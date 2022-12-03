 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Experian explains that the 1.3 percent of people who have perfect credit scores all share 3 similar traits. Presumably money, money, and money   (cnbc.com) divider line
69
    More: Obvious, Credit score, credit score, Loan, Debt, Credit, perfect credit scores, Credit history, perfect credit score  
•       •       •

999 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Dec 2022 at 4:14 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



69 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I bet those assholes also feel pretty smug when the car salesman comes back after a credit check and utters the phrase, "Yes! In fact you DO qualify for the zero percent financing, Mr. _Spud!"

And by "those assholes" I mean "me".

//suck it
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My credit scores are perfectly frozen solid, and winter is coming.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
1.  The first digit of their credit score is an '8'.
2.  The second digit of their credit score is an '5'.
3.  The third digit of their credit score is an '0'.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Move to Canada and you can have a score over 850. Our scale goes up to 900, because of the metric system.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: Move to Canada and you can have a score over 850. Our scale goes up to 900, because of the metric system.


But your credit limits are also in snow pesos, so your $25,000 credit limit in Canada is what, $3.50 in American Dollars?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The secret is they have enough money to pay all cash, but they don't. They utilize the fantastic credit and low interest offers they get from just about everyone. Thus making them even more rich.

That's the big thing people who come into money or the lottery never get. You do not spend your money... you have a lawyer and accountant, or yourself, find you the best deal on money. You park your money in money making things, and you spend money borrowed at very low rates, because they know you have the cash to pay it back.

Your money is making more money that you're spending in interest, so you actually make money while spending other people's money.
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Credit reporting agencies have no idea how much money a person has.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is one of the reasons "A burning desire to waste their time gaming the system for a perfect score, when 30 points less accomplishes the same thing?"
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IMr Ginz and I are not rich (but we are comfortable). I have a high credit score over 850 (mine is higher than his) because we both know that credit cards are not free money, so we don't spend above our means. If we want to go on an overseas vacation, we save for it. Stay out of debt, kids.
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I briefly knew someone who maintained a perfect credit score. She was a perfectly nice person but went ballistic when some error knocked her off perfect. She worked for GE Financial so once in a while I wonder how she handled it when they got mismanaged into nothing.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: Ivo Shandor: Move to Canada and you can have a score over 850. Our scale goes up to 900, because of the metric system.

But your credit limits are also in snow pesos, so your $25,000 credit limit in Canada is what, $3.50 in American Dollars?


I though value of the Canadian dollar was tied directly to maple syrup reserves and Tim Hortons coupons
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: Ivo Shandor: Move to Canada and you can have a score over 850. Our scale goes up to 900, because of the metric system.

But your credit limits are also in snow pesos, so your $25,000 credit limit in Canada is what, $3.50 in American Dollars?


Snow Pesos? Haha!

I might have gone with Poounds Sterling.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My ratings are always in the 830s/840s. Never seen 850.

Getting great credit isn't rocket science. Never miss a mortgage, auto, or utility payment. Use your credit card(s) on all purchases and pay the full amount every month.

This tells lenders that if you borrow money from them the likelihood of prompt repayment is very very good. That is all lenders want - you to make your payments. Being sloppy and missing a payment every now and then will hurt your credit. Yes, that means the lender can make more money off of you but they would actually rather not. Not using your credit will hurt your credit as well. Lenders don't want to manage their capital to be capable of you suddenly spending $30k of open credit if you never use it at all. Borrowing up to your limit will hurt your credit too because it suggests that you are overspending for your income. Having too much open credit (high spending limits) will hurt your credit. Your rating represents your risk. Anything that increases your risk impacts your score. Yes, that means applying for new credit will hurt your score too.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beyond paying your bills and throwing more than socks on your cards, you pretty much have to set a goal and make bad decisions to get above the low 800s, and literally piss away money\rewards\ect to get there.

Which can, ironically, hurt you in getting a high reward card with a teaser.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: I though value of the Canadian dollar was tied directly to maple syrup reserves and Tim Hortons coupons


Tim Hortons is just a donut shop. It would be silly to assume that a mere retail establishment could be the basis for an entire national currency.

Oh wait, never mind.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have pretty solid credit. I don't have lots of money at the moment
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4 credit cards? the fark do you need 4 credit cards for??
 
Inchoate [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Credit ratings are a scam, full stop
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: The secret is they have enough money to pay all cash, but they don't. They utilize the fantastic credit and low interest offers they get from just about everyone. Thus making them even more rich.

That's the big thing people who come into money or the lottery never get. You do not spend your money... you have a lawyer and accountant, or yourself, find you the best deal on money. You park your money in money making things, and you spend money borrowed at very low rates, because they know you have the cash to pay it back.

Your money is making more money that you're spending in interest, so you actually make money while spending other people's money.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: My credit scores are perfectly frozen solid, and winter is coming.


Mine is zero, because I pay for things from the money I have. The entire 'credit score" scheme is a scam. They have no idea how much money you have (thank you jmr61) or what you do with it. All they know is that you are in debt.

If you look at your "credit history" you will see places you have never lived and things you never bought.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: null: Ivo Shandor: Move to Canada and you can have a score over 850. Our scale goes up to 900, because of the metric system.

But your credit limits are also in snow pesos, so your $25,000 credit limit in Canada is what, $3.50 in American Dollars?

I though value of the Canadian dollar was tied directly to maple syrup reserves and Tim Hortons coupons


And Canadian Tire money.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

howdoibegin: 4 credit cards? the fark do you need 4 credit cards for??


I carry four different travel-branded cards because I travel for work a lot.

Worth it.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For things you can afford, there's money.

For everything else, there's credit cards.
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Inchoate: Credit ratings are a scam, full stop


Please explain.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

howdoibegin: 4 credit cards? the fark do you need 4 credit cards for??


I'll play. 2 are airline cards, which get me free bags, avoid point experiation, and give me a kicker if i buy that airlines tickets through them. They are also older cards so help my overage score and allow me to grab a random card because of a good deal without my credit score dipping below a threshold where i won't get prime.

Ditto with 2 hotel cards.

One is some stupid store card because my wife wanted to buy our next bed from there, and they have me 3 years at 0% if i opened it (see above). I can't complain, i have the equivalent from the last set of tires i bought.

One is my amex. because, well, amex. Don't have a real amex, get one. Thank me later. Aside from normal amex stuff, its the goto for spend if you don't know something else is going to be worth the points.

HD\Lowes cards. again, kickers, automatic off, easy receipts\billing\purchase history\returns

Macys card, because.....well i actually have an education in this shiat, but that thing is just its own graduate program. My wife will walk up behind me on line, and whip it out, some coupons, and my bill will drop in half. I don't ask questions. Looks annoyingly like my BOA debit and i occasionaly buy a hotdog on it, and it we have a sitcom level fight over it.

My main bank credit card. I use it a handful of times a year to keep activity,

My "first card" with a 20+ year history on it. Again, see the age score. It doesn't cost me anything, i never use it, it may still have a 250 dollar limit, it could be 50x that, and i wouldn't be shocked. Whatever, it gives me a buffer so i can do shiat like take a 8k bed and turn it into an unsecured asset for 3 years.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best way to a score of 850 is to max out your Discover card buying lottery tickets.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

howdoibegin: 4 credit cards? the fark do you need 4 credit cards for??


I don't need them all, but I do have 4 credit cards. My primary card is a Visa from my credit union. I also have a Mastercard because Costco (Canada) only takes that or debit. I have an American Express because that was the previous Costco exclusive. The 4th is another Visa from the bank where I used to have my mortgage. It's linked to a line of credit which was part of that package. I rarely use it but it doesn't cost me anything to keep the account open.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: Inchoate: Credit ratings are a scam, full stop

Please explain.


Credit scores are a way to identify the lucky from the unlucky or poor decision makers.

A credit score over 800 indicates only that the person lives a privileged life.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
> People with 850 credit scores tend to carry about $2,588 in credit card debt, compared to the national average of $5,221.

This is not very clear. Do they mean they are carrying $2,588 over from one month to the next, or, at the end of the billing cycle, they have used their card for $2,588 in purchases and will immediately pay that off?

1. Money

2. Retire early while wearing sweat pants, cardigans, socks and sandals

3. No use for a credit score since you own your home and pay cash for cars

4. Audible gasps when people pull up your credit score

5. Just 2 credit cards. Use one normally, and the other is a back up when there's a glitch or hold put on the first one for some random reason that takes a phone call to clear up because your credit card holder WILL talk to you the moment you call and ask "what's up?"
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: The secret is they have enough money to pay all cash, but they don't. They utilize the fantastic credit and low interest offers they get from just about everyone. Thus making them even more rich.

That's the big thing people who come into money or the lottery never get. You do not spend your money... you have a lawyer and accountant, or yourself, find you the best deal on money. You park your money in money making things, and you spend money borrowed at very low rates, because they know you have the cash to pay it back.

Your money is making more money that you're spending in interest, so you actually make money while spending other people's money.


Yes.

None of the times we've borrowed to buy a vehicle have we had to borrow to buy that vehicle.  We borrow because of liquidity.  Borrowing $25,000 when one has $25,000 means spending perhaps a few hundred bucks in interest and fees, but it means having the $25,000 vehicle while continuing to have $25,000 in the bank.  That $25,000 remains available for any emergency expenditure if it proves necessary, and the payments for the loan fall well within the regular income.
As far as interest rates go, it all falls into tables based on how borrowers are categorized for risk.If the top-tier borrowers feature one in a hundred defaulting, then the amount of interest required among the entire class, then the amount of revenue that needs to be collected across that class to make up for the borrower that defaults is very small.  99 borrowers' interest pay profit plus the loss of revenue from the one that defaulted.If mid-tier borrowers feature one in twenty-five defaulting, then the amount of interest required among the entire class is going to be significantly higher than the top-tier.  24 borrowers' interest pay profits plus the loss of the default.If the bottom-tier borrowers feature one in ten defaulting, then the interest rate will be absolutely nuts, because the the 9 borrowers carry the profits for the one that defaults, plus profits.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: NewportBarGuy: The secret is they have enough money to pay all cash, but they don't. They utilize the fantastic credit and low interest offers they get from just about everyone. Thus making them even more rich.

That's the big thing people who come into money or the lottery never get. You do not spend your money... you have a lawyer and accountant, or yourself, find you the best deal on money. You park your money in money making things, and you spend money borrowed at very low rates, because they know you have the cash to pay it back.

Your money is making more money that you're spending in interest, so you actually make money while spending other people's money.

Yes.

None of the times we've borrowed to buy a vehicle have we had to borrow to buy that vehicle.  We borrow because of liquidity.  Borrowing $25,000 when one has $25,000 means spending perhaps a few hundred bucks in interest and fees, but it means having the $25,000 vehicle while continuing to have $25,000 in the bank.  That $25,000 remains available for any emergency expenditure if it proves necessary, and the payments for the loan fall well within the regular income.
As far as interest rates go, it all falls into tables based on how borrowers are categorized for risk.If the top-tier borrowers feature one in a hundred defaulting, then the amount of interest required among the entire class, then the amount of revenue that needs to be collected across that class to make up for the borrower that defaults is very small.  99 borrowers' interest pay profit plus the loss of revenue from the one that defaulted.If mid-tier borrowers feature one in twenty-five defaulting, then the amount of interest required among the entire class is going to be significantly higher than the top-tier.  24 borrowers' interest pay profits plus the loss of the default.If the bottom-tier borrowers feature one in ten defaulting, then the interest rate will be absolutely nuts, because the the 9 borrowers carry the profits for the one t ...


Thank you Fark.  Your mastery of how to best format paragraphs far exceeds my own.  I bow to your superior judgment.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: Marcus Aurelius: My credit scores are perfectly frozen solid, and winter is coming.

Mine is zero, because I pay for things from the money I have. The entire 'credit score" scheme is a scam. They have no idea how much money you have (thank you jmr61) or what you do with it. All they know is that you are in debt.

If you look at your "credit history" you will see places you have never lived and things you never bought.


I've had clean up those before.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: jmr61: Inchoate: Credit ratings are a scam, full stop

Please explain.

Credit scores are a way to identify the lucky from the unlucky or poor decision makers.

A credit score over 800 indicates only that the person lives a privileged life.


And that assumption indicates you have no idea how money works.

760ish is the number you shoot for. Its a pre-qualifer for prime on most things. Nobody will bother looking deeper if you don't hit it and prime is a requirement.

Everything after that depends on the product you are looking at. They all have silos they want to fill in who carries a small balance and they make interest, who is riding their line, who pays every month. Sometimes they have too many people who just grabbed that product for a deal, and will shoot down someone who could actually buy the credit card company\bank\whatever with what is in their couch cushions.

I could tell you a really long drawn out story about a card i really wanted, because i was the random guy that could take that card for a ride, and we both knew it, and couldn't get it, even having "better" cards with the same damn lender.
 
Inchoate [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: Inchoate: Credit ratings are a scam, full stop

Please explain.


I know you're asking in bad faith, but: they're opaque, arbitrary, unfairly screw a lot of financially responsible people, and have grown to be used for a lot of pretty irrelevant applications.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Paying off your mortgage will drop your credit score by a lot.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
also if you aen't using credit to your advantage, you are leaving 2-4% on the table without even trying, and 5-7% if you put a little effort into it.

On about half the money you spend, ever.

Its already priced in. Use it (responsibly).
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BetterMetalSnake: null: Ivo Shandor: Move to Canada and you can have a mscore over 850. Our scale goes up to 900, because of the metric system.

But your credit limits are also in snow pesos, so your $25,000 credit limit in Canada is what, $3.50 in American Dollars?

Snow Pesos? Haha!

I might have gone with Poounds Sterling.


Pucks Sterling.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
> For example, if you owe $2,000 and have a $5,000 credit limit, your utilization rate is a higher-than-optimal 40%.

O.O

40%... I'd be paying...

Holy moly, that would be $2,160/mo in interest. How is that, in any way, "optimal"???

No, 0 interest is optimal on a credit card. It is bad debt, period. Your home is good debt, and, well, back in the day, your college loan was good debt. Not sure how to rate that today, though.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I had to make an emergency move to a better place about 4 years ago and the credit score Illuminati is STILL kicking my balls over it. I pay all my cards on time and try to keep a low expense amount but I can't seem to climb more than a couple points on my score each month if at all (according to Credit Karma). I wish I could figure out a way to get a score boost that doesn't involve a Powerball Jackpot.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: I bet those assholes also feel pretty smug when the car salesman comes back after a credit check and utters the phrase, "Yes! In fact you DO qualify for the zero percent financing, Mr. _Spud!"

And by "those assholes" I mean "me".

//suck it


My brother was clearing over 120 as a car salesman, more than doubled that as sales manager.
The bad credit is where the $ is
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yeah it's pretty silly that the best way to get someone to lend you money is to already have a lot of it
 
packingheat [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Paying off your mortgage will drop your credit score by a lot.


That's what happened to me. I suppose it could impact me if I wanted to borrow again at a low or zero rate, but the idea of playing the little game to maintain the score offended me more.
 
nartreb
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

madgonad: My ratings are always in the 830s/840s. Never seen 850.

Getting great credit isn't rocket science. Never miss a mortgage, auto, or utility payment. Use your credit card(s) on all purchases and pay the full amount every month.

This tells lenders that if you borrow money from them the likelihood of prompt repayment is very very good. That is all lenders want - you to make your payments. Being sloppy and missing a payment every now and then will hurt your credit. Yes, that means the lender can make more money off of you but they would actually rather not. Not using your credit will hurt your credit as well. Lenders don't want to manage their capital to be capable of you suddenly spending $30k of open credit if you never use it at all. Borrowing up to your limit will hurt your credit too because it suggests that you are overspending for your income. Having too much open credit (high spending limits) will hurt your credit. Your rating represents your risk. Anything that increases your risk impacts your score. Yes, that means applying for new credit will hurt your score too.


You missed one:  don't marry someone who'd rather start a major home renovation than pay the electric bill.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: This is not very clear. Do they mean they are carrying $2,588 over from one month to the next, or, at the end of the billing cycle, they have used their card for $2,588 in purchases and will immediately pay that off?


I would guess that the reported number is based on monthly statement balances, which could be either scenario. However the people with good credit ratings are very likely paying it off in full each month and then making new purchases.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: The secret is they have enough money to pay all cash, but they don't. They utilize the fantastic credit and low interest offers they get from just about everyone. Thus making them even more rich.

That's the big thing people who come into money or the lottery never get. You do not spend your money... you have a lawyer and accountant, or yourself, find you the best deal on money. You park your money in money making things, and you spend money borrowed at very low rates, because they know you have the cash to pay it back.

Your money is making more money that you're spending in interest, so you actually make money while spending other people's money.


You don't need to inherit money to do that.  I always paid everything cash.  I got a 2% back citi card, 6% back on groceries, 3% on gas and streaming, 5% target card, bjs credit card and an Amazon card.
I never use cash now and pay all balances in full.  All those rewards get invested.  Have been doing this for many years and have quite a lot of $ just from this.  Savin 3 to 4% of everything you spend every year for years adds up.
No reason not to start today, the amex 6% off groceries is currently waiving their annual fee and giving $250 if you spend 3k in 3 month which should be easy if you rat every day
 
packingheat [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: NewportBarGuy: The secret is they have enough money to pay all cash, but they don't. They utilize the fantastic credit and low interest offers they get from just about everyone. Thus making them even more rich.

That's the big thing people who come into money or the lottery never get. You do not spend your money... you have a lawyer and accountant, or yourself, find you the best deal on money. You park your money in money making things, and you spend money borrowed at very low rates, because they know you have the cash to pay it back.

Your money is making more money that you're spending in interest, so you actually make money while spending other people's money.

You don't need to inherit money to do that.  I always paid everything cash.  I got a 2% back citi card, 6% back on groceries, 3% on gas and streaming, 5% target card, bjs credit card and an Amazon card.
I never use cash now and pay all balances in full.  All those rewards get invested.  Have been doing this for many years and have quite a lot of $ just from this.  Savin 3 to 4% of everything you spend every year for years adds up.
No reason not to start today, the amex 6% off groceries is currently waiving their annual fee and giving $250 if you spend 3k in 3 month which should be easy if you rat every day


If you're paying for bjs with a credit card, you're doing it wrong
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

portnoyd: Is one of the reasons "A burning desire to waste their time gaming the system for a perfect score, when 30 points less accomplishes the same thing?"


It just happens for some people, I'm 825 with no effort but I always carry a mortgage and usually a 2 or 4% loan
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Inchoate: Credit ratings are a scam, full stop


How do you suggest lenders figure out if your going to pay back?  Unless your borrowing from mommy they have no idea who you are.  You could be lending to me who has never missed a payment in his life or my brother inlaw who has a 450 score, committed bank fraud and owes the IRS a lot... yes 20 years of crack was involved but without a credit score all you know is that I'm quiet and he's outgoing
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: > For example, if you owe $2,000 and have a $5,000 credit limit, your utilization rate is a higher-than-optimal 40%.

O.O

40%... I'd be paying...

Holy moly, that would be $2,160/mo in interest. How is that, in any way, "optimal"???

No, 0 interest is optimal on a credit card. It is bad debt, period. Your home is good debt, and, well, back in the day, your college loan was good debt. Not sure how to rate that today, though.


Read the bold bit again. It's not talking about an interest rate.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
For shiats and giggles, I just checked mine and pulled a 787, which is
a) good enough
b) the most thought and effort I've put into my score in about 20 years.

I use a credit card for most purchases (for convenience and security...and Amazon points), but I never carry a balance.  And no debt, aside from a mortgage we've never missed a payment on.

If you want a "787", do all that.
 
Displayed 50 of 69 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.