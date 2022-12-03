 Skip to content
(San Francisco Chronicle)   California's economy is so bad that people can't afford to sue each other anymore   (sfchronicle.com) divider line
jso2897
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's the God's truth people. California is a smoking hell-pit of destruction and failure.
Whatever you do, stay the hell out of this godforsaken place.
There are no jobs here, nothing to eat, the Mexican drug gangs run everything, and all streets are knee-deep in human poop.
Unless you are a wealthy tourist, in which case don't stay any longer than you need to spend all your disposable income and then get the f**k out of here.
Take my word for it. Under no circumstances would you want to come here for any other reason.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Subby can give me their email so I can actually read the article.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Which is why I left in 1996 and never looked back.
 
anuran
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

How are YOU doing, Tom McCall?
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Maybe just ask Lawyers to reduce their fees?
Fark user imageView Full Size

OK. Maybe not. 😳
 
Fereals
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Professionals' with no solidarity with other castes will increasingly wonder where all their customers have gone.
 
