HOTM Headline of the Month November 2022 voting for Main
30
•       •       •

Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Fark's Headline of the Month Voting for November 2022!  

Great Fark headlines take all forms! Puns, wordplay, fun obscure references, visual, lyrics or verse, context - like buried lede and plot twist (click through to read the story to figure out the joke - these are often some of the best), and just damn clever or a sideways look at the story or the world.

Take the time to read and laugh. Then vote!

Vote for any or all! We don't limit your voting, we really want to see what you laughed at and enjoyed!

Voting starts Saturday, December 3, and ends Wednesday, December 7, 4pm Eastern.

Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love best for November 2022 Headlines of the Month!
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another day, another youth minister arrested for over 200 counts of possession of child pornography. No word on sermons about the evils of drag shows


Linked article: news.yahoo.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tarantino says the current era of feet is the worst ever. I mean films


Linked article: joblo.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When hot dog vendors go to war, there can only be one wiener


Linked article: cbs8.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Green Day Produce recalls mushroom packages due to possible health risk, dookie


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elderly couple attacked at Elton John concert two nights earlier than is alright


Linked article: ktla.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Merriam-Webster word of the day for November 22 is leonine, as in "The most significant catholic prelate of the middle ages was Pope Leonine"


Linked article: merriam-webster.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Connecticut couple holds up 30 gas stations/mini marts over 5 week period. And they say nobody wants to work anymore


Linked article: nbcconnecticut.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twitter might die. You'll get over it


Linked article: thedailybeast.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cable installer's leg severed in freak accident, will be re-attached next Tuesday sometime between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.


Linked article: kare11.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the sixth most valuable crop in the US? 'Taint corn, it's dope


Linked article: msn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Orcas maliciously strike boat, sinking it. This is not the first incident, making it appear to be on porpoise


Linked article: newsweek.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hurry up and read this before Prince Freezepeach wishes it into the cornfield


Linked article: threadreaderapp.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TL;DR: 0


Linked article: mediaite.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Women save owl tangled in fishing line near Butte. Near Butte? OWL RLY


Linked article: kpax.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America may be facing a national rail strike in as little as two weeks, surprising millions who had no idea we even had a national rail system


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least 11 injured as explosion rips through busy area of Istanbul, not Constantinople. Might it have been caused by jerks? That's nobody's business but the Turks'


Linked article: bbc.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
5 ▎ ▪ ▎0


Linked article: npr.org
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Noted Russian nationalist says army has too few doctors. Also, tanks, soldiers, modern weapons, socks, correct strategic doctrines, ideas, options, avenues for any eventual hopes of success


Linked article: abcnews.go.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vermont's only nudist resort to clothes


Linked article: wcax.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's high time that those big bongs returned


Linked article: bbc.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shots fired into York house. Police should be on the lookout for those wearing the the Red Rose of Lancaster


Linked article: wgal.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twitter: Working from home is prohibited. Also Twitter: Working from the office is prohibited


Linked article: theguardian.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now for something completely different: A man with a flashlight for a head


Linked article: newsweek.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DNA analysis reveals that Ro attempted to wade


Linked article: news.yahoo.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As pickleball increases in popularity, doctors report rise in number of Pickle Incidents


Linked article: wibw.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Merriam-Webster word of the day for November 5 is abandon, as in Paul McCartney and Wings' biggest hit was abandon the run


Linked article: merriam-webster.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Felonious monks


Linked article: news.yahoo.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hyundai introduces airbag guaranteed to reduce head injuries


Linked article: carbuzz.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC, KFC


Linked article: cnbc.com
 
