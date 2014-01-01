 Skip to content
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have been puked on by strangers on a plane. having my sock painted by a child is pleasent by comparison.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep your shoes on while flying, you ragamuffins
 
MorgothsDishwasher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now we have Fark links pointing to online newspaper articles, which in turn are harvesting content from Instagram posts.

Is this the best we can manage?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bernard Bresslaw - You Need Feet
Youtube oipBGjMNEAM
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw this on @passengershaming, one of the most satisfying IG accounts.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MorgothsDishwasher: So now we have Fark links pointing to online newspaper articles, which in turn are harvesting content from Instagram posts.

Is this the best we can manage?


You should do an interpretive tiktok dance on it.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the fark does that with their feet?
I had a guy dangling his hand in my face over the back of my seat one flight.

So we held hands for a moment until he learned his lesson.
 
logic523 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This story is oooooold.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB

Not a feet airplane CSB, but close.

On a flight to England from Dulles, VA I took a xanax to help with the anxiety (prescribed of course) and got to the airport, caught my flight and boarded. I took the complimentary glass of wine. The plane took off at around 6PM.

Many hours later, I feel someone shaking my shoulder.

"Sir, wake up, we've arrived"

I remove my head from the shoulder of the woman I was sitting next to.

"Oh my god, I'm so sorry for sleeping on you like that."

"You snored, and you drooled all over my shirt"


Well, felt pretty bad about that, and I apologized, and offered to pay for any dry cleaning. She excused it, politely and we off boarded.

Later on, I just happen to be at the same customs line. She was two people ahead. Notices me and tells the agent, "What out for THAT one, he's trouble" points to me and then leaves.

I get to the agent.

"What was that all about?"

I explained.

"Yup, you are trouble, enjoy your stay"
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hold on to that sock. One day it might end up to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars as part of an international money laundering scheme.
 
phishrace
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MorgothsDishwasher: So now we have Fark links pointing to online newspaper articles, which in turn are harvesting content from Instagram posts.

Is this the best we can manage?


Account created: 2014-01-01 11:59:25 (8 years ago)
Submitted links approved: 1

Going by your profile, it seems you know what to do, but choose not to.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Don't feed me no lines, either.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If you see somebody's hand or foot next to you, just cough on it. They'll move it pronto.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Keep your shoes on while flying, you ragamuffins


for a few hours? ok. for 18? naw...i'm gonna get real drunk and comfortable
 
mistahtom
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MorgothsDishwasher: So now we have Fark links pointing to online newspaper articles, which in turn are harvesting content from Instagram posts.

Is this the best we can manage?


It's better than Twitter....
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MorgothsDishwasher: So now we have Fark links pointing to online newspaper articles, which in turn are harvesting content from Instagram posts.

Is this the best we can manage?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
knbwhite [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
One of the last times I went to the movies I had bare feet on the seat back right next to my head. Damn theater was 2/3 empt too, and I was there first.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I once had an older woman fall asleep on my shoulder on a flight, and she drooled on me.   I swear, if she wasn't my mom I would've slapped her.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

steklo: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/oipBGjMNEAM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=19&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


I never knew Bernard Bresslaw released a record.

Thanks for that, Sid.
 
Pextor
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If this were an AITA? the answer would be YES.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Get Your Dick Out Of My Food: Saw this on @passengershaming, one of the most satisfying IG accounts.


User name vaguely checks out? Kinda?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You got the Mr. Sketch cause your feet stank

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
