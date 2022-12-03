 Skip to content
(USA Today) Hero When they absolutely positively have to get there: a couple spotted a FedEx driver tossing away packages and so decided to deliver them by themselves   (usatoday.com) divider line
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dumbarse driver should know that these packages are tracked, and his bosses absolutely know who he is. Bye-bye jerb.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jesus McSordid: Dumbarse driver should know that these packages are tracked, and his bosses absolutely know who he is. Bye-bye jerb.


If he scanned the packages to mark them as "delivered."

Alternatively he could try to lie and say they were never on the truck. Then you just have to avoid the truck's cameras.

For those curious as to why a driver would do this...
FedEx uses subcontractors so delivery drivers don't technically work for FedEx. Drivers are then paid by the route, not the hour. I got $150 a day for my route regardless of it was a very slow day and done in 5 hours or  an impossibly busy day that takes 10+ hours with zero breaks and absolutely hustling in unsafe ways.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So I got off the phone with UPS earlier today about my copy of Doom Scrolling, now available on Amazon, the 2022 Fark Anthology was torn to shreds by my dog because the UPS driver is afraid of dogs and can't seem to lean far enough out of their truck to put the package in the dog proof box, so they just throw it on the ground?  They've been doing this a lot, but like, I really don't want the driver to get in trouble because it's not like their life is all that great.  I just don't want my dogs tearing up my packages is all.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

weddingsinger: Jesus McSordid: Dumbarse driver should know that these packages are tracked, and his bosses absolutely know who he is. Bye-bye jerb.

If he scanned the packages to mark them as "delivered."

Alternatively he could try to lie and say they were never on the truck. Then you just have to avoid the truck's cameras.

For those curious as to why a driver would do this...
FedEx uses subcontractors so delivery drivers don't technically work for FedEx. Drivers are then paid by the route, not the hour. I got $150 a day for my route regardless of it was a very slow day and done in 5 hours or  an impossibly busy day that takes 10+ hours with zero breaks and absolutely hustling in unsafe ways.


Oh, I absolutely get the motivation. They screw their drivers the same way they screw all of their employees. But if that guy wanted to keep his job, he chose... poorly.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
FedEx is not having a good PR week.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fedex.  The red headed step child of delivery services.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
they saw a FedEx driver who "looked like he was throwing trash."

You're saying he Castaway some packages?
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  

weddingsinger: Jesus McSordid: Dumbarse driver should know that these packages are tracked, and his bosses absolutely know who he is. Bye-bye jerb.

If he scanned the packages to mark them as "delivered."

Alternatively he could try to lie and say they were never on the truck. Then you just have to avoid the truck's cameras.

For those curious as to why a driver would do this...
FedEx uses subcontractors so delivery drivers don't technically work for FedEx. Drivers are then paid by the route, not the hour. I got $150 a day for my route regardless of it was a very slow day and done in 5 hours or  an impossibly busy day that takes 10+ hours with zero breaks and absolutely hustling in unsafe ways.


??? This is how autobody works. The shop changes you for 5 hours. And the actual employee makes money by getting jobs down faster then all the was billed at. And most jobs are way quicker than they are billed at.  But you have to move fast.
 
