Rogue wave hits cruise ship, avoids turning into Poseiden adventure
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Damn.

And to think yesterday we had Farkers making fun of the Coast Guard.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


/don't google 'pamela sue martin signed photo' w/ safesearch off, you've been warned
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Everything was fine until the rogue wave hit, and it was just sudden. Shocking."

So everything was fine until it wasn't.  Well that's quite unusual.
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: [1.bp.blogspot.com image 850x458]

/don't google 'pamela sue martin signed photo' w/ safesearch off, you've been warned


Too late.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a Rogue Wave may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hit an Antarctica-bound cruise ship,

Looks like NASA is keeping cruise ships away from the ice wall again.
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember that movie.  very scary.  Gene Hackman was young and a hero.
you youngsters only remember him from "Unforgiven" but he used to be a hero.
 
Hinged
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Your cruise ship turning upside down is never a good thing.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I wonder how they died. A window smacking them in the head?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

goodluckwiththat: I remember that movie.  very scary.  Gene Hackman was young and a hero.
you youngsters only remember him from "Unforgiven" but he used to be a hero.


Don't forget that fat Shelly Winter's saved the day.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Another thing...from that movie and Towering Inferno.
The Costuming.
They had to have a rack of multiple identical costumes....with each one having degrees of damage.
So a burn hole or stain would be in the exact same place from one costume to the next...and each iteration had to match exactly when filmed over multiple days.
 
1funguy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Obituary Birthday: MurphyMurphy: [1.bp.blogspot.com image 850x458]

/don't google 'pamela sue martin signed photo' w/ safesearch off, you've been warned

Too late.


And...

You're still ok..?

Adulting can be FUN!
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Obituary Birthday: MurphyMurphy: [1.bp.blogspot.com image 850x458]

/don't google 'pamela sue martin signed photo' w/ safesearch off, you've been warned

Too late.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: [1.bp.blogspot.com image 850x458]

/don't google 'pamela sue martin signed photo' w/ safesearch off, you've been warned


Nothing weird came up.
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

optikeye: goodluckwiththat: I remember that movie.  very scary.  Gene Hackman was young and a hero.
you youngsters only remember him from "Unforgiven" but he used to be a hero.

Don't forget that fat Shelly Winter's saved the day.
[Fark user image 850x552]

Another thing...from that movie and Towering Inferno.
The Costuming.
They had to have a rack of multiple identical costumes....with each one having degrees of damage.
So a burn hole or stain would be in the exact same place from one costume to the next...and each iteration had to match exactly when filmed over multiple days.


today I learned.
not being sarcastic, just never thought about it.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm at Epi 6 of 1899, so this hiats weirdly.
 
Rehab Is For Quitters
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
