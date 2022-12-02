 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Golf dispute leads to mayhem in Mississippi casino parking lot   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not sure how eating your opponents boogers, nose and all, is a rational move.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Biting off someone's nose is irrational but you can get pretty angry if the group behind you hits into to you repeatedly.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Approves
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does he smell now?

Terrible.

/Try the prime rib
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biting during a fight is bad form, and they will take away your school tie. Biting off the nose should get you sent to the Colonies.
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of the Robin Williams bit

All these guys're going, "Oh, dear God, he bit somebody"! I'm saying, "You're lucky he just bit somebody". "Mike just got out of prison. You're lucky he didn't fark him"
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't blame the golfing, I blame the wagering. And the alcohol. Golf is never completely innocent, but it ain't Nam. There are rules.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That Saigon whore!
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Photo of suspect:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eastern Airlines
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Dude, he was teed off.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Biting during a fight is bad form, and they will take away your school tie.


Difficulty;  Not Oxford, MS
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Golf is a four letter word.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Can you even spell golf in Mississippi
 
DRTFA
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The suspect drove off in a Tesla.  That's an unnecessary detail. Why not tell me what shoes he was wearing so I can make generalizations about them too?
 
MBooda
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
BSL represent!
Fark user imageView Full Size
/the casino is just up blue meadow road from where I first lived when I moved to Mississippi in 1978
 
