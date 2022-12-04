 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KNBC 4 Los Angeles)   Last WW2 veteran of Mexico, a member of the "Aztec Eagles" squadron that fought alongside American pilots in the Pacific, has taken to the skies   (nbclosangeles.com) divider line
9
    More: Sad, United States, World War II, last veteran of Mexico, Horacio Castilleja Albarrn, small contingent of World War II, Mexican soldiers, Mexico's Defense Department, German submarines  
•       •       •

251 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Dec 2022 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP hero
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couldn't even make it to 100? Quitter.

/obviously joking
//thank you for your heroic service
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vaya con Dios, amigo.
 
cmb53208
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vata con dios, senor. Gracias por todos
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A dude at the local bar said his grandfather wanted to be a radio operator in WW2 but this guy took his job.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
/O
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


/fair winds and following seas
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Adiós, amigo. Que puedas ser victorioso en esta misión final. 🫡
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The U.S. is fast approaching a similar announcement. There are approximately only 167,000 left in the U.S..
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.