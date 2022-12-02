 Skip to content
(CNN)   US gas is cheaper than before Russia invaded Ukraine   (cnn.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Remove all defenses from Middle East countries like Saudi Arabia, until they become vassal states.  Fark defending them for free.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Remove all defenses from Middle East countries like Saudi Arabia, until they become vassal states.  Fark defending them for free.


90% certain this is sarcasm.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Redh8t: aleister_greynight: Remove all defenses from Middle East countries like Saudi Arabia, until they become vassal states.  Fark defending them for free.

90% certain this is sarcasm.


Except for the removing weapons part, it was sarcasm.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't actually support the idea of the US having colonies.  That's why Guam and PR should become states.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"US gas is cheaper than before Russia invaded Ukraine"

Good god, don't let the public know. It'll interrupt so many narratives in the GOP and in Fark "progressive" circles.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Redh8t: aleister_greynight: Remove all defenses from Middle East countries like Saudi Arabia, until they become vassal states.  Fark defending them for free.

90% certain this is sarcasm.

Except for the removing weapons part, it was sarcasm.


Can't argue against removing tools of war.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Brother, can you spare a conservative talking point?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Almost as if the market rerouting around the damage. I hate capitalism but that's like the only good thing about it. Eventually it adjust despite the gnashing of teeth and how many people it kills in the process.
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Almost as if the market rerouting around the damage. I hate capitalism but that's like the only good thing about it. Eventually it adjust despite the gnashing of teeth and how many people it kills in the process.


To paraphrase Churchill, capitalism is the worse kind of economic system, but it is better than any other kind.

But the 'Invisible Hand' does not need to keep its pimp hand strong...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's quite interesting actually. What will happen to prices if the war ends and everybody agrees to start moving energy fluids again? Does that add inflationary inputs to the economy? Does that provide needed relief to consumers struggling with inflation?

/FOUXNews will asplain Biden is wrecking the economy
 
usernameguy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Not around here. Gas has been stuck at $4/gallon for two months, now.
 
Quick and Dirty [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
All I know is this image threw me back many decades:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I think Imma make my arduino powered thermostat look just like that for the fun of it!
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: I don't actually support the idea of the US having colonies.  That's why Guam and PR should become states.


Then there's the case of American Samoa where it's a US territory whose government has declined US citizenship for native-born residents. American Samoans are instead US nationals, able to travel to the US without a visa, but can't vote outside the territory, can't hold a federal job, can't hold officer rank in the military. And seeing what happened to Hawaii after statehood, they're apprehensive about citizenship.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: aleister_greynight: I don't actually support the idea of the US having colonies.  That's why Guam and PR should become states.

Then there's the case of American Samoa where it's a US territory whose government has declined US citizenship for native-born residents. American Samoans are instead US nationals, able to travel to the US without a visa, but can't vote outside the territory, can't hold a federal job, can't hold officer rank in the military. And seeing what happened to Hawaii after statehood, they're apprehensive about citizenship.


I just kind of assumed they would be part of the greater state of Guam, I didn't know the rest before...
 
Loucifer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Thanks, Joe. You are doing a great job. ❤
 
Quick and Dirty [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/i'm here for the gang bang shiatposts
 
khatores
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: centrifugal bumblepuppy: aleister_greynight: I don't actually support the idea of the US having colonies.  That's why Guam and PR should become states.

Then there's the case of American Samoa where it's a US territory whose government has declined US citizenship for native-born residents. American Samoans are instead US nationals, able to travel to the US without a visa, but can't vote outside the territory, can't hold a federal job, can't hold officer rank in the military. And seeing what happened to Hawaii after statehood, they're apprehensive about citizenship.

I just kind of assumed they would be part of the greater state of Guam, I didn't know the rest before...


Territorial citizens (US nationals) also do not pay US federal taxes, but they do have their own tax systems.  I'm not sure if that works out to them paying less or not.

They probably have less jobs coming to their islands since they don't have a sitting member of Congress to sponsor pork. However, this may not matter that much anyway since they're a tiny island, and the potential diversity of jobs is not as great as a state on the mainland.

They certainly do pay more for most things, as everything has to be imported, and if they have family living in the US, travel expenses are higher. However, that in itself probably works out to be an industry.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: centrifugal bumblepuppy: aleister_greynight: I don't actually support the idea of the US having colonies.  That's why Guam and PR should become states.

Then there's the case of American Samoa where it's a US territory whose government has declined US citizenship for native-born residents. American Samoans are instead US nationals, able to travel to the US without a visa, but can't vote outside the territory, can't hold a federal job, can't hold officer rank in the military. And seeing what happened to Hawaii after statehood, they're apprehensive about citizenship.

I just kind of assumed they would be part of the greater state of Guam, I didn't know the rest before...


I just learned about this as well, NYT had an article.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 1 minute ago  
See what happens when you convert Etherium to pos
 
