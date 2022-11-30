 Skip to content
(NYPost)   The annual winner of "[X] is dirtier than a toilet seat is: Checkout touchscreens. Come up and collect your cholera   (nypost.com)
34
•       •       •

34 Comments     (+0 »)
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why is the toilet seat always a barometer for how filthy something is? Unless someone has bad aim, I don't see how a toilet seat would be that dirty.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
<coughs up a bit of blood> Well now. That's the last time I use the kiosk in the deepest, darkest part of the congo....
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Asspickers use those.
But the hsndi wipes are located inside the entrance, no where near where that key pad of fecal doom is
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My bad.  I'll stop putting my ass on them.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Annual? I do these tournaments monthly.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And that's why I use the knuckle on my ring finger on those things.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's good for your immune system.
 
Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mugato: Why is the toilet seat always a barometer for how filthy something is? Unless someone has bad aim, I don't see how a toilet seat would be that dirty.


poop is a universal constant for something that you dont want near your food or water sources. Toilet seats for the most part are communal plus they are the closet source to poop that people can identify with. The lizard part of your brain thinking you dont want your own or someone else's waste anywhere near you
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mugato: Why is the toilet seat always a barometer for how filthy something is? Unless someone has bad aim, I don't see how a toilet seat would be that dirty.


No kidding, I mean sure I bet women have it a little harder then men on this front, I can understand that hovering isn't that stable even if you get a hand on each wall.  But seriously it only takes like an extra two seconds up to do a quick pass around the seat to render the whole thing sterile.  I usually do a second pass as I'm finishing up to pay it forward.

Sometimes I can't believe the number of people who don't know that urine is sterile.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I would consider using the self checkout if the store would pay me to be a cashier, but they will not.  Actually my thing is that I prefer cash transactions so the self checkout is not for me.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
im5.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Mugato: Why is the toilet seat always a barometer for how filthy something is? Unless someone has bad aim, I don't see how a toilet seat would be that dirty.

No kidding, I mean sure I bet women have it a little harder then men on this front, I can understand that hovering isn't that stable even if you get a hand on each wall.  But seriously it only takes like an extra two seconds up to do a quick pass around the seat to render the whole thing sterile.  I usually do a second pass as I'm finishing up to pay it forward.

Sometimes I can't believe the number of people who don't know that urine is sterile.


...except when it isn't.

// and when it isn't sterile, it REALLY isn't sterile
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If only there was something you could bring along to tap those screens.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh, I guess hipsters have been rubbing their beards on the touchscreens?
 
Yankees Team Gynecologist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: I would consider using the self checkout if the store would pay me to be a cashier, but they will not.  Actually my thing is that I prefer cash transactions so the self checkout is not for me.


Do you get your cash from an ATM or always go inside the bank?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Using the self-checkout is like masturbating.

I go shopping for the interpersonal contact with a cashier.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yeah germs are pretty much everywhere, and anything that gets frequently touched by people is going to be covered in all kinds of them.  You'll be perfectly fine if you just wash your damn hands.
 
Practical_Draconian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The touchscreen betting windows at casinos and horse racing tracks should have killed family members, friends and me by now.

/I wonder the germ count on penny slots at the Union Plaza in Las Vegas, right near the big bus stop terminal in Downtown LV.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Yankees Team Gynecologist: Moniker o' Shame: I would consider using the self checkout if the store would pay me to be a cashier, but they will not.  Actually my thing is that I prefer cash transactions so the self checkout is not for me.

Do you get your cash from an ATM or always go inside the bank?


Ewww, physical money?  Do you know how many hands and other places those things have been?  Hello the 20th century called from its land line and wants its outdated gross currencies back.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: I would consider using the self checkout if the store would pay me to be a cashier, but they will not.  Actually my thing is that I prefer cash transactions so the self checkout is not for me.


You know the self checkouts take cash and make change, right?

Most, anyway. Sometimes they have card-only ones.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bughunter: Using the self-checkout is like masturbating.


This is why I'm banned for life from the local supermarket.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yeah, we shouldn't have to touch them.
A gesture or body movement should suffice.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: If only there was something you could bring along to tap those screens.
[Fark user image 425x425]


WTF is that?
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Mugato: Why is the toilet seat always a barometer for how filthy something is? Unless someone has bad aim, I don't see how a toilet seat would be that dirty.

No kidding, I mean sure I bet women have it a little harder then men on this front, I can understand that hovering isn't that stable even if you get a hand on each wall.  But seriously it only takes like an extra two seconds up to do a quick pass around the seat to render the whole thing sterile.  I usually do a second pass as I'm finishing up to pay it forward.

Sometimes I can't believe the number of people who don't know that urine is sterile.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Keyboards, computer mice, tv remotes phones already got this coveted statue decades ago

If this is news to you, welcome to 1950
Enjoy your Swanson TV dinner
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If myth busters taught me anything, it's that fecal coliform is everywhere.

No, really, everything is covered in poo bacteria.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Yeah, we shouldn't have to touch them.
A gesture or body movement should suffice.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
One of my other carryovers from Covid is keeping a hand sanitizer bottle in my car all the time. Every time I get back in the car, sanitize.

Of course, my kids are in school and bring home all the germs to me anyway, sigh.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The solution is obvious.

Never touch anything or anyone as long as you live.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Anything that has a lot of hands on it is going to have a lot of germs on it. I mean, duh.

This is why "wash your hands before you eat/prep/serve food" is general advice. Keep in mind that "things a whole lot of hands touch every day" includes door handles, so even if you have a private office with no one else using your stuff, you already have whatever germs are circulating on you as soon as you walk in the building.

Also keep in mind that you're constantly exposed to a shiatload of germs, but unless you have an immune condition, rarely get sick, because your immune system will quickly wipe out small amounts of whatever gets in.

So use common sense: wash your hands regularly, don't take stupid risks, mask where appropriate for covid, and you don't have much to worry about.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

El_Dan: It's good for your immune system.


I think that's true. I'm not exactly fastidious about washing by hands and I rarely get a cold and I've never had the flu.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Your immune system needs something to do to stay busy. When you try to live in a sterile environment, it gets bored and decides to eat you instead.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: BumpInTheNight: Mugato: Why is the toilet seat always a barometer for how filthy something is? Unless someone has bad aim, I don't see how a toilet seat would be that dirty.

No kidding, I mean sure I bet women have it a little harder then men on this front, I can understand that hovering isn't that stable even if you get a hand on each wall.  But seriously it only takes like an extra two seconds up to do a quick pass around the seat to render the whole thing sterile.  I usually do a second pass as I'm finishing up to pay it forward.

Sometimes I can't believe the number of people who don't know that urine is sterile.

...except when it isn't.

// and when it isn't sterile, it REALLY isn't sterile


Its only happened to me once, I noticed the seat was getting more green then yellow so I stopped right there and went to the doctor's office.  Would you believe I got it from my cat?  Man, you'd think for creatures that spend half their lives grooming they'd be the cleanest things in your house.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mugato: Why is the toilet seat always a barometer for how filthy something is? Unless someone has bad aim, I don't see how a toilet seat would be that dirty.


Probably the cleanest item in my house at all times. Never know when food poisoning or the flu is gonna happen and I don't want to sit next something that reeks of pee for 5 hours
 
