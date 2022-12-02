 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Canadian flight crew free now after 8 months in a Dominican Republic jail for accidentally finding 210 kilos of cocaine on their plane   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
5
    More: Followup, Toronto Pearson International Airport, Quebec judge, World's busiest airports by passenger traffic, five-member Pivot Airlines crew, Dominican Republic, Di Venanzo, District Attorney, Air France Flight 358  
•       •       •

208 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Dec 2022 at 1:45 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yeah. Don't fark with another country's officials' grift.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Beauty, eh?
 
robodog
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah, if you find more than a kilo of drugs just dump it in the nearest large body of water, you're never going to have anything to gain from interacting with the police and you run the risk of death by cartel/gang or corrupt official if things go sideways.
 
mysha
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Obligatory:

Foo Fighters - Learn To Fly (Official Music Video)
Youtube 1VQ_3sBZEm0
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
8 months without Maple syrup.
The....the horror.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.