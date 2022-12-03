 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour is LIT   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wondered where the Pepsi tech from the Michael Jackson tour ended up.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Wondered where the Pepsi tech from the Michael Jackson tour ended up.


They left it in little cans.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BOW BEFORE THE COKE DEMON OF HELLFIRE!!
 
focusthis
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: vudukungfu: Wondered where the Pepsi tech from the Michael Jackson tour ended up.

They left it in little cans.


Michael preferred little cans.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
People go mad and line up to see a Coke tractor trailer?
Fark user imageView Full Size


Let's see what they think afterwards:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I didn't see any festive visitors watching in horror. In fact if there was any genuine sentiment in response I bet it was more along the lines of "FARK, YEAH! THIS COKE IS ON FIRE!" and will probably be the CSB highlight of the night.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Horror?  Naw dude, I'm like...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Who the hell stands in line for hours to see a semi with a few Christmas lights on it?
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I guess there was a mistranslation when they asked to light up the truck.
 
