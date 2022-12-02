 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Aw, isn't that cute. A dog driving a car. And look there's a baby driving a bus   (ketk.com) divider line
14
14 Comments     (+0 »)
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They act like they know what they're doing, but they really suck at it.
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: They act like they know what they're doing, but they really suck at it.


Just don't let the pigeon drive the bus.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
showmerights.orgView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: They act like they know what they're doing, but they really suck at it.


That's humans
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
People think the future will have arrived when we have flying cars.

Rather, the future will have arrived when dogs are driving the flying cars.

We should perhaps focus a bit less on technology and more on evolving the dog.

Dogs are pretty tuned-in to the Three Laws of Robotics. They're not perfect at it, but we can help them to help us.

Ladies and gentlemen, the future is dogs.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'd tell that guy to buy a better truck but maybe he should just give his fur buddy more steak instead.

/damage to the steering column was probably from a car theft
//maybe find the thief and let the dog turn him into steak?
 
S'moreSchnapps
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well done with the headline, Subby. You also get bonus points for bringing up good memories!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FedEx delivered our Chewey order today. We are in the middle of nowhere. I was outside with my youngest putting out xmas lights. I saw the FedEx driver had her dog with her. Told my daughter to run inside to get dog treats before the driver's copilot.

Sadie was the copilots name. She got treat. Seeing as we have 3 dogs, and in the middle of nowhere i told the driver if she comes around again and sadie needs a bio break to use my lawn,  because our dogs go there too.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
According to the stickers I've seen, Dog is better as the co-pilot
 
