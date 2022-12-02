 Skip to content
(AccuWeather)   Is there a good chance for a White Christmas where you live?   (accuweather.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They sell Klan hoods at estate auctions here. What do you think?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My xmas lights are already up and we've been getting off and on snow flurries all week, so by the time the jolly fat man visits our chimney the snow will be long gone or I will already be sick of it.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Idaho?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
nope.
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If the Republicans have their way.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Friendly reminder:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
not_another_masshole
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
well, a snow-covered christmas would be nice. other than that, I'd be happy with not dealing with snow for the rest of the winter. I like rain. don't need to shovel rain.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No. But I'll set the over/under for hottest temp at 84
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yes (where I live).  But I'll be in North Carolina, so it won't hit me.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Maybe 30 miles to the north.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Looks at the saguaro outside - Probably not.
 
ghost_who_walks [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Given I live in Australia, I would normally make some snarky comment about being so Northern Hemisphere centric...

But I'm currently preparing for my Antarctica trip, so I'm pretty much guaranteed to be at least on snow for Christmas and New Year's.

/Unless climate change has really accelerated
//Not completely joking about that
///🐧🐧🐧🦭🐋🐧🐧🐧
 
Petey4335
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Accuweather and Weather.com have so many advertisements, they are unreadable.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I feel very confident is saying that the answer here is "Maybe".
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Idaho?


Third base!
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nope.  I think it has snowed here twice in the last 40 years. And those were flukes where the snow melted within 30 minutes of falling.  I'm near the coast somewhere on this map.

ontheworldmap.comView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Nope.  I think it has snowed here twice in the last 40 years. And those were flukes where the snow melted within 30 minutes of falling.  I'm near the coast somewhere on this map.

[ontheworldmap.com image 850x642]


But in the San Gabriel Mountains, there should be snow.

/that's the 30 miles to the north of me
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hell no, not on SF Bay
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Better than average maybe, but still not all that good. Yesterday it snowed hard enough to stick for a while, so there's that.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What's this "good chance" crap, subby?

This was LAST farkING MONTH, at a convenience store I fill a newspaper rack at. It hasn't gone away:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
/and yeah, I live in Idaho
 
rustypouch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Guaranteed, but there's less snow here than normal for the time of year.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kb7rky: /and yeah, I live in Idaho


There's your problem.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
About a snowball's chance in hell. So to speak
 
mrparks
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In the sense that Brad's spray tanned ass isn't invited?

Yes.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It could happen
 
