(WFSB Connecticut) Video Mom vs Trash Panda attacking her daughter, Round 1 - FIGHT
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Really should have smacked the trash panda against the handy post so it could be tested for rabies
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Goddam, that's impressive.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the viral marketing for GOTG 3 is getting out of hand.
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they say we don't know how to have a good time here in CT
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like thrash panda.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FINISH HIM!
 
fst_creeper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Really should have smacked the trash panda against the handy post so it could be tested for rabies


Yeah, I get that it's hard not to think "Get this hyperactive collection of razor blades away from me!" but a good whack against the pole or the step would have saved them a lot of coming problems.

Not faulting her tho' and she did well all things considered.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next up in the Redneck Olympics, the trash panda toss.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty aggressive for a raccoon. Time to get some rabies shots.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
rabies.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Lady, you met your match."
"Doc, it's only a scratch."
"And I'll be better, I'll be better, Doc, as soon as I am able."
 
GypsyJoker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know it was probably the heat of battle, but Mom should've probably kept the monster so it could be tested.

Hope it wasn't rabid. Poor kid's probably still terrified.
 
Dadburns
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm impressed... no hesitation, just went right in there and grabbed that racoon. Probably wouldn't have touched that animal under any other circumstances... but protecting her baby! Also, the multi-tasking, wow! Holding that racoon at arms length with one hand while holding her daughter with the other, while opening the door for the girl to escape with her third.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fst_creeper: eurotrader: Really should have smacked the trash panda against the handy post so it could be tested for rabies

Yeah, I get that it's hard not to think "Get this hyperactive collection of razor blades away from me!" but a good whack against the pole or the step would have saved them a lot of coming problems.

Not faulting her tho' and she did well all things considered.


Amazing how hard it is to think sensibly when you're in full fight or flight mode - and fark it you've chosen fight.  One of the biggest things they work on in any military is training you to do that, at least at a basic level.  Even higher one for combat officers, one of the reasons you don't find a lot of good ones.  It's farking hard  to do.  Anyone can fight if they're cornered hard enough, you have to learn how to be able to fight and think at the same time - and it ain't easy to learn
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
8/10 for distance and 10/10 for style points since she had a big windup and stopped to look at the camera.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spartapuss: "Lady, you met your match."
"Doc, it's only a scratch."
"And I'll be better, I'll be better, Doc, as soon as I am able."


Damn Gideons.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Pretty aggressive for a raccoon. Time to get some rabies shots.


Yup. Racoon 1) out during daylight and 2) attacks a human == rabies.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Pretty aggressive for a raccoon. Time to get some rabies shots.


It was walking pretty sus afterward too. Although maybe because the mother brought the pain.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If you even see a raccoon during the daylight it's probably rabid.

Once when leaving for work a raccoon walked right up to me and hissed. I called the wife and told her to keep the cats inside. She called the cops, one showed up and shot the critter on sight
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There's no word yet on if the animal was rabid.

I'll spare you the trouble of a follow-up. That thing was rabid as f*ck.
 
zez
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Yattering: If you even see a raccoon during the daylight it's probably rabid.

Once when leaving for work a raccoon walked right up to me and hissed. I called the wife and told her to keep the cats inside. She called the cops, one showed up and shot the critter on sight


Isn't that normal for police to shoot the first animal they see?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

zez: The Yattering: If you even see a raccoon during the daylight it's probably rabid.

Once when leaving for work a raccoon walked right up to me and hissed. I called the wife and told her to keep the cats inside. She called the cops, one showed up and shot the critter on sight

Isn't that normal for police to shoot the first animal they see?


That's why he said to keep the cats inside.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: mongbiohazard: Pretty aggressive for a raccoon. Time to get some rabies shots.

Yup. Racoon 1) out during daylight and 2) attacks a human == rabies.


I'd buy non-rabies if someone cornered one and forced the issue, but it wasn't like that
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: There's no word yet on if the animal was rabid.

I'll spare you the trouble of a follow-up. That thing was rabid as f*ck.


Yeah, I can't imagine the girl and mom aren't getting rabies shots.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: fst_creeper: eurotrader: Really should have smacked the trash panda against the handy post so it could be tested for rabies

Yeah, I get that it's hard not to think "Get this hyperactive collection of razor blades away from me!" but a good whack against the pole or the step would have saved them a lot of coming problems.

Not faulting her tho' and she did well all things considered.

Amazing how hard it is to think sensibly when you're in full fight or flight mode - and fark it you've chosen fight.  One of the biggest things they work on in any military is training you to do that, at least at a basic level.  Even higher one for combat officers, one of the reasons you don't find a lot of good ones.  It's farking hard  to do.  Anyone can fight if they're cornered hard enough, you have to learn how to be able to fight and think at the same time - and it ain't easy to learn


Regardless of how much training you've had, the moment it becomes real, some people run, others step up.

Saw it first-hand when I was in the Navy.  Drain cock on a seawater condenser for a big AC unit blew off and shot saltwater into a big electric motor.  That thing arced and let out a huge bang when it shorted out.  The electrician on duty in the soundproof room next to it (he was monitoring the auxiliary power board, and that was in a compartment directly above 3 huge diesel motor-generators; very loud) ran up the ladder to the compartment above, which was also where we all slept.  Everyone in the berthing compartment was awakened by the bang. I managed to gets pants and boots on, and was first on the scene.  Without really thinking about it, I shut off the pump supplying salt water to the condenser, so that pretty much solved the flooding issue.  Still had about 2" of saltwater sloshing around on the deck, and getting close to sloshing UP to that live aux power board, which would have sent a few hundred KW through the water.

We were cleaning up that water when the shakes started for me.  It's because I realized how close that water was to the live power.

So, until the bullets really start flying, you don't know how someone will react.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: fst_creeper: eurotrader: Really should have smacked the trash panda against the handy post so it could be tested for rabies

Yeah, I get that it's hard not to think "Get this hyperactive collection of razor blades away from me!" but a good whack against the pole or the step would have saved them a lot of coming problems.

Not faulting her tho' and she did well all things considered.

Amazing how hard it is to think sensibly when you're in full fight or flight mode - and fark it you've chosen fight.  One of the biggest things they work on in any military is training you to do that, at least at a basic level.  Even higher one for combat officers, one of the reasons you don't find a lot of good ones.  It's farking hard  to do.  Anyone can fight if they're cornered hard enough, you have to learn how to be able to fight and think at the same time - and it ain't easy to learn

Regardless of how much training you've had, the moment it becomes real, some people run, others step up.

Saw it first-hand when I was in the Navy.  Drain cock on a seawater condenser for a big AC unit blew off and shot saltwater into a big electric motor.  That thing arced and let out a huge bang when it shorted out.  The electrician on duty in the soundproof room next to it (he was monitoring the auxiliary power board, and that was in a compartment directly above 3 huge diesel motor-generators; very loud) ran up the ladder to the compartment above, which was also where we all slept.  Everyone in the berthing compartment was awakened by the bang. I managed to gets pants and boots on, and was first on the scene.  Without really thinking about it, I shut off the pump supplying salt water to the condenser, so that pretty much solved the flooding issue.  Still had about 2" of saltwater sloshing around on the deck, and getting close to sloshing UP to that live aux power board, which would have sent a few hundred KW through the water.

We were cleaning up that water when the shakes ...


Naval engineer bro fist.  Former Machinist Mate too
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

indy_kid: So, until the bullets really start flying, you don't know how someone will react.


Y'all engineers are all farking crazy you know ;p

/well done, though
//that's exactly what training is about
///the knowledge to do that, and the ability to do that in the face of serious business danger - equally important
 
submarinepatents
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
God, the Russians steal the Ukrainian's trash panda, now this.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
hahaha this is what the innernet is about
 
Huntceet
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Number of years ago we started noticing a trash panda hanging around under one of the bird feeders. It wasn't moving right plus it was daylight. Called the police but they said they don't have an animal control officer and we should call the county. County says they just deal with unincorporated areas and I need to call a professional trapper. Professional trapper says it's $300 to come out and place a trap with no capture guarantee.
So the next day when Mrs. Huntceet was out shopping I fixed the problem and the trash panda went to live on a farm very far away where there was plenty of room and other animal friends to romp with.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Huntceet: Number of years ago we started noticing a trash panda hanging around under one of the bird feeders. It wasn't moving right plus it was daylight. Called the police but they said they don't have an animal control officer and we should call the county. County says they just deal with unincorporated areas and I need to call a professional trapper. Professional trapper says it's $300 to come out and place a trap with no capture guarantee.
So the next day when Mrs. Huntceet was out shopping I fixed the problem and the trash panda went to live on a farm very far away where there was plenty of room and other animal friends to romp with.


Only laughing because of the end of the story. I know it wasn't funny in the actual moment.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.