(Zillow)   Comes with VHS collection and TV   (zillow.com) divider line
39
posted to Main » on 03 Dec 2022 at 5:15 PM



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No meat hooks or chainsaws.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rustic

Meaning its rusty, and full of ticks
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
definitely no squatters.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Looks like my Dad's place looked after it had been abandoned for about 3 years.

The lesson I learned is don't expect your siblings to do anything right when how they run their own lives should tell you everything isn't going to be 'handled'.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nothing a good fire bombing and bulldozing can't fix.

The tax history on that place is insane..
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Scrape city.  I dig the window covering concept on the front in general.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a complete tear down. No way.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: That's a complete tear down. No way.


Definitely.  Trying to fix that totally wouldn't be worth it.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Nothing a good fire bombing and bulldozing can't fix.

The tax history on that place is insane..


In states that don't have a state income tax, property taxes,sales taxes and use taxes make them cost more in taxes by far for the majority of residents.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I can smell the meth cooking fumes from here.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
>"Do you think we should rotate the image before posting?"
>"Pffft.  What are you, farking kidding me?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I suspect it doesn't include any of the plumbing or electrical copper?
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'll take it!
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Man, you can smell the hobo herpes from here...
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: >"Do you think we should rotate the image before posting?"
>"Pffft.  What are you, farking kidding me?"

[Fark user image image 850x698]


I honestly thought a tree had crashed through the wall
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: >"Do you think we should rotate the image before posting?"
>"Pffft.  What are you, farking kidding me?"

[Fark user image image 850x698]


Why're there tumbleweeds INSIDE the house?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: >"Do you think we should rotate the image before posting?"
>"Pffft.  What are you, farking kidding me?"

[Fark user image 850x698]


The stuff on the right isn't a floor, it's just stuck to a wall.
 
buntz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'll put $9,800 into it but I'm not going to clean the carpets, they're fine, I'm not gonna have anything cutting into my profit!!!!
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Feel_the_velvet: >"Do you think we should rotate the image before posting?"
>"Pffft.  What are you, farking kidding me?"

[Fark user image 850x698]

The stuff on the right isn't a floor, it's just stuck to a wall.


Ewwwww with what
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Property features many amenities, including gravitational anomalies in one bedroom, an open floor-plan, and large art installation in side lot...
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've been to Anthony, Texas, which is a podunk place right on the New Mexico/Texas border about halfway between El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM.  And I can tell you that not only does $39,950 seem like a steep price for that place, I wouldn't pay $39K for the entire town.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It looks like a slightly more run down version of a buddy of mines house.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Cops might want to take a look at that VHS collection. Just sayin'.

/ probably watched too many True Crime shows in the past
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: >"Do you think we should rotate the image before posting?"
>"Pffft.  What are you, farking kidding me?"

[Fark user image image 850x698]


My guess was that that room got unevenly filled with shiat and tipped over
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Man, you can smell the hobo herpes from here...


How do you know what hobo herpes smells like?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
But what a landscape!

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Even Bob the Builder wouldn't want to fix that one.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well what use are the TV and tapes without a VCR?  Can you even buy those anymore?
 
Kraig57
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: >"Do you think we should rotate the image before posting?"
>"Pffft.  What are you, farking kidding me?"

[Fark user image 850x698]


The first place I've seen with its own "tumbleweed room."
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

433: Even Bob the Builder wouldn't want to fix that one.


"Can we fix it?"

"Yes w--- aww f*ck it.  Burn it down."
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ooo! The Fallout cosplay location I've always wanted!
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

433: Even Bob the Builder wouldn't want to fix that one.


nerdshizzle.comView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Nothing says safe neighborhood like those grates over the windows.
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size

Took me a few seconds to realize the image is sideways. On the cabinet in the background, at the very top, is that a white VCR player? How tacky. Zoomed in and looked at the tapes. No Robo Cop. And no Rocky movies...1,2,3,4 or 5. Ain't going to waste my time.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hold up!  Convenient to Mexico, New Mexico, AND I-10?  This is totally the perfect drop house for my drug mules and human traffic.
 
wxboy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I can practically taste the drugs just from looking at the pictures.
 
darinwil
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Reminds me of a trailer I helped a former childhood friend replace the floor in. It was crap to begin with but I came back a few months later, after he apparently started using meth, and it looked very similar right down to the moldy bathroom. The shower started leaking so they just duct taped some plastic to the walls and warned me that if I had to pee make sure to stand on the floor joists so I wouldn't fall through.
 
