(MPR News)   Minneapolis police chief concerned at only getting an $8 Million budget increase instead of $9M
    Chief Brian O'Hara, police department budget, Members of the Minneapolis City Council, upcoming consent decree processes, Public safety  
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have a bake sale. There should be plenty of good stuff in your evidence locker to help bake up some wonderfully popular treats.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police funding is at some of its peak levels. US prog 1033 transfers billions in military equip to PDs. Mass surveillance has exploded.

If throwing more money at police worked, it would have by now. At this point it's a band aid politicians use to avoid actually solving problems
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 25, 2022
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Have a bake sale. There should be plenty of good stuff in your evidence locker to help bake up some wonderfully popular treats.


Maybe schools should get $9B more and let the cops have a fundraiser for new uniforms.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Needs more defunding.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pfft they could make that up in a single civil forfeiture
 
Begoggle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Maybe schools should get $9B more and let the cops have a fundraiser for new uniforms.

Maybe schools should get $9B more and let the cops have a fundraiser for new uniforms.


Maybe police departments should have sports teams.
Instead of schools.
Lots of problems solved.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just ramp up your civil forfeiture work, you'll be fine.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'd like to move to Minneapolis area
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Maybe police departments should have sports teams.
Instead of schools.
Lots of problems solved.

Maybe schools should get $9B more and let the cops have a fundraiser for new uniforms.

Maybe police departments should have sports teams.
Instead of schools.
Lots of problems solved.


Because when I think "good sportsmanship," I think of the people who routinely plant evidence, lie in court, and seek vengeance on anyone who breaks omerta.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm always amazed how an increase in next year's budget can also be a decrease.
 
headslacker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Pfft they could make that up in a single civil forfeiture


Lose it in a miss placed bullet

He was running away at me!...
 
olorin604
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Pfft they could make that up in a single civil forfeiture


Don't give them any ideas.

I know, it's too late.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Maybe police departments should have sports teams.
Instead of schools.
Lots of problems solved.

Maybe schools should get $9B more and let the cops have a fundraiser for new uniforms.

Maybe police departments should have sports teams.
Instead of schools.
Lots of problems solved.


Actually, maybe that's a really good idea?
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Maybe schools should get $9B more and let the cops have a fundraiser for new uniforms.

Maybe schools should get $9B more and let the cops have a fundraiser for new uniforms.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Investing in actual theaters is smarter than investing in security theater.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: Police funding is at some of its peak levels. US prog 1033 transfers billions in military equip to PDs. Mass surveillance has exploded.

If throwing more money at police worked, it would have by now. At this point it's a band aid politicians use to avoid actually solving problems
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 25, 2022


BERNIE LOST YOU DEFUNDERBRO
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Let's treat this as a business decision. The Police department has had costs increasing well over inflation for decades. Crime is ramping up.

It's clearly not working. Time to cut it loose and try something else. We're just throwing good money away keeping this up.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: Bith Set Me Up: Police funding is at some of its peak levels. US prog 1033 transfers billions in military equip to PDs. Mass surveillance has exploded.

If throwing more money at police worked, it would have by now. At this point it's a band aid politicians use to avoid actually solving problems
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 25, 2022

BERNIE LOST YOU DEFUNDERBRO


So did Killary chexmix dumbocrat!
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Palined Parenthood: Bith Set Me Up: Police funding is at some of its peak levels. US prog 1033 transfers billions in military equip to PDs. Mass surveillance has exploded.

If throwing more money at police worked, it would have by now. At this point it's a band aid politicians use to avoid actually solving problems
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 25, 2022

BERNIE LOST YOU DEFUNDERBRO

So did Killary chexmix dumbocrat!


user name chex out
 
Shryke
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Let's treat this as a business decision. The Police department has had costs increasing well over inflation for decades. Crime is ramping up.

It's clearly not working. Time to cut it loose and try something else. We're just throwing good money away keeping this up.

It's clearly not working. Time to cut it loose and try something else. We're just throwing good money away keeping this up.


And...let's ask the lefties how to do it?

SOUNDS LIKE A PLAN
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They weren't policing in the first place. Walz had to ask the state patrol to step in because Minneapolis cops have been sitting on their hands ( in a tantrum ) since Floyd.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I hear Mayonnaise prices went through the roof, so inflation is real.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I hear Mayonnaise prices went through the roof, so inflation is real.


sounds unrelated to the news article, but yes inflation is real...  Also, you think the mayonnaise story was fake or something?
 
