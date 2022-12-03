 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Mass Lottery officials worried this economy's diverted rubes from losing money on scratchers & Keno; "I've been calling All or Nothing 'Nothing But Nothing.' It has not truly added anything to the bottom line"   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You learn something new about Catholicism every day.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most casino games give much better odds. People might be realizing that.

The poker room at MGM Springfield has a good NFL promo going: they give out a few hundred dollars, spread among the players at one random table upon every score during the game. Thursday night, an hour before the (Patriots-Bills) game, I signed up for $1/$2 and popped up 39th on the waiting list. I checked again when the game started an hour later and was 35th. Couldn't get on a table that night.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry lottery brohs, I invested my scratcher slush into meme stocks and crypto.

Divested? Investigated? It was one of those words like that.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inflation causing people less able to spend money on gambling and other forms of entertainment because they need that money for rent and food? Who knew?! Maybe the government should start regulating highly profitable businesses for price gouging?
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lottery is a business I'm never going to worry or care about struggling with sales.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have math scores improved?
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only inflation driven by the 1% wasn't so punitive, the masses would have more to waste on scratchers
 
mrparks
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Maybe the government should start regulating highly profitable businesses for price gouging?


In other word: The price of scratchers is too damn high!
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Inflation causing people less able to spend money on gambling and other forms of entertainment because they need that money for rent and food? Who knew?! Maybe the government should start regulating highly profitable businesses for price gouging?


You want socialism or communism?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: DarkSoulNoHope: Inflation causing people less able to spend money on gambling and other forms of entertainment because they need that money for rent and food? Who knew?! Maybe the government should start regulating highly profitable businesses for price gouging?

You want socialism or communism?


Socialism, Democratic Socialism.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: DarkSoulNoHope: Inflation causing people less able to spend money on gambling and other forms of entertainment because they need that money for rent and food? Who knew?! Maybe the government should start regulating highly profitable businesses for price gouging?

You want socialism or communism?


I want money out of politics and the people who put money in to politics to go through a very large paddle machine.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wait, you mean to say people who really can't afford to lose their money gambling are choosing to not risk it?

Y'know, I may be okay with that.

/got enough risks in my life without gambling
 
Snort
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I am certain schools will suffer because of this.
 
Theeng
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Gambling taught me one thing, I'm not that smart.  I know I'm a mark so I need to stay away from it.

It was a farking expensive lesson.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
end the lottery and just tax rich people again
 
almandot
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Billy Preston - Nothing From Nothing (1974)
Youtube 8HqyEHqEYho
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: DarkSoulNoHope: Inflation causing people less able to spend money on gambling and other forms of entertainment because they need that money for rent and food? Who knew?! Maybe the government should start regulating highly profitable businesses for price gouging?

You want socialism or communism?


whichever one we had in 1979
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Legalized sports gambling will kill it off pretty shortly.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dbirchall: Wait, you mean to say people who really can't afford to lose their money gambling are choosing to not risk it?

Y'know, I may be okay with that.

/got enough risks in my life without gambling


Not being able to afford it has never stopped gambling since the beginning of time.

Having many more options other than scratch tickets , like actual casinos is killing them.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Nimbull: ctighe2353: DarkSoulNoHope: Inflation causing people less able to spend money on gambling and other forms of entertainment because they need that money for rent and food? Who knew?! Maybe the government should start regulating highly profitable businesses for price gouging?

You want socialism or communism?

I want money out of politics and the people who put money in to politics to go through a very large paddle machine.


... NOT YOUR PERSONAL EROTICA SITE!!!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Honest, clean action, I'm sure.

Massachusetts. Home of honest cops, and 0 corruption, right?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Legalized sports gambling will kill it off pretty shortly.


You aren't smart
 
p51d007
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I see them sitting at convenience stores.  They go in, buy a handful, go back to their car, scratch them, go back in, buy more with the few dollars they win, scratch those, buy more with less that they win, scratch those, LOSE and drive off.  Usually with a couple kids that look like they haven't had clean clothes or a bath in a month.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Inflation causing people less able to spend money on gambling and other forms of entertainment because they need that money for rent and food? Who knew?! Maybe the government should start regulating highly profitable businesses for price gouging?


Weah's my scratchah?
I hate to go off track on a good gambling thread, but we maybe could turn this around if everyone began insisting on pre-pandemic roll-back pricing.  "If it costs extra, I ain't going to buy it."  That's what I'm doing, but so far it hasn't had much in the way of results.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh no, poor people aren't being fleeced enough!
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Inflation causing people less able to spend money on gambling and other forms of entertainment because they need that money for rent and food? Who knew?! Maybe the government should start regulating highly profitable businesses for price gouging?


"An old English judge once said: 'Necessitous men are not free men.' Liberty requires opportunity to make a living-a living decent according to the standard of the time, a living which gives man not only enough to live by, but something to live for." -- Franklin D. Roosevelt (1936 Democratic National Convention)

At this time, there should be a minimum wage at $25/hour, a maximum wage which won't exceed 20x the minimum wage (so the corresponding maximum wage would be $500/hour), and a monthly guaranteed income equivalent to the minimum wage. And all these things would be periodically adjusted according to productivity.

ctighe2353: DarkSoulNoHope: Inflation causing people less able to spend money on gambling and other forms of entertainment because they need that money for rent and food? Who knew?! Maybe the government should start regulating highly profitable businesses for price gouging?

You want socialism or communism?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Maybe people are finally tired of paying the tax on stupidity
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: Oh no, poor people aren't being fleeced enough!


That's why we have religion, guilting the gullible to put their very last dollar on the collection plates.

Private jets aren't cheap, you know
 
