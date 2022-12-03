 Skip to content
Identical twins win lawsuit against medical school accusing them of cheating
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They should commit a murder
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember a movie... Moving Day? They had twins who convinced the school they were one person.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Going to get the papers get the papers.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Is he cousin to Jacob Two-Two?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Now they'll enroll in law school.  There's a CSB behind this but that's the punchline the both doctor lawyer twins did.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The judge never should have allowed such a bullshiat, psychological testimony to be presented to the jury. Identical twins do not have any special sort of woo woo telepathic connection. Judges are supposed to be gatekeepers. You keep out, non-scientific evidence, and the judge in this case completely advocated that responsibility.

This is kind of hilarious to me because I have older brothers who are identical twins. When I was in grade school, a kid in their class was doing a science fair experiment to test people for telepathy. It involved cards with shapes and colors on them. my brothers cheated on the test and made everybody think that they could read each other's minds. In reality, they just went into it with a plan about the order and which one of them would pick cards for the other one to guess.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Me after reading headline:

Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
jdlenke
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
j.lunatic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: They should commit a murder


Or go into gynecology?
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: The judge never should have allowed such a bullshiat, psychological testimony to be presented to the jury. Identical twins do not have any special sort of woo woo telepathic connection. Judges are supposed to be gatekeepers. You keep out, non-scientific evidence, and the judge in this case completely advocated that responsibility.

This is kind of hilarious to me because I have older brothers who are identical twins. When I was in grade school, a kid in their class was doing a science fair experiment to test people for telepathy. It involved cards with shapes and colors on them. my brothers cheated on the test and made everybody think that they could read each other's minds. In reality, they just went into it with a plan about the order and which one of them would pick cards for the other one to guess.


Oh look, someone didn't treat the article.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: This is kind of hilarious to me because I have older brothers who are identical twins. When I was in grade school, a kid in their class was doing a science fair experiment to test people for telepathy. It involved cards with shapes and colors on them. my brothers cheated on the test and made everybody think that they could read each other's minds. In reality, they just went into it with a plan about the order and which one of them would pick cards for the other one to guess.


Or, if they hated each other:

johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Snort
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Great, now we got 2 more lawyers.

Good job MUSC.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There's only one thing left for them to do.  OnlyFans
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Now they'll enroll in law school.  There's a CSB behind this but that's the punchline the both doctor lawyer twins did.


They did, and have since graduated and are working in the same law firm.

I swear, no one reads anymore.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Huh so people with the same genetics same upbringing same behavior same everything developed the same quirks.

My 3 brothers and I are not at all the same and I keep a good 1.2k mile barrier from em but even we share a lot of the same traits and quirks in public or at least mimicry each other subconsciously if we get together now.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The judgement was laughable low.
After attorney fees, they may have enough to pay off their law school loans, and possibly have a few dollars extra for celebratory drinks.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ChubbyTiger: IndyJohn: The judge never should have allowed such a bullshiat, psychological testimony to be presented to the jury. Identical twins do not have any special sort of woo woo telepathic connection. Judges are supposed to be gatekeepers. You keep out, non-scientific evidence, and the judge in this case completely advocated that responsibility.

This is kind of hilarious to me because I have older brothers who are identical twins. When I was in grade school, a kid in their class was doing a science fair experiment to test people for telepathy. It involved cards with shapes and colors on them. my brothers cheated on the test and made everybody think that they could read each other's minds. In reality, they just went into it with a plan about the order and which one of them would pick cards for the other one to guess.

Oh look, someone didn't treat the article.


I read the headline and probably about halfway through, and there was nothing that contradicted the headline.

I went back and it wasn't until the end that it got into the substance.

Forgive me for not reading the entirety of a poorly written article with a misleading headline
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I teach a class that has twins Tim and Tom. One of their classmates just noticed, after three semesters and who knows how many classes together, that there are two people with similar names in the class. God help him if he ever actually sees the two of them!

I didn't RTFA. I just wanted to talk about me.
 
Bigsack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When our identical twins were younger they would always finish each others sentences. Now they are grown women and still like the same type of music, activities,clothes, hair styles, food etc.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: BitwiseShift: Now they'll enroll in law school.  There's a CSB behind this but that's the punchline the both doctor lawyer twins did.

They did, and have since graduated and are working in the same law firm.

I swear, no one reads anymore.


It's Fark though. I thought our claim to fame was not reading the articles.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In summer camp I had the wonderful experience of accidentally losing the clip to a guys snorkel.

One day it was "don't worry about it, it's all good" and the next week was "dude, why'd you break my snorkel"?

On the last day of camp were we were all assembled for goodbyes, one guy was looking at me as to offer a handshake while the other guy had folded arms and looked like he wanted to punch me.

And that when it dawned on me that they were clones.

/looking back on it I never actually have any good twin encounters in my youth.
//and the triplets, were a whole 'nother story.
 
