(NBC Washington)   70-year-old drives 7 miles on DC trail before striking an 80-year-old woman walking to the same farmers market   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I lived in Bethesda, I used to walk that stretch of trail all of the time. Never saw a car on it, but there were plenty of Lance Armstrong wannabes who would try to run you down.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apple Maps strikes again
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People over 65 should need to take drivers practical tests every 5 years. Yes, that should include me in 6 years.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden or Trump?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The driver hit a woman in her 80s walking on the trail near the Bethesda public pool, police said. Her injuries are not life threatening and she is out of the hospital, police said.

Some 80 year olds break a hip and fall.  This one takes a hit from a ton of moving metal and calls it a draw.  Drink your milk people.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
To be fair, it's certainly a road-like trail in some parts:

Fark user imageView Full Size


But not for seven whole miles. If you drove seven miles on that trail, someone needs to take your license away and look into putting you into a home.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
and that's terrible
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Mister Magoo Show - Opening
Youtube OkTyyYPFuPE
 
fat boy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Gary Condit?
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
All the paths around here have posts and other stuff to block motor traffic like cars from even getting onto the path.  WTF?
 
Bslim
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sounds like something out of the latest Indiana Jones film.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We have a trail like that in my town. People occasionally get confused and drive on it

Drivers tests every ten years
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Maybe put up something at the entrances that cars can't get thru. Just an idea.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Automatic revocation of drivers license at 65.  And if they don't have a driver or public transit they can access, automatic relocation to a retirement camp city where they can live ve out their days with public transportation or work from pod work.

Have the government seize their property, if they own it, and auction it off, which pays any back taxes they owe and goes towards their life in the retirement city.

In the center of the retirement city have a Going Home Megaplex where they can go home with dignity and a personal IMAX show.

Problems solved.
 
AWalleigh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: People over 65 should need to take drivers practical tests every 5 years. Yes, that should include me in 6 years.


I'll see your five and raise you to two years.
 
Bslim
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Automatic revocation of drivers license at 65.  And if they don't have a driver or public transit they can access, automatic relocation to a retirement camp city where they can live ve out their days with public transportation or work from pod work.

Have the government seize their property, if they own it, and auction it off, which pays any back taxes they owe and goes towards their life in the retirement city.

In the center of the retirement city have a Going Home Megaplex where they can go home with dignity and a personal IMAX show.

Problems solved.


THIS!!!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lsherm: To be fair, it's certainly a road-like trail in some parts:

[Fark user image image 850x637]

But not for seven whole miles. If you drove seven miles on that trail, someone needs to take your license away and look into putting you into a home.


I imagine he entered it in Georgetown where the trail sort of grows out of the West end of Water St. I can see making that mistake for a few hundred yards but not seven frikkin' miles! Isn't there a tiny bridge at some point?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: When I lived in Bethesda, I used to walk that stretch of trail all of the time. Never saw a car on it, but there were plenty of Lance Armstrong wannabes who would try to run you down.


Between senile old drivers and douchey cyclists I think I'd rather take my chances with the geezers.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: People over 65 should need to take drivers practical tests every 5 years. Yes, that should include me in 6 years.


I wouldn't be averse to making all drivers test every five years.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: All the paths around here have posts and other stuff to block motor traffic like cars from even getting onto the path.  WTF?


That would only serve to cause elderly motorists to drive motorcycles.
 
wxboy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Walker: Maybe put up something at the entrances that cars can't get thru. Just an idea.


This is likely where the driver entered:

https://goo.gl/maps/UzCNAs4B2NgALps66

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's where the trail begins in Georgetown, and is at the end of a dead-end street. I'm pretty sure those gates aren't locked in position, so if anybody opened them for any reason, they probably just remained open for days.

Though, if that's where he entered, and he got 7 miles all the way up to Bethesda, it means he drove through at least one narrow tunnel and across several pedestrian bridges, which mostly are unlikely to be designed to accept the weight of a car.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lsherm: To be fair, it's certainly a road-like trail in some parts:

[Fark user image image 850x637]

But not for seven whole miles. If you drove seven miles on that trail, someone needs to take your license away and look into putting you into a home.


Yeah, if he drove 7 whole miles - north from DC into Bethesda - he drove a long damn way, and you'd have to be awful confused. There'd be intersections with roads, places he could have tried to get off, or stopped at. If he'd gotten on by accident and got too far in to back up out before he realized it's crazy to go seven miles. Wild stuff.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wxboy: Walker: Maybe put up something at the entrances that cars can't get thru. Just an idea.

This is likely where the driver entered:

https://goo.gl/maps/UzCNAs4B2NgALps66

[Fark user image image 850x445]

It's where the trail begins in Georgetown, and is at the end of a dead-end street. I'm pretty sure those gates aren't locked in position, so if anybody opened them for any reason, they probably just remained open for days.

Though, if that's where he entered, and he got 7 miles all the way up to Bethesda, it means he drove through at least one narrow tunnel and across several pedestrian bridges, which mostly are unlikely to be designed to accept the weight of a car.


This is the bridge I was thinking of - not my photo, I looked it up online. It's near-ish to Sibley hospital where the CC trail crosses the C&O Canal. The farker's lucky his car didn't collapse it entirely, leading to a totally different Fark headline!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Lsherm: To be fair, it's certainly a road-like trail in some parts:

[Fark user image image 850x637]

But not for seven whole miles. If you drove seven miles on that trail, someone needs to take your license away and look into putting you into a home.

Yeah, if he drove 7 whole miles - north from DC into Bethesda - he drove a long damn way, and you'd have to be awful confused. There'd be intersections with roads, places he could have tried to get off, or stopped at. If he'd gotten on by accident and got too far in to back up out before he realized it's crazy to go seven miles. Wild stuff.


From Georgetown, there aren't really any easy places to exit if you're in a car until basically where he ended up. It's all bridges and tunnels over and under roads until that point. There are some opportunities at access points, but no level crossings like a crosswalk until where he wound up.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Dude discovered the one amazing trick for avoiding DC traffic.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: People over 65 should need to take drivers practical tests every 5 years. Yes, that should include me in 6 years.


They do something like that here, don't remember the specifics but I think after 75 it's every year
 
