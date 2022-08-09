 Skip to content
(The Kyiv Independent)   Day 283 of WW3: Having failed militarily, Russia resorts to terrorism. 17 Ukrainian diplomatic missions have received either letter bombs or blood-stained envelopes containing animal parts in recent days. It's your Saturday Ukraine war discussion   (kyivindependent.com) divider line
    News, Russian Orthodox Church, Ukraine, Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Russian cause, Ukrainian embassy, Russian forces, Ukraine's ambassador, Russian seaborne oil  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Arrrrg. I screwed up the "DEC. X-Day Actual" column (just to the left of the orange DEC Extrapolation column) when I was updating for the new month. For all categories, the spreadsheet was only picking up the last day totals for the last three days of reporting (the 29th was correct). Formulas corrected.

Also included: current status of the contest. We are up to 11 months of TotalFark! Place your bets. One bet per month of TotalFark pledge. One bet per category. You can change anytime up to the deadline (December 10th).

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

The thread is up early today. I can take my time a bit, and have breakfast. I've been bringing my own. God knows what to expect around here. After that damn Metamucil bar, damn. Anyway, I was looking at the weather and noticed the moon phases, if anyone wants to take that into consideration on their bet. While the orthodox holiday date may skew things, a new moon has to be the optimum time for night vision superiority. I seem to recall a historical Christmas eve siege. I'm thinking it was Washington and the Prussians. I could be wrong. One of you historians should give us this Christmas story. FJ? Anyway, here is the phase chart:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Top news for December 2:

The European Union has agreed on a ceiling on the price of Russian oil

Ukrainian embassies and consulates continue to receive threats

Bulgaria will send Ukraine nine "Boeing " weapons

Sting urged to help Ukraine not to freeze this winter

NSDC imposes personal sanctions against the vicar of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
December 3

A new strategic stealth bomber was presented in the USA

The B-21 Raider is the first American bomber developed in the last 30 years. Almost every aspect of its creation program is classified, except for the ability to carry nuclear weapons.

He knows how to bypass enemy radars and disguise himself as other objects thanks to a special coating. It can also be used both with and without a crew.

According to the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, the bomber will soon be tested in the sky, after which it will be put into production.

There are currently 6 B-21 Raiders on the assembly line, but the US plans to produce about a hundred of them.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The occupiers killed 443 children in Ukraine, and injured more than 850 more

As of the morning of December 3, 2022, more than 1,295 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 443 children died and more than 852 were injured.

It became known that a 10-year-old boy died in April as a result of enemy shelling in the city of Popasna.

It also became known about the death of a 17-year-old girl due to shelling in the village of Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region, in May.

These numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mykhailo Sikora joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine the day after the full-scale invasion. He took up arms and, as part of the 3rd mountain assault company of one of the military units, liberated Ukrainian lands from the occupiers.

In October, he was lucky enough to go on a short vacation, during which the defender married his beloved.

Unfortunately, on November 28, Mykhailo was mortally wounded in a shooting battle near the village of Bilogorivka, Bakhmut district, Donetsk region. The defender was 30 years old.

Eternal memory and glory to all Ukrainian soldiers who gave their lives for the Motherland!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The SBU checked the premises of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church Metropolitan of the UOC (MP) Chernivtsi Diocese Meletii, in whom the SBU found Russian citizenship, left for Moldova

On December 1, in the Episcopal Cathedral of Prince Nevsky, Meletius together with the local bishop Petru held a joint liturgy in honor of the anniversary of spiritual service.

This is reported on the Facebook page of the Diocese of Ungen and Nisporen.

Meletius was accompanied by ministers of the Chernivtsi diocese. After the festive part, church officials visited the kindergarten.

On November 25, the SBU conducted counter-intelligence measures on the territory of the Chernivtsi-Bukovyna Diocese of the UOC (MP). As a result, methods from Moscow, Russian citizenship and identity cards of the occupiers were discovered.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In the Kherson region, from December 3 to 5, the ban on crossing the Dnipro River is lifted in order to evacuate the population

This is reported by Kherson OVA.

Crossing the Dnieper is allowed only at the River Station section during daylight hours.

There will be no permission to cross on other sections of the river. Restrictions are temporarily lifted so that people who live in cottages on the left bank can evacuate to Kherson.

Evacuation is necessary due to possible intensification of hostilities.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The occupiers will soon be covered by "Burevay": the Ministry of Defense showed the development of a new Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile system

The "Bureviy" anti-aircraft missile system is a development of Ukrainian designers, designed to replace the Soviet "Uragan" system.

The system has the following advantages:

Modern digital fire control system;
▪ Doubles the time it takes to complete a combat mission;
▪ The anti -aircraft missile system successfully works behind the rear of the occupiers
And it also has a chassis from the Czech company Tatra, a powerful engine, an armored cabin, as well as 4 "paws" instead of 2.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Forwarded from Zelenskiy / Official

Ukrainians will never again be stones of some empires. We have already reconquered this and will ensure the full independence of our state.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bakhmut has symbolic significance for Russia , so the invaders have not stopped fighting there for four months, - British intelligence

According to analysts, the capture of the city will not have much operational value, although it will potentially allow Russia to threaten large areas of Kramatorsk and Slavyansk.

"This campaign is disproportionately expensive when compared to the possible benefits. Therefore, there is a real possibility that the capture of Bakhmut was primarily a symbolic political task for Russia , " the British military report says.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lithuania has handed over two refurbished Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled guns, along with ammunition, to Ukraine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thank you for making this fun!
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Lithuania has handed over two refurbished Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled guns, along with ammunition, to Ukraine.

[Fark user image 500x284]


Wieder einsatzbereit! Deutsche Artillerie hervor!

I was on a train in Mannheim central one day and a freight car of these was parked on the freight tracks next to us. They are so freakin cool looking IRL.

Right. Sorry for yesterday's morning announcements.... incident. The anasthesia was a different brand or something it cleaned my clock for like 3hrs after i woke up. But all is right with the world today, feeling very good and very hopeful. I got Fritters for I am flummoxed and Lemon donuts Medic.

Public Call Box pinched his thumb disassembling the fort the night crew made out of the folding chairs. Stop that crap ok? Bakhmut simulations in lunch area are not allowed. And whoever made the dildo gun, while well done on the engineering aspect of that, please dont use it indoors you might break a window. Cool? Cool.

<reviews notes from the last day>
It looks like Putin and the political RU leadership and playing the terrorism card (with all the letters of intimidation with animal body parts etc) and at the same time beating the diplomatic bushes. Schulzy called Pootie and they talked, and Lavrov opened his mouth yesterday too.

study of war summed it up:
Russia is attempting to capitalize on the Western desire for negotiations to create a dynamic in which Western officials feel obliged to make preemptive concessions to lure Russia to the table.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reiterated as the basis for negotiations precisely the same demands that the Russian Foreign Ministry had made before the February 24 invasion, and Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitrii Peskov added the further demand that the West recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory.

so, the only conclusion is they're throwing dreck against the wall hoping something will stick; they're not saying anything meaningful or new, and their demands of recognising the annexations of territory they didnt even ever and certainly do not now hold is a joke.

The West said the right thing and continue to let Zelenskyy (who's STILL alive) drive. (Come to think of it, sort of like whenever muslims write about Mohammed they write (PBUH) after his name, we should write (wSa) after Zelensky's name! haha. )

We even have seen this uptick in talk here and on twitter recently; the Whataboutism was really bad yesterday and has been ticking up in general. Dont engage it, people.

Block and move on.
Block. And move. On. <chomps pipe>

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Listen to Lieutenant Porkins, he knows what he's talking about.

Keep calm, and slava ukraini.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're not going to like me when I'm angry.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Tens Of Thousands Of Dead Dolphins Among Environmental Casualties Of Ukraine War
Youtube hGxFr3C-HsA
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember Naked Gun 33&1/3 had a bit about a letter bomb being tested, but I couldn't find a clip of it on YouTube to embed.
 
The Iconoclast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ENTIRE BATTALION of 541 Russians VANISHED in Luhansk. Only 29 Left to TELL THE STORY... / 12.03
Youtube QkDRa5Bk-hg
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone is getting desperate.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Terrorism usually has me thinking religious motivations behind the actions. This is basically a failure of a mob boss lashing out that he can't take over another country since Russia is basically a obese mafia state tripping over it's own criminal neglect at this point.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking animals.  Envelopes of Novichok will be next.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Terrorism usually has me thinking religious motivations behind the actions. This is basically a failure of a mob boss lashing out that he can't take over another country since Russia is basically a obese mafia state tripping over it's own criminal neglect at this point.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: fasahd: Lithuania has handed over two refurbished Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled guns, along with ammunition, to Ukraine.

[Fark user image 500x284]

Wieder einsatzbereit! Deutsche Artillerie hervor!

I was on a train in Mannheim central one day and a freight car of these was parked on the freight tracks next to us. They are so freakin cool looking IRL.

Right. Sorry for yesterday's morning announcements.... incident. The anasthesia was a different brand or something it cleaned my clock for like 3hrs after i woke up. But all is right with the world today, feeling very good and very hopeful. I got Fritters for I am flummoxed and Lemon donuts Medic.

Public Call Box pinched his thumb disassembling the fort the night crew made out of the folding chairs. Stop that crap ok? Bakhmut simulations in lunch area are not allowed. And whoever made the dildo gun, while well done on the engineering aspect of that, please dont use it indoors you might break a window. Cool? Cool.

<reviews notes from the last day>
It looks like Putin and the political RU leadership and playing the terrorism card (with all the letters of intimidation with animal body parts etc) and at the same time beating the diplomatic bushes. Schulzy called Pootie and they talked, and Lavrov opened his mouth yesterday too.

study of war summed it up:
Russia is attempting to capitalize on the Western desire for negotiations to create a dynamic in which Western officials feel obliged to make preemptive concessions to lure Russia to the table.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reiterated as the basis for negotiations precisely the same demands that the Russian Foreign Ministry had made before the February 24 invasion, and Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitrii Peskov added the further demand that the West recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory.

so, the only conclusion is they're throwing dreck against the wall hoping something will stick; they're not saying anything meaningful or new, and their d ...


Good to see you in good cheer.  I was a little screwed yesterday as well... but it sounded like the *first* surgery went well.

/you aiming for the "most surgeries done for one incident" award?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org
Volunteers for Ukraine:  https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Christmas gifts for Ukrainian kids: https://twitter.com/TGearhardt/status/1597744509822959616 (do it now before Twitter collapses)

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UNICEF:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/chloesorvino/2022/11/07/jos-andrs-has-some-things-to-get-off-his-chest-as-world-central-kitchen-prepares-for-brutal-ukraine-winter/?sh=30f088451fd5

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .  Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .  Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian ; free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: Farking animals.  Envelopes of Novichok will be next.


If they are this point, where they are just throwing every farking thing at the wall to see what sticks... (animal eyes in envolopes to ambasadors for farks sake... WTF?) it suggests their army is on the verge of collapse.  They are desperate to end this with *some* gains.

My first thought is that their logistics are screwed... either they've got nothing left, or they can't ship it.  They are already retreating and consolidating what bits they have left (except Wagner, which has it's own supply line)..

They want this done, somehow, so they can extract their collect dicks from the blender they shoved it in.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fasahd: Lithuania has handed over two refurbished Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled guns, along with ammunition, to Ukraine.

[Fark user image image 500x284]


Does anyone remember if Lithuania one of the countries doing repairs on damaged Ukrainian equipment, or if these are new units?

I suspect the first, with the mention of refurbishing
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fasahd: Bakhmut has symbolic significance for Russia , so the invaders have not stopped fighting there for four months, - British intelligence

According to analysts, the capture of the city will not have much operational value, although it will potentially allow Russia to threaten large areas of Kramatorsk and Slavyansk.

"This campaign is disproportionately expensive when compared to the possible benefits. Therefore, there is a real possibility that the capture of Bakhmut was primarily a symbolic political task for Russia , " the British military report says.


Alternatively, it is possible that Russia is getting bad intel that says the city can be taken with their existing forces as laid out in Perun's excellent video on the culture of vranyo (open and obvious lying to limit the impact of bad news) that is rampant in Russian military leadership:

How lies destroy armies - Lies, coverups, and Russian failures in Ukraine
Youtube Fz59GWeTIik
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So the Russians want to trade a city that they are about to lose for use of the pipelines.  I'm sure Ukraine will give that request all the consideration it deserves.  It also sounds like with the pending price cap on gas and oil, they might not have enough distribution capability to cover existing production.  I have long thought that Ukraine should be sending teams anywhere in the world to take out Russian oil pipelines.  The reality is Russia is still making lots of money selling energy and when that stops, the war stops.
 
Mouser
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Terrorism usually has me thinking religious motivations behind the actions. This is basically a failure of a mob boss lashing out that he can't take over another country since Russia is basically a obese mafia state tripping over it's own criminal neglect at this point.


Speaking of religious motivations, from TFA:

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on Dec. 2 supporting the National Security and Defense Council's proposal to draft a law banning Russian-affiliated religious groups.
Zelensky's decree instructs the government to draft a bill on such a ban within two months.
The bill is expected to be considered by the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament. At the same time, a list of Russian-linked clergy members subject to economic and other sanctions will be published later, said Zelensky.
The primary target of these measures is the Ukrainian Orthodox Church - Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), an affiliate of the Russian Orthodox Church, which has been subject to multiple raids by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) since Nov. 23.
The SBU reported on Dec. 2 that it was conducting searches at churches and monasteries of the UOC-MP in Zhytomyr, Rivne, and Zakarpattia oblasts.
During previous raids, the SBU allegedly found Russian propaganda and xenophobic literature, Russian passports belonging to senior clergy, and documents with pro-Russian ideological messages at the premises of the UOC-MP.
In May, the Moscow-affiliated Ukrainian church said it would have "full independence" from the Russian Orthodox Church.
The Ukrainian branch also said that it "condemns the war" and "disagrees with the position of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow on the war in Ukraine."
However, skeptics said it was just a ploy to appease critics since the Ukrainian branch effectively remained part of the Russian church and did not declare "autocephaly" - the Orthodox term for genuine independence.
Despite the Moscow-backed church's public statements about the war, its agenda remains intertwined with the Kremlin's ideology, and they officially remain subordinated to the Russian church in the hierarchy of the Orthodox world.
Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, has been vocal in his support for Russia's war against Ukraine.
In September, he said that fighting against Ukraine "washes away sins."
As a result of Russia's full-scale invasion, more and more Orthodox parishes started switching from the Kremlin-backed church to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

Henry VIII nods approvingly.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

GrogSmash2: /you aiming for the "most surgeries done for one incident" award?


If he was stateside, it would be the 'try to get it all done in the same calendar year while my out of pocket max has already been paid out'
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GrogSmash2: Father_Jack: fasahd: Lithuania has handed over two refurbished Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled guns, along with ammunition, to Ukraine.

[Fark user image 500x284]

Wieder einsatzbereit! Deutsche Artillerie hervor!

I was on a train in Mannheim central one day and a freight car of these was parked on the freight tracks next to us. They are so freakin cool looking IRL.

Right. Sorry for yesterday's morning announcements.... incident. The anasthesia was a different brand or something it cleaned my clock for like 3hrs after i woke up. But all is right with the world today, feeling very good and very hopeful. I got Fritters for I am flummoxed and Lemon donuts Medic.

Public Call Box pinched his thumb disassembling the fort the night crew made out of the folding chairs. Stop that crap ok? Bakhmut simulations in lunch area are not allowed. And whoever made the dildo gun, while well done on the engineering aspect of that, please dont use it indoors you might break a window. Cool? Cool.

<reviews notes from the last day>
It looks like Putin and the political RU leadership and playing the terrorism card (with all the letters of intimidation with animal body parts etc) and at the same time beating the diplomatic bushes. Schulzy called Pootie and they talked, and Lavrov opened his mouth yesterday too.

study of war summed it up:
Russia is attempting to capitalize on the Western desire for negotiations to create a dynamic in which Western officials feel obliged to make preemptive concessions to lure Russia to the table.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reiterated as the basis for negotiations precisely the same demands that the Russian Foreign Ministry had made before the February 24 invasion, and Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitrii Peskov added the further demand that the West recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory.

so, the only conclusion is they're throwing dreck against the wall hoping something will stick; they're not saying anything meaningful or new ...


i think imma be at a bakers dozen for the year at this point, if the debridements are included.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Good morning, everyone.
With Father_Jack's swan dive yesterday, I've taken the liberty of adding a safety rail to the coffee kiddie pool. (It's just some 2x4s, but it'll do for right now.) Please use caution, and go easy on the creamer - we're going through a lot of it just because it's so slippery.
We got some more CaffeSaline IV bags if that's your thing, but they're very strong. Use with caution.
I've also brought some donuts and wienerbröd pastries (what we Americans call "Danish"), with both fruit and cream cheese filing. Enjoy!
 
Oneiros
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: The reality is Russia is still making lots of money selling energy and when that stops, the war stops.


I hate to be 'that guy', but I doubt it would be instantaneous.  Just because the money in has been cut off, it doesn't mean that the accounts are empty.

And all of the equipment is sunk costs, and I doubt they're paying the troops, when they can just threaten them.

/'that guy' being a German solar physicist who told me that my shirt that said 'a day without fusion is like a day without sunshine' wasn't accurate because the fusion happens at the core and then it needs time (centuries?) to escape to the photosphere
//and told me that every time I wore it at a meeting
///so my 'the sun is trying to kill me' shirt had to pick up the slack
 
LyleJohn
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Tank numbers have been way down, is that because they're so badly depleted?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What's next, flaming bags of dog poop by the front door?

Using Putin poop would be a war crime but they might be setting the stage for that.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: Good morning, everyone.
With Father_Jack's swan dive yesterday, I've taken the liberty of adding a safety rail to the coffee kiddie pool. (It's just some 2x4s, but it'll do for right now.) Please use caution, and go easy on the creamer - we're going through a lot of it just because it's so slippery.
We got some more CaffeSaline IV bags if that's your thing, but they're very strong. Use with caution.
I've also brought some donuts and wienerbröd pastries (what we Americans call "Danish"), with both fruit and cream cheese filing. Enjoy!


excellent addition both to the kiddie pool and the announcements generally. thanks for that, dr.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just started writing up my weekly summary, should have it by 10-1030.

In the meantime, perhaps you'd like to read my partial explanation of why we don't like Elon/Elmo/Apartheid Dr. Robotnik. The short version is that he uses cop math. Search 40% cops for more details!
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GrogSmash2: Halfabee64: Farking animals.  Envelopes of Novichok will be next.

If they are this point, where they are just throwing every farking thing at the wall to see what sticks... (animal eyes in envolopes to ambasadors for farks sake... WTF?) it suggests their army is on the verge of collapse.  They are desperate to end this with *some* gains.

My first thought is that their logistics are screwed... either they've got nothing left, or they can't ship it.  They are already retreating and consolidating what bits they have left (except Wagner, which has it's own supply line)..

They want this done, somehow, so they can extract their collect dicks from the blender they shoved it in.


I am for setting the blender to liquidate.
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: i think imma be at a bakers dozen for the year at this point, if the debridements are included.


Sweet jebus.

I've only had one *minor* surgery.

If I ever see the doctor again, I will beat him (a now 70yr man) into a coma.

The local didn't take.  He proceeded anyway, assisted by the nurses I will call "Helga" and "Brunhilda", each of which outweighed me by 200lbs, who held me down as I threatened to end him, his family, his ability to reproduce...

I did not enjoy that surgery... trivial compared to you... but it involved splitting the toenails on both big toes, and removing the nailbed to fix an ingrown toenail issue (they were shifted, growing into the toe, not on top of it).

And to top it off, he farked it up... and I may need to have both toenails removed fix it...

But otherwise, live on this side of the pond has taken an... interesting turn lately :)
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Oneiros: I hate to be 'that guy', but I doubt it would be instantaneous.  Just because the money in has been cut off, it doesn't mean that the accounts are empty.

And all of the equipment is sunk costs, and I doubt they're paying the troops, when they can just threaten them.


Wars don't stop fast.  Like any large bureaucracy, they tend to have a crazy amount of momentum.

The energy field stuff has a whole bunch of 30 and 90 day contracts.  Between the time that Serbia Extraction and Prison Labor Inc pulls the gas out, it will be on a 90 day terms to the international transport where that may be a 60 day shipping with 90 day terms on credit notes. Tack on the 30 day contracts at the far end and it is easy to blow out to a year.  Throw in sanction busing delays in payments and I'm guessing someone will be holding the cash for more than a year.

The fact the Russians want to trade Zaporizhzhia for the ability to transport gas is a very telling tale.
 
40 Dollars In A Checking Account
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Terrorism. You, know, when Bin Laden attacked America, it was because he wanted America to flip out and invade. My God, that's what Putin wants! He WANTS Ukraine to invade or attack Russia itself, so as to firm up support for the war and himself! That's his plan to get out of the trap he himself is in! He's on track to getting disposed of, yeah? Can't retire, can't stay in power, can't flee to another country. But if sentiment for the war increases because of an attack...
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Oneiros: DON.MAC: The reality is Russia is still making lots of money selling energy and when that stops, the war stops.

I hate to be 'that guy', but I doubt it would be instantaneous.  Just because the money in has been cut off, it doesn't mean that the accounts are empty.

And all of the equipment is sunk costs, and I doubt they're paying the troops, when they can just threaten them.

/'that guy' being a German solar physicist who told me that my shirt that said 'a day without fusion is like a day without sunshine' wasn't accurate because the fusion happens at the core and then it needs time (centuries?) to escape to the photosphere
//and told me that every time I wore it at a meeting
///so my 'the sun is trying to kill me' shirt had to pick up the slack


Isn't that one of the reasons novas are so bright?  All of the photons that are trapped, bouncing between hydrogen atoms, suddenly get released?  All of the energy, light, that's been fighting to escape for centuries suddenly goes *pop*...

Plus the insane uncontrolled fusion during a gravitational collapse...
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not that the actual war wasn't bad enough, even without targeting civilian infrastructure directly, but... what the actual fark is wrong with people?  With our civilization?  How sick are we when they're sending bloody guts in the mail as a political statement?  Are we really just kindergardeners with nuclear weapons after all?
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TheOtherGuy: Not that the actual war wasn't bad enough, even without targeting civilian infrastructure directly, but... what the actual fark is wrong with people?  With our civilization?  How sick are we when they're sending bloody guts in the mail as a political statement?  Are we really just kindergardeners with nuclear weapons after all?


Not us.  Them.

They are still living in terror of the Mongol invasion of the 1300's...  and aping their tactics now.
 
