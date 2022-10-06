 Skip to content
(Fark) HOTM Headline of the Month October 2022 voting for Main   (fark.com) divider line
28
    More: HOTM, Contests  
•       •       •

Moderator
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Welcome to Fark's Headline of the Month Voting for October 2022!  

Great Fark headlines take all forms! Puns, wordplay, fun obscure references, visual, lyrics or verse, context - like buried lede and plot twist (click through to read the story to figure out the joke - these are often some of the best), and just damn clever or a sideways look at the story or the world.

Take the time to read and laugh. Then vote!

Vote for any or all! We don't limit your voting, we really want to see what you laughed at and enjoyed!

Voting starts Saturday, December 3, and ends Wednesday, December 7, 4pm Eastern.

Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love best for October 2022 Headlines of the Month!
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Why do wealthier and white neighborhoods recover faster after a hurricane or other natural disaster? I mean, it could be anything. We'll never know


Linked article: nbcnews.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Puff puff pardon


Linked article: whitehouse.gov
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In the midnight fire, it burned moai, moai, moai, moai. With a rebel yell we lost moai, moai, moai


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They should totally make a movie about this


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"UFO" turns out to be upside-down tent flying over Florida. Apparently no one was in it at the time, which certainly would've been an intense experience


Linked article: aol.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Riot police raid Iran's Sharif University after it becomes a font of student protest, risking the specter of Iranian higher education sans Sharif


Linked article: aljazeera.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
People watching for raining squid as exhumations resume for DNA to ID Tulsa Race Massacre victims


Linked article: npr.org
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Japan, 178 Hirokazu Tanakas set new Guinness World Record, smashing previous record held by 164 Martha Stewarts


Linked article: japantoday.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
On this date in 1989, with millions watching the World Series, a 7.2 magnitude earthqu


Linked article: youtube.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And now for something completely different: A man with a flashlight for a head


Linked article: newsweek.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Backed up driver damages Japan's oldest toilet, needs to eat more fiber


Linked article: theguardian.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Penn State cancels event featuring Proud Boys founder due to safety concerns, marking first time Penn State has shown concern for safety of boys of any kind


Linked article: wusfnews.wusf.usf.edu
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Russia strikes military railroad stations, military hospitals, military playgrounds, military theaters, military apartment blocks, military power stations, military shopping centers, and military holocaust memorials in Ukraine


Linked article: bbc.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The New York Post has been hacked. Readers started to suspect when one of their articles turned out to be accurate


Linked article: cnbc.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dick pic hick picks prick for quick trick out of pickle


Linked article: slate.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fort Rucker name change approved, will now just be called Darius


Linked article: whnt.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dutch dikes have had way too much beaver


Linked article: dutchnews.nl
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Putin rules out use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine after not being able to find any that still work


Linked article: kcra.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How are things going over in Russia? "Everything has collapsed". Hm, maybe you're throwing the wrong people out of windows?


Linked article: themoscowtimes.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Man falsely claimed he was a billionaire, a Harvard MBA, and a special forces veteran to commit $35 million fraud. Authorities became suspicious when he didn't launch a Senate campaign


Linked article: cnbc.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Germany announces plans to legalize SchmokenDopen


Linked article: dw.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Article asks "is Florida becoming a failed state." Becoming?


Linked article: thenation.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Church built a baby Jesus statue that looks remarkably like Phil Collins. No doubt specs came from the book of Genesis


Linked article: relevantmagazine.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No word if it was wearing jetpack and roller skates


Linked article: ndtv.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Dozens of drivers get flat tires on California highway from loose box of roofing nails. Police charge the ones who missed the hazard with tacks evasion


Linked article: autoblog.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Bad: high beams from oncoming traffic. Worse: I-beams from oncoming traffic


Linked article: vancouver.citynews.ca
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
W₄ E₁ R₁ E₁ F₄ ❏ C₃ K₅ E₁ D₂


Linked article: cnn.com
 
