(CBS News)   Bureau of Prisons loses La Barbie. El Ken still in custody   (cbsnews.com) divider line
16
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
image.europafm.comView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"La Barbie" is Spanish for "The Barbie."
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [image.europafm.com image 300x300]


Hay guyz!
What's goin on in this thread?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rat Race (3/9) Movie CLIP - The Barbie Museum (2001) HD
Youtube uJMPom6-xmA
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is so white, we decided to let him go. He promised to be all cool and shiat.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
He being held in a big, pink, split level house.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
c8p9p3e5.rocketcdn.meView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
featuredanimation.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
thumbor.bigedition.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [image.europafm.com image 300x300]


Is that the Surgeon General of Beverly Hills?
 
TWX
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I can think of only two semi-legitimate reasons that wouldn't be accidents for why his name would disappear.

1) he is cooperating at such a level that he's no longer in the prison system at all, providing information that is so useful that he's in the direct hands of some other three-letter agency,

2) Bureau of Prisons is using an alias for him, so that anyone looking to kill him or spring him cannot track him through the BoP records to get him along the lines of how Whitey Bulger was killed.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [image.europafm.com image 300x300]


That boy done fell into the Uncanny Canyon and hit every rock on the way down
 
Oak
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Joe Biden's President now, so it's fine.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: [YouTube video: Rat Race (3/9) Movie CLIP - The Barbie Museum (2001) HD]


Rat Race (8/9) Movie CLIP - Hitler's Car (2001) HD
Youtube 4dsgQb3jkk4
 
