(BBC-US)   Sure, you've been drunk, but have you ever been "call emergency services 68 times in 90 minutes" drunk?   (bbc.com) divider line
12
291 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Dec 2022 at 12:12 PM (1 hour ago)



12 Comments     (+0 »)
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
But Newark's emergency number is 911, no wonder he didn't get through!

/Go Devils, beat the Flyers tonight! :)
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If emergency services had changed their number to 0 118 999 881 999 119 725 3, then it would have been a lot harder for this drunk guy to call 68 times in a row.
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In the US, the guy would have been pulled out of his house and beaten, and some false charge of 'resisting arrest' would have been filed by the responding police.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Floki: In the US, the guy would have been pulled out of his house and beaten, and some false charge of 'resisting arrest' would have been filed by the responding police.


Newark man who made 68 calls to 999 found drunk in bed
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Don't kink shame.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My Huawai P30 dials emergency if you rapidly hit the on/off button. I did this by accident once, and can totally see this happening if I was drunk and just clicking my phone. Though doing so would not cause me to hang up constantly as well.
 
uttertosh [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"call emergency services 68 times in 90 minutes" drunk?

WOW. Now, that's just the kinda butt dialing record that even subby's mom could get behind!

/*hangs head in shame*
//*throws self out of thread*
 
replacementcool
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: My Huawai P30 dials emergency if you rapidly hit the on/off button. I did this by accident once, and can totally see this happening if I was drunk and just clicking my phone. Though doing so would not cause me to hang up constantly as well.


yup I've done this too.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yes. Except I called The White House. Never did speak to The President drunk and I tried.

/ Though I did sober which was weird.
// Bill Clinton answered the farkin' phone one day, go figure.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Nottinghamshire Police said the man consistently rang 999 and hung up on officers when they tried to find out what was wrong."

He didn't want the police, he wanted the Sheriff. Apparently he had been robbed by a man in green tights.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

allthesametome: "Nottinghamshire Police said the man consistently rang 999 and hung up on officers when they tried to find out what was wrong."

He didn't want the police, he wanted the Sheriff. Apparently he had been robbed by a man in green tights.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

