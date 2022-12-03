 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   Spilt Milk festival gives attendees reason to cry   (news.com.au) divider line
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Goddammit. I was all excited about a Jellyfish reunion.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well I mean, you don't want to leave milk outside that long or it's gonna leave a mark.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
" Don't drink the milk!"
"Why?"
"It's spilt".
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Australia, where even the deadly diseases are trying to kill you.
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's gonna take me a few days before I feel ready to cook up some spicy sausages after seeing this photo of symptoms:

content.api.newsView Full Size
 
Quantumbunny
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I had to Google Meningococcal to know that was "muh nin juh cock all", and that it was a severe meningitis. I don't think I've ever seen this written down before, and I certainly didn't know it was a subset a meningitis.

Also, apparently there's an ongoing outbreak of it in Florida, because of course there is.
 
