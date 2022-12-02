 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Sorry about your disability, and thanks for your service. How 'bout dying now?   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sounds like someone wanted the MAID to tidy up their caseload.
 
knbwhite [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
She probably has a perfectly useable liver.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
At least Canadia makes the offer to their veterans. Here we just point them at the nearest overpass and say "Off the top or underneath, pick one."
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dayum, their VA is way more hardcore than ours haha! Also, oof.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Paralympians make great astronauts.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
No sports fans, eh?
No sports fans, eh?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Canada: MAID
US of A: FOAD
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: At least Canadia makes the offer to their veterans. Here we just point them at the nearest overpass and say "Off the top or underneath, pick one."


About the only pain treatment the VA will offer, too.
 
wickedragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Paralympians make great astronauts.


Especially if you get to cut off all those extra bits and bobs that they really don't use that much. That's extra payload that is.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
ah what the heck, let's go to hell tonight

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

