Sandi's a bit under the weather with bronchial pneumonia at the moment, so best wishes to Sandi.


Evacuating a ship safely and quickly is hard as fark, so our main tactic has just been to make ships as hard to sink as possible.

I'm totally fine with lifeboats being easy to accidentally deploy though, much more so than the opposite.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

King Something: Nice boat.


Those lifeboats actually look pretty snazzy if you made it into a houseboat
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Out the back door of a crashing Ford Tri-Motor goes without saying*.

* usually...
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
but number 12's davits were still in the vertical position

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: but number 12's davits were still in the vertical position

[Fark user image 261x170][Fark user image 261x170]


That's the "cheeseburger eating" position.

... you can even do it sober
 
benelane
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm sure a cat was involved somewhere on that ship, but I didn't look, so maybe not.
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
final day of our cruise we are waiting to disembark but the crew do a training drill LOL.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: I bet they do a lot of evacuation drills.  Not.


Fark user imageView Full Size

That's after the crab legs at the buffet.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So someone just happened to be filming this huh?
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why do Carnival cruises need lifeboats if this bozo can play totally blacked out air guitar into the ocean, drift naked on the high seas for 20 hours, battling unfathomable creatures with fins from the deep, and still survive? Lifeboats are a luxury.
 
