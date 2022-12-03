 Skip to content
(MSN)   Group arrested for cleaning up graffiti   (msn.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Banksy, Kiev, graffiti artist Banksy, Street art, Ukraine, Ukrainian language, Graffiti, UPI Police  
6nome
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I bet it was Elon.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Strangest war profiteering so far.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So lemme get this straight. A tagger who goes around vandalizing other people's, when it's not public property, now has a city in Ukraine wasting resources to protect his filth?
 
