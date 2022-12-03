 Skip to content
"Stop (BANG) ... or I'll shoot"
67
    Austin police officer, Daniel Sanchez, Ring camera video, exclusive interview, Officer Sanchez, Moonesinghe's mother  
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
From TFA: "the officer followed his training"

Worst excuse of all. What they are saying is their training is abysmal.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Man On A Mission: From TFA: "the officer followed his training"

Worst excuse of all. What they are saying is their training is abysmal.


If they're white they're alright, if they're brown shoot them down. This concludes your officer training.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How'd the rifle make out?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Texas: Violently proud of legalized execution of brown people on the spot
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He was a brown guy holding a weapon.  Of course the police murdered him.  They probably carved a notch in their gun afterward.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On A Mission: From TFA: "the officer followed his training"

Worst excuse of all. What they are saying is their training is abysmal.



Jokes on you citizens!
He didn't accidentally shoot you we PURPOSELY TRAIN TO SHOOT YOU!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm, I wonder if there was anything, anything at all, about the victim that made the cop act even worse than usual.......

Fark user imageView Full Size



I see it now.
He broke the first rule of dealing with cops.
Be white.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see the word "kind" on his shirt. That's just asking to be shot in Texas.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Hmmm, I wonder if there was anything, anything at all, about the victim that made the cop act even worse than usual.......

[Fark user image image 590x365]


I see it now.
He broke the first rule of dealing with cops.
Be white.


macarthurjustice.orgView Full Size
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rajan "Raj" Moonesinghe

That explains a lot about why this guy is dead.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet another reminder that the second amendment (and US laws in general) protect only white people while binding everyone else.
 
karl2025
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A statement from lawyers with the Combined Law Enforcement Association of Texas, or CLEAT, said Sanchez followed police protocol."

Yes, that's the problem.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he did in fact fire the weapon two times he sorta brought it onto himself. Otherwise it is not illegal to hold a rifle on your own property as long as it is not point in the direction of other people homes etc. I was told many times by LEO in my area that I encountered during my night time route of retrieving money from my vending machines to always hold one hand out in a "stop" motion and say stop 3 times as fast as I can then bang away. This way on security cameras it gives the impression I gave the person I feel is fixing to rob etc me a choice. Of course this was said with a chuckle and "thems the rules...rules dont stipulate you cant already be drawing etc just get the first STOP out before pulling the trigger" which is a way of gaming the situation. That I am sure they use to their advantage.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy was pointing his gun down the street and then firing into his house.  There are better things to be outraged about.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he got shot cause he's brown. Waving your gun around is just dumb. If you want to defend your home, a rifle is a poor choice. I'd recommend a shotgun for most people. Also take up a defensive position and call the cops.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The two-minute Ring video shows Moonesinghe carrying the rifle outside his home while walking toward the street. He appears to briefly hold up the rifle before turning around and walking toward his front door and pointing the rifle.

He appears to say, "Yep, you want this?" Several seconds pass and then Moonesinghe says, "Are you sure?" "Oh my God, you're f------ stupid. You're f------ stupid."

He then points the rifle toward the doorway and a loud gunshot is heard while a police car passes in the background of the video. A second police car then passes. A second shot is heard while Moonesinghe is not in view of the camera, according to the video.

That's an unusual way to react to thinking that your home has been burglarized.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought everyone was supposed to carry a rifle or something like that in Texas. Have I been misled?
 
Rob4127
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FARK.com: (12655348) El Paso Sheriff's Office would like to remind everyone that the Texas "open carry" law does not apply to Black or Brown people
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: The two-minute Ring video shows Moonesinghe carrying the rifle outside his home while walking toward the street. He appears to briefly hold up the rifle before turning around and walking toward his front door and pointing the rifle.

He appears to say, "Yep, you want this?" Several seconds pass and then Moonesinghe says, "Are you sure?" "Oh my God, you're f------ stupid. You're f------ stupid."

He then points the rifle toward the doorway and a loud gunshot is heard while a police car passes in the background of the video. A second police car then passes. A second shot is heard while Moonesinghe is not in view of the camera, according to the video.

That's an unusual way to react to thinking that your home has been burglarized.


Getting shot is?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Man On A Mission: From TFA: "the officer followed his training"

Worst excuse of all. What they are saying is their training is abysmal.

If they're white they're alright, if they're brown shoot them down. This concludes your officer training.


Lmao the cop's last name is Sanchez.

This the a perfect shiatstorm for Fark.  Brown cop, brown victim, homeowner with a rifle they bought to defend their home....quick, we need to know who each player voted for!
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad he wasn't shooting the rifle in the Uvalde elementary school. The cops would have given him plenty of time.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bigdog1960: I'd recommend a shotgun for most people. Also take up a defensive position and call the cops.


Found the Presidents Fark account.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: Rage Against the Thorazine: Man On A Mission: From TFA: "the officer followed his training"

Worst excuse of all. What they are saying is their training is abysmal.

If they're white they're alright, if they're brown shoot them down. This concludes your officer training.

Lmao the cop's last name is Sanchez.

This the a perfect shiatstorm for Fark.  Brown cop, brown victim, homeowner with a rifle they bought to defend their home....quick, we need to know who each player voted for!


Haven't you heard? If a Latino votes (R), he's categorized as "White".
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Man On A Mission: From TFA: "the officer followed his training"

Worst excuse of all. What they are saying is their training is abysmal.

If they're white they're alright, if they're brown shoot them down. This concludes your officer training.


*and try to shoot them in the back if you can
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On A Mission: From TFA: "the officer followed his training"

Worst excuse of all. What they are saying is their training is abysmal.


Training consists of pissing their pants, and then shooting the "suspect".

Of waiting in a hallway of a school, while kids are getting slaughtered.

Just as long as they get to go home that night.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird it's like... maybe hiring a dropout with barely a GED, racist ideas, and a chip on their shoulder isn't the best person to trust with a gun and public safety?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: I thought everyone was supposed to carry a rifle or something like that in Texas. Have I been misled?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NINEv2: Weird it's like... maybe hiring a dropout with barely a GED, racist ideas, and a chip on their shoulder isn't the best person to trust with a gun and public safety?



Who said anything about public safety?
 
Fooshards
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas?  X
Brandishing Weaponry?  X
Cops?  X
Brown people?  X

Yep, we got all the ingredients for a quick kill, folks
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Man On A Mission: From TFA: "the officer followed his training"

Worst excuse of all. What they are saying is their training is abysmal.

Training consists of pissing their pants, and then shooting the "suspect".

Of waiting in a hallway of a school, while kids are getting slaughtered.

Just as long as they get to go home that night.


This^^^
 
ImmutableTenderloin [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: The guy was pointing his gun down the street and then firing into his house.  There are better things to be outraged about.


This is fark everyone's outraged by cops no matter what the situation is it's always their fault
 
MBooda
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

El_Dan: The two-minute Ring video shows Moonesinghe carrying the rifle outside his home while walking toward the street. He appears to briefly hold up the rifle before turning around and walking toward his front door and pointing the rifle.

He appears to say, "Yep, you want this?" Several seconds pass and then Moonesinghe says, "Are you sure?" "Oh my God, you're f------ stupid. You're f------ stupid."

He then points the rifle toward the doorway and a loud gunshot is heard while a police car passes in the background of the video. A second police car then passes. A second shot is heard while Moonesinghe is not in view of the camera, according to the video.

That's an unusual way to react to thinking that your home has been burglarized.


What? Perfectly normal.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Anyway...

WarningShot
Youtube -nBL375Erxc
 
chawco
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: The guy was pointing his gun down the street and then firing into his house.  There are better things to be outraged about.


Sorry, I didn't realize that holding a weapon and discharging it in a fashion that doesn't actually directly put anyone else at risk as a capital crime. I'm glad you guys are here to inform us that we shouldn't be upset when police execute people in the street for committing relatively minor breaches of the law, because of course it's totally okay for the police to shoot anybody who they think could possibly be a threat to somebody under some circumstances because they get scared

Obviously we should train all the police to be pants pissing scared all the time and should anybody who makes them nervous. Especially if that person is committed a minor crime. That whole jury and presumption innocence and all that stuff is a bit of a waste of time anyway, better to just get it over with and shoot them in the street

This is definitely the pathway to a successful civilization with liberty and justice for all. I'm glad you guys are here to help push this agenda and inform us all how we shouldn't be upset about these things. You're doing God's work son
 
chawco
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 668x374]


Definitely, totally. Somebody committing an apparent crime that upsets others is definitely an executable offense. This whole jail thing is a continent of hand, way too many people are incarcerated. It would be just better if we let the police shoot them in the street instead, that makes a lot more sense

This is how we will work to build a good Society with freedom and justice for all, the most free society, a true democracy is shining beacon on the hill to which all other countries can look at with envy and I have absolutely and totally free the people are, and how safe the streets are, how low the crime rate is, how few people end up in jail. Yep, this is the way. Public executions by police.

Sooner or later, there'll be no criminals left, right?
 
ImmutableTenderloin [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

chawco: Jeebus Saves: The guy was pointing his gun down the street and then firing into his house.  There are better things to be outraged about.

Sorry, I didn't realize that holding a weapon and discharging it in a fashion that doesn't actually directly put anyone else at risk as a capital crime. I'm glad you guys are here to inform us that we shouldn't be upset when police execute people in the street for committing relatively minor breaches of the law, because of course it's totally okay for the police to shoot anybody who they think could possibly be a threat to somebody under some circumstances because they get scared

Obviously we should train all the police to be pants pissing scared all the time and should anybody who makes them nervous. Especially if that person is committed a minor crime. That whole jury and presumption innocence and all that stuff is a bit of a waste of time anyway, better to just get it over with and shoot them in the street

This is definitely the pathway to a successful civilization with liberty and justice for all. I'm glad you guys are here to help push this agenda and inform us all how we shouldn't be upset about these things. You're doing God's work son


4.5/10

Needs more outrage.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What kind of idiot waves a gun in front of a cop?
 
ImmutableTenderloin [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: What kind of idiot waves a gun in front of a cop?


The kind fark users turn into martyr and let them biatch and moan about cops being bad people
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Austin police obviously only did this because they need more funding after their budgets were devastatingly cut due to the Defund the Police movement.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kendelrio: BunchaRubes: Rage Against the Thorazine: Man On A Mission: From TFA: "the officer followed his training"

Worst excuse of all. What they are saying is their training is abysmal.

If they're white they're alright, if they're brown shoot them down. This concludes your officer training.

Lmao the cop's last name is Sanchez.

This the a perfect shiatstorm for Fark.  Brown cop, brown victim, homeowner with a rifle they bought to defend their home....quick, we need to know who each player voted for!

Haven't you heard? If a Latino votes (R), he's categorized as "White".


See also: Nick Fuentes
 
Begoggle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Gun nuts and cops shooting each other?
...
 
Begoggle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Turbo Cojones: What kind of idiot waves a gun in front of a cop?

The kind fark users turn into martyr and let them biatch and moan about cops being bad people


So you think cops are good people?
Explain.
You won't.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

kendelrio: bigdog1960: I'd recommend a shotgun for most people. Also take up a defensive position and call the cops.

Found the Presidents Fark account.


Why have the spank socks suddenly gone rabid in the last 48 hours?
 
Slappy Longballs
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Gun nuts and cops shooting each other?
...


The guy picked the wrong color to be a gun nut, to be sure.
 
ImmutableTenderloin [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Begoggle: ImmutableTenderloin: Turbo Cojones: What kind of idiot waves a gun in front of a cop?

The kind fark users turn into martyr and let them biatch and moan about cops being bad people

So you think cops are good people?
Explain.
You won't.


Come on now you can do better
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: The guy was pointing his gun down the street and then firing into his house.  There are better things to be outraged about.


Allegedly.
That "information" was from someone who called the cops (on a dark skinned man with a gun). Maybe it was accurate maybe not.

Even if it is true neither accusation merits an summary execution by cop.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

chawco: Jeebus Saves: The guy was pointing his gun down the street and then firing into his house.  There are better things to be outraged about.

Sorry, I didn't realize that holding a weapon and discharging it in a fashion that doesn't actually directly put anyone else at risk as a capital crime. I'm glad you guys are here to inform us that we shouldn't be upset when police execute people in the street for committing relatively minor breaches of the law, because of course it's totally okay for the police to shoot anybody who they think could possibly be a threat to somebody under some circumstances because they get scared

Obviously we should train all the police to be pants pissing scared all the time and should anybody who makes them nervous. Especially if that person is committed a minor crime. That whole jury and presumption innocence and all that stuff is a bit of a waste of time anyway, better to just get it over with and shoot them in the street

This is definitely the pathway to a successful civilization with liberty and justice for all. I'm glad you guys are here to help push this agenda and inform us all how we shouldn't be upset about these things. You're doing God's work son


He's just doing the lord's work.
Who would Jesus execute?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Cops carry guns in public all the time. Why can't we shoot them?
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"A statement from lawyers with the Combined Law Enforcement Association of Texas, or CLEAT, said Sanchez followed police protocol."

Evidently, police protocol is to shoot an innocent man at his home. FARK COPS.
 
