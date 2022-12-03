 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   I'm shocked, shocked that the city of Vallejo "inadvertently" destroyed the records of five police shootings before they could be released to the public   (vallejosun.com) divider line
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just as when cops turn off their body cams, attempting to hide evidence should be treated as 'guilty until proven innocent'
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like that entire police department should be fired.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forget it Jake, it's Vallejo.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah deleted footage? If I was a juror I would expect the cops are lying and vote appropriately. I would be vocal that as a juror, I thought the cops lied.
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ween - Vallejo
Youtube T_GUq-xqjzg
 
God_Almighty_Himself
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we ready to abolish the police yet?

#ACAB!
#NoMoreCops!
 
drunkest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best case scenario: When you have SOOO many police shootings that digital records get lost in the mix on 5 of them at the same time because they were the least remarkable ones.

Wrost case: Pigs and cohort being realllllllll piggy.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA_
"Coleman has since left the department to join the Napa County Sheriff's Office and Joseph is a police officer in Fairfield,"
What do the Catholic Church and police departments across America have in common?
Both think God is fooled by a change of address.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was no "inadvertently" about that...they did it on purpose.

ACAB? No...ACAA

All
Cops
Are
Assholes
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skybird659: FTA_
"Coleman has since left the department to join the Napa County Sheriff's Office and Joseph is a police officer in Fairfield,"
What do the Catholic Church and police departments across America have in common?
Both think God is fooled by a change of address.


Um, if you believe in that kind of thing God made them do it
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just out of curiosity, what would happen to you or me if one of us "accidentally" destroyed footage in five killings we were known to have been involved in, before the police could review it?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, I have automated backups happen every day on my client's computers, that go back a year.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
When I hear stuff like this, I treat the cops like anyone else.

I think of a trial, where a person is defending themselves against a manslaughter charge.  Their security system recorded the killing, but they claim they accidentally deleted it.  However, they say it was justifiable homicide.

Would you be skeptical?  I would.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

chitownmike: skybird659: FTA_
"Coleman has since left the department to join the Napa County Sheriff's Office and Joseph is a police officer in Fairfield,"
What do the Catholic Church and police departments across America have in common?
Both think God is fooled by a change of address.

Um, if you believe in that kind of thing God made them do it


No, if you believe in that kind of thing you just started a long debate on the nature of divine ineffability and free will.  Grats - you get to party like it's 1499
 
deadsanta
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
City of Vallejo, to me:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is why I don't really give a shiat when a cop gets shot dead on duty.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not a lawyer, but isn't intentionally destroying records during discovery grounds for a summary judgment for the other side? I seem to remember that's what Mr 'school shootings don't really happen' lost 50 million bucks a pop on.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How soon will the rookie file clerk be offered up as the sacrifice by the police department?
 
Watubi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
All investigations of police involved deaths should be the jurisdiction of the FBI, too many conflicts of interest at the State and local level.  Not that I trust the feds that justice will be done, just locals are worse.  One step at a time
 
GlamrLama
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
COPS = CPOS

/ Certainly Pieces of shiat
// every single one
/// no exceptions
 
