(Slate)   Cruises can be the absolute best way to travel, assuming you don't mind Norovirus, Coronavirus, RSV, Legionnaire's Disease, Influenza, Hepatitis A, or rich assholes   (slate.com) divider line
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Don't forget screaming children. Unless it's a Virgin cruise.
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
balcony room is the only way to go
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

goodluckwiththat: balcony room is the only way to go


..when it comes to suicidal ideation on a cruise excursion.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah...much like Comicon. Dragoncon.
Or a Fark Party
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Best "host Hotels" prices I can find for Dragon Con. Is around 280 a night...with mandatory 4 night stay.
So, around 1200 for the weekend. And that does not include meals, luggage handling, or testical fondling . Or complimentary buffet.

And unlike a cruise, if you get a balcony room with a view for megabucks a night....when you open the window and step outside....YOU'RE NOT IN ATLANTA.

But in dragoncon you can still brush butts with smelly dudes fighting over duncan doughnuts and first edition X-Men comics.
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Breaker Moran: goodluckwiththat: balcony room is the only way to go

..when it comes to suicidal ideation on a cruise excursion.


that is just cruel.
my ideation of a great vacation  LOL
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

optikeye: The Best "host Hotels" prices I can find for Dragon Con. Is around 280 a night...with mandatory 4 night stay.
So, around 1200 for the weekend. And that does not include meals, luggage handling, or testical fondling . Or complimentary buffet.

And unlike a cruise, if you get a balcony room with a view for megabucks a night....when you open the window and step outside....YOU'RE NOT IN ATLANTA.

But in dragoncon you can still brush butts with smelly dudes fighting over duncan doughnuts and first edition X-Men comics.


why would I ever want to brush butts with smelly dudes?
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The two cruises we took, on Norwegian, the other Disney were fantastic. We had such a good time.
But post pandemic, I don't think we're going to take another one.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not even if they were free.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Floating petri dish.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Cruises seem like a nightmare to me. I'm an introvert that also has claustrophobia. All those people stuck together with no where to go to escape them unless you hide in your room. Ugh!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Yaw String: Don't forget screaming children. Unless it's a Virgin cruise.


disorientedtheology.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Yaw String: Don't forget screaming children. Unless it's a Virgin cruise.


Unless you're the screaming child.
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kabloink: Cruises seem like a nightmare to me. I'm an introvert that also has claustrophobia. All those people stuck together with no where to go to escape them unless you hide in your room. Ugh!


Sameul Johnson said something like, "Going to sea is like going to prison, with the added danger of drowning."
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Rich assholes don't take cruises. "Rich" assholes take cruises. Rich assholes have their own vessels.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I have absolutely no intention of ever going on a cruise.  There is nothing whatsoever appealing about them.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ less than a minute ago  
... nobody with any real money is going to be on a cruise liner.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Carnival cruise ships and most large liners look like hell to me.  However my family took a cruise back in the 90s on a ship that was much smaller than the ones you see today, and it was lovely. Not too crowded, we didn't destroy the port when we pulled in, but there was always something to keep you entertained.
 
