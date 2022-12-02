 Skip to content
(4Utah.com)   Sure, you want to 'see your mom.' But why did you want to 'scare the police?' And getting 9 felonies on your way to see her is sure to prevent you from seeing her very soon. Son, I am disappoint   (abc4.com) divider line
431 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Dec 2022 at 11:25 PM



8 Comments
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Micheal John Buttel, 28

joaquin closet [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's not rush to judgment, hmmm?
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to see my mom also.  but i am not going to steal two cars, drive without a license, and steal a gun.

I would walk

she is in heaven... maybe there is a stairway i can use
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have been seeing his mom. I just took an Uber.
 
ThePea
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This jerk screwed up the entire morning commute for all of us the other day, pulling this nonsense & filling the freeway w/ cop cars right in front of the base exits. They shut down the freeway & folks had to take packed surface streets. I was lucky that I could reschedule my morning w/ no issue but others were very much not so lucky.
 
sidailurch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Maybe his mom is in prison?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Happens around here. Least he the stole the car. Most cowards here just steal your license plate
 
