(KTVU Bay Area News)   Second time in a week, a San Francisco bus lives out GTA fantasies, hits 16 cars, gets to four stars. No helicopter though   (ktvu.com) divider line
9
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Fark user imageView Full Size


Billy Idol - Speed [Official Music Video by the movie "Speed"]
Youtube rd-0LtV5Axo
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
🎶 You hit 16 cars and what do you get
Another day older, and fired I'll bet 🎶
 
Walker [TotalFark]
SamTrans offered sympathy to those who were affected, adding that safety of their riders, employees and the public is their priority. "We are working with authorities and actively looking into the cause of this incident to figure out what went wrong and how it can be prevented in the future."

Maybe hire better bus drivers?
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
Daily City, not San Francisco. That's like calling Evanston, Chicago, or Newark, New York City.
 
Fart And Smunny
Surprised it was able to get up enough speed for that.
 
Fart And Smunny
RoyFokker'sGhost: Daily City, not San Francisco. That's like calling Evanston, Chicago, or Newark, New York City.


Oh. That's why.

/IDRTFA
 
xsarien [TotalFark]
RoyFokker'sGhost: Daily City, not San Francisco. That's like calling Evanston, Chicago, or Newark, New York City.


Came here to make sure someone cleared that up.

Learn to read a map, subby
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
Sounds more like SLAMTRANS to me
 
