(Some mid-major college museum)   Dick Cocks splattered all over art museum, patrons applaud but don't understand what it means, saying they don't get modern art   (miamioh.edu) divider line
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
that is just wrong!!!!!!
and funny
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you tried to install a Georgia O'Keefe painting, would the paint get wet and dribble out?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'll go just to say I came.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Heh.

He can't even pretend it's pronounced "cokes."
 
invictus2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Trocadero: If you tried to install a Georgia O'Keefe painting, would the paint get wet and dribble out?



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Art, the philanthropy for rich people who don't want to actually help anyone.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I expected that wall to look like a Jackson Pollock original.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hell, they don't even care if Jimmy cracks corn.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Art, the philanthropy for rich people who don't want to actually help anyone.


If you actually help poor people, next thing you know they'll be living right next door! Back yards must be protected at all costs.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Sexy Jesus: Art, the philanthropy for rich people who don't want to actually help anyone.

If you actually help poor people, next thing you know they'll be living right next door! Back yards must be protected at all costs.


Rich people don't have yards.  they have gardens.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

my bad
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Never name your kid Dick.
 
