(Daily Boulder)   Brad is from Florida. Don't be like Brad   (dailyboulder.com) divider line
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Everybody involved. Walmart, Brad, the cops, Florida. Mom, please flush iat all away.
 
aremmes
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If he had carried a gun the cops would've let him go.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Seriously we just can't make this up," the sheriff's office wrote on a Facebook post.

Seriously, you can make this up. It is what you are trained to do
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I couldn't even find the article through all the ads.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Everybody involved. Walmart, Brad, the cops, Florida. Mom, please flush iat all away.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
As a fellow Brad, don't fark our name up.  We dodged a bullet in that "Chad" is the designated douchebag name in 2022.

Kind of like being named "Sharon" instead of "Karen".
 
Eravior
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Florida Man is like the US Postal Service. Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor an entire police department...

Bonus from the bottom of the article:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's not like this hasn't been tried before either...
 
omg bbq [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Seriously we just can't make this up,"

But you folks make stuff like this up on a regular basis.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I know ya'll were thinking it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
