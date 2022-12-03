 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Today's thing you're using wrong: travel pillows   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
19
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What you need is an ostrich pillow.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend who traveled a lot told me this about 20 years ago. How did he know about it before tiktok?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're supposed to wear them like you are a princess in a space opera....

/ on your head
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If redistributing a pillow into my partner's colon is "wrong", I don't want to be right.

/ lube is God's gift of saying "it's okay to do this"
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fill it full of nitrous oxide to have a more comfortable trip.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image 425x236] [View Full Size image _x_]


I just watched this movie last week.  I've seen it countless times, but always the bawlderized TV version on TBS, TNT, USA, etc.  The rental car counter scene was absolutely fantastic.

media.tenor.comView Full Size

/Apparently the raw cut of the film was 4 hours long, and they whittled it down expertly to the movie we have now.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Current Resident
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In addition, if you wear it with the opening at the back, it looks more like you're wearing an Elizabethan ruff and less like a toilet seat.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How is sh*t like this even news?  People are acting like this is a new discovery? Sigh.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: The_Sponge: [Fark user image 425x236] [View Full Size image _x_]

I just watched this movie last week.  I've seen it countless times, but always the bawlderized TV version on TBS, TNT, USA, etc.  The rental car counter scene was absolutely fantastic.

[media.tenor.com image 498x373]
/Apparently the raw cut of the film was 4 hours long, and they whittled it down expertly to the movie we have now.


An 80s classic for sure....and it has to be the best Thanksgiving movie of all time.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: How is sh*t like this even news?  People are acting like this is a new discovery? Sigh.


Yoou must be new here:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
'Travel pillow' is a rather odd term for the shoulder of the person next to you on the plane
 
The Exit Stencilist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: The_Sponge: [Fark user image 425x236] [View Full Size image _x_]

I just watched this movie last week.  I've seen it countless times, but always the bawlderized TV version on TBS, TNT, USA, etc.  The rental car counter scene was absolutely fantastic.

[media.tenor.com image 498x373]
/Apparently the raw cut of the film was 4 hours long, and they whittled it down expertly to the movie we have now.


That movie inspired Emma Stone to become an actress

Emma Stone Recites Steve Martin's F**K Monologue from Planes, Trains & Automobiles
Youtube lANMfzFldwk
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You use it to suffocate crying babies, right?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hey, a TikTok video made by someone who looks like they need to be head butted a few times, must be a day ending in Y.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Hey, a TikTok video made by someone who looks like they need to be head butted a few times, must be a day ending in Y.


And why the fark was he mean mugging at the end?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

zez: A friend who traveled a lot told me this about 20 years ago. How did he know about it before tiktok?


Dunno. I only just learned about it 20 seconds ago.

It makes complete sense actually. Of course the thick part shouldn't be behind your neck, but, I guess I looked at everyone doing it wrong as well.
 
