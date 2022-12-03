 Skip to content
(Global News (Canada))   If your ferry's engines are fully running and you're making way through the water, don't deploy the anchor. Most passengers don't like that   (globalnews.ca) divider line
33
•       •       •

33 Comments     (+0 »)
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Your.  FFS.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If you're ferry's engines...


No, I'm not.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That'll teach the passengers for not wearing their seatbelts!
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
and your making way


Yore confused, Subby.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Urmuf Hamer: Your.  FFS.


And *you're

It's actually quite amazing that subby managed to misuse BOTH of them in the same sentence. Usually people stick with one (default is you're).
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FFS
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Clicked expecting violent video.  Disappointed.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
CGI recreation of what unintended anchor dropping might look like:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No you're ferry engines!
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ok but what if you really, really gotta go poo
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I saw that on a movie once.... It didn't go well for the ship... or the "good" pirates that were running from the other pirates.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You scratched my anchor!!!
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of us old folks are prone to accidentally dropping an anchor - especially after a big feed.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as "furry engines" at first and expected a totally different story. I need new glasses or I need to go to Southeast Asia and get some eyes on the grey market.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you can only drop anchor on the poop deck
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the anchor "unexpectantly" dropped right on top of the Nord Pipeline......
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Multi Battleship Drift
Youtube EDBE7p8nO4A
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I've been on that very ship on that very route so I'm really getting a kick etc.

/Some very nice houses on the shore overlooking that bit of water.
 
rfenster
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Chris de Burgh - Don't Pay The Ferryman
Youtube 8kNwvIEQsg0
 
Mindlock
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [YouTube video: Multi Battleship Drift]


I have never seen that movie, but please tell me that the super eurobeat is part of the movie
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Someone pulled the emergency brake.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mindlock: MythDragon: [YouTube video: Multi Battleship Drift]

I have never seen that movie, but please tell me that the super eurobeat is part of the movie


Yes, it is.

But don't bother - that scene is the only redeeming part of the movie.

/and the redemption value is still only a nickel
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I tried, guys. Really. Next time.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mindlock: MythDragon: [YouTube video: Multi Battleship Drift]

I have never seen that movie, but please tell me that the super eurobeat is part of the movie


Not quite
Battleship (2012) Drift
Youtube OE_Pf2wG3Fg
here with actual music.

I thought it was a decent popcorn movie as long as you don't think about it too hard.
Plus Rhianna gets wet several times.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bughunter: Mindlock: MythDragon: [YouTube video: Multi Battleship Drift]

I have never seen that movie, but please tell me that the super eurobeat is part of the movie

Yes, it is.

But don't bother - that scene is the only redeeming part of the movie.

/and the redemption value is still only a nickel


But is it still a better love story than Twilight?
 
rick42
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Remember, the proper response when the captain says "Weigh anchor!" is not "2,385 pounds, sir!"
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bughunter: Mindlock:

I have never seen that movie, but please tell me that the super eurobeat is part of the movie

Yes, it is.


MythDragon: Mindlock: MythDragon: [YouTube video: Multi Battleship Drift]

I have never seen that movie, but please tell me that the super eurobeat is part of the movie

Not quite
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/OE_Pf2wG3Fg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=144&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1] here with actual music.


Well, shiat.

You know how I know you know I've only seen it once?
 
Mindlock
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Mindlock: MythDragon: [YouTube video: Multi Battleship Drift]

I have never seen that movie, but please tell me that the super eurobeat is part of the movie

Not quite
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/OE_Pf2wG3Fg?start=144] here with actual music.

I thought it was a decent popcorn movie as long as you don't think about it too hard.
Plus Rhianna gets wet several times.


God damn it.  I was looking forward to some eurobeat drifting action.

I know.  I'll write a letter to Santa asking for a sequel filled with eurobeat.  You know Santa, he always delivers.
 
IrieTom
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm on the Grand Isle -> Plattsburgh ferry on Lake Champlain right now, and the lake is NOT calm. So I'm getting a kick out of this...
 
nullptr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [YouTube video: Multi Battleship Drift]


Pacific Rim? I am so glad I've never watched that movie good lord.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ less than a minute ago  

IrieTom: I'm on the Grand Isle -> Plattsburgh ferry on Lake Champlain right now, and the lake is NOT calm. So I'm getting a kick out of this...


love this ferry!  Not a good night to be on the ferry...wind warning in effect.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

