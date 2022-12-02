 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Police sources said the coconuts could have killed the entire Eastern Seaboard   (twitter.com) divider line
35
    More: Strange, shot  
•       •       •

1067 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Dec 2022 at 7:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And we used to think putting de lime in de coconut was crazy.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's with all this fentanyl? Who wants it?

Maybe it's a scheme to scare people away from hard drugs.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not the lime you are looking for, do not drink it all up.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
resizing.flixster.comView Full Size


Wanted for questioning.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can be dangerous when dropped by a swallow, but it doesn't happen that often.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you suggesting coconuts migrate?
 
Tyrone Biggums
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buserror: They can be dangerous when dropped by a swallow, but it doesn't happen that often.


African or European?
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porous Horace: What's with all this fentanyl? Who wants it?

Maybe it's a scheme to scare people away from hard drugs.


The reason is it is not sold as straight fentanyl, it is used to spike opioids and make knock off recreational pills( read percs).
 
Gaythiest Elitist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, $800 trillion worth that would have wiped out all good, decent churchgoing Americans but for the stunning and brave intervention of law enforcement.....

Seriously, nice show, but I wonder how much the same cops were paid to let other shipments through? The war on drugs is farking beyond lost. Stop it, legalize and tax every farking thing, then fund recovery and real prevention, etc.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puckrock2000: Are you suggesting coconuts migrate?


Dammit I was gonna say that
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bullshiat.  None of those pills are rainbow-colored.  Are we supposed to believe La DEA only got the light ones?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Black_Lazerus: Porous Horace: What's with all this fentanyl? Who wants it?

Maybe it's a scheme to scare people away from hard drugs.

The reason is it is not sold as straight fentanyl, it is used to spike opioids and make knock off recreational pills( read percs).


Every Mom and Pop convenience store around here now has a big "WE SELL KRATOM!" sign in the window. Seems like the kids are gobbling up those farking bullshiat pills like they are Skittles and suffering the consequences.
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puckrock2000: Are you suggesting coconuts migrate?


Put that much fentanyl in 'em, and they won't need the swallow.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porous Horace: What's with all this fentanyl? Who wants it?

Maybe it's a scheme to scare people away from hard drugs.


I believe it's relatively easy to cook and doesn't require obscure ingredients like poppies or coca leaves.

My auntie told me that when my grandmother was in her last coma (she did it all at home) the doctor left some fentanyl patches there, and auntie didn't know whether to hang on to them, which might involve travelling by plane etc. etc.
I don't quite understand why you would use those in a coma, maybe if she woke up in pain?  Auntie said it's a pain killer.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like coconuts
You can break them open
They smell like ladies lying in the sun
And if I had my way
I'd give a coconut to everyone


Coconut (Live in Pensacola)
Youtube tMhuAVmQzXc
 
nytmare
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: So, $800 trillion worth that would have wiped out all good, decent churchgoing Americans but for the stunning and brave intervention of law enforcement.....

Seriously, nice show, but I wonder how much the same cops were paid to let other shipments through? The war on drugs is farking beyond lost. Stop it, legalize and tax every farking thing, then fund recovery and real prevention, etc.


Yes, if the assholes are still fighting, let them win. Great plan there, ace. You learn that in Eastern Europe?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Black_Lazerus: Porous Horace: What's with all this fentanyl? Who wants it?
Maybe it's a scheme to scare people away from hard drugs.

The reason is it is not sold as straight fentanyl, it is used to spike opioids and make knock off recreational pills( read percs).


I think it is more accurate to say that fentanyl issold as straight fentanyl, and is also used to make knockoff opioid pills as you said.  There's also the mystery of why and how it's used as an adulterant on down the line.

I mean, fark that shiat.  I'm glad I cleaned up before fentanyl was a threat and before every beer is an IPA.
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The Muppet Show - Lime in the Coconut
Youtube Fy2U6AK9P6Q
 
djfitz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The scary thing about fentanyl is how easy it is to overdose.

The estimated lethal dose of fentanyl is about 2mg. This is a much smaller lethal dose compared to heroin, which can be fatal at 30 mg to 500 mg.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Porous Horace: What's with all this fentanyl? Who wants it?

Maybe it's a scheme to scare people away from hard drugs.

I believe it's relatively easy to cook and doesn't require obscure ingredients like poppies or coca leaves.

My auntie told me that when my grandmother was in her last coma (she did it all at home) the doctor left some fentanyl patches there, and auntie didn't know whether to hang on to them, which might involve travelling by plane etc. etc.
I don't quite understand why you would use those in a coma, maybe if she woke up in pain?  Auntie said it's a pain killer.


I was once "dating" a cute but dangerous redhead from Alabama until I discovered that she was taking tbose patches from people like your auntie, wringing the juice out of them, and shooting it up.  She put her rig up on the top shelf to hide it.  I'm 6'7"...
 
englaja
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Black_Lazerus: Porous Horace: What's with all this fentanyl? Who wants it?

Maybe it's a scheme to scare people away from hard drugs.

The reason is it is not sold as straight fentanyl, it is used to spike opioids and make knock off recreational pills( read percs).

Every Mom and Pop convenience store around here now has a big "WE SELL KRATOM!" sign in the window. Seems like the kids are gobbling up those farking bullshiat pills like they are Skittles and suffering the consequences.


Kratom, if its real kratom - unadulterated mitrogyna species - is amazing as an opiate substitute. Anything Australia bans is fun because it threatens beer.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
TOO LATE FOR HALLOWEEN YOU LAZY ASSHOLES
 
maudibjr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: So, $800 trillion worth that would have wiped out all good, decent churchgoing Americans but for the stunning and brave intervention of law enforcement.....

Seriously, nice show, but I wonder how much the same cops were paid to let other shipments through? The war on drugs is farking beyond lost. Stop it, legalize and tax every farking thing, then fund recovery and real prevention, etc.


We don't need no stinking taxes
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Black_Lazerus: Porous Horace: What's with all this fentanyl? Who wants it?

Maybe it's a scheme to scare people away from hard drugs.

The reason is it is not sold as straight fentanyl, it is used to spike opioids and make knock off recreational pills( read percs).

Every Mom and Pop convenience store around here now has a big "WE SELL KRATOM!" sign in the window. Seems like the kids are gobbling up those farking bullshiat pills like they are Skittles and suffering the consequences.


KRATOM doesn't feel like a farking  Opient.
And cocaine also doesn't feel like a farking downer.  Addicts are very much their high of choice.  To the point that some alcoholics only drink vodka and won't drink even free beer. No is making money giving addict the wrong high. Also. If this was actually being done. It could make people stop as much as start.
If you snort a thing. Thinking it's cocaine.  The down feeling is going to feel like a bad reaction.  Not a farking high. Jfc.
 
darinwil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

englaja: fragMasterFlash: Black_Lazerus: Porous Horace: What's with all this fentanyl? Who wants it?

Maybe it's a scheme to scare people away from hard drugs.

The reason is it is not sold as straight fentanyl, it is used to spike opioids and make knock off recreational pills( read percs).

Every Mom and Pop convenience store around here now has a big "WE SELL KRATOM!" sign in the window. Seems like the kids are gobbling up those farking bullshiat pills like they are Skittles and suffering the consequences.

Kratom, if its real kratom - unadulterated mitrogyna species - is amazing as an opiate substitute. Anything Australia bans is fun because it threatens beer.


I agree with that! Although it is not as powerful as others, it does somehow seem to avoid the whole respiratory depression thing the classics kill you with. But it really is important to know what you are getting, head shops and the like don't have a good reputation for doing much research into what they sell. I recall a story about some passing off O-desmethyltramadol (what your liver turns Tramadol into) laced herb mixes as kratom which is no bueno.
 
The Exit Stencilist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: So, $800 trillion worth that would have wiped out all good, decent churchgoing Americans but for the stunning and brave intervention of law enforcement.....

Seriously, nice show, but I wonder how much the same cops were paid to let other shipments through? The war on drugs is farking beyond lost. Stop it, legalize and tax every farking thing, then fund recovery and real prevention, etc.


What, and stop making slaves of people we find so much as a bit of weed on their person? GTFO my America, you godless commie scum!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: fragMasterFlash: Black_Lazerus: Porous Horace: What's with all this fentanyl? Who wants it?

Maybe it's a scheme to scare people away from hard drugs.

The reason is it is not sold as straight fentanyl, it is used to spike opioids and make knock off recreational pills( read percs).

Every Mom and Pop convenience store around here now has a big "WE SELL KRATOM!" sign in the window. Seems like the kids are gobbling up those farking bullshiat pills like they are Skittles and suffering the consequences.

KRATOM doesn't feel like a farking  Opient.
And cocaine also doesn't feel like a farking downer.  Addicts are very much their high of choice.  To the point that some alcoholics only drink vodka and won't drink even free beer. No is making money giving addict the wrong high. Also. If this was actually being done. It could make people stop as much as start.
If you snort a thing. Thinking it's cocaine.  The down feeling is going to feel like a bad reaction.  Not a farking high. Jfc.


They sell the kratom to alleviate the withdrawal symptom for people trying to get off the fent pills, apparently. Around here you don't get to detox with medical assistance unless you've got the $$$ for a privately run rehab clinic, which people living pill to pill obviously do not.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: fragMasterFlash: Black_Lazerus: Porous Horace: What's with all this fentanyl? Who wants it?

Maybe it's a scheme to scare people away from hard drugs.

The reason is it is not sold as straight fentanyl, it is used to spike opioids and make knock off recreational pills( read percs).

Every Mom and Pop convenience store around here now has a big "WE SELL KRATOM!" sign in the window. Seems like the kids are gobbling up those farking bullshiat pills like they are Skittles and suffering the consequences.

KRATOM doesn't feel like a farking  Opient.
And cocaine also doesn't feel like a farking downer.  Addicts are very much their high of choice.  To the point that some alcoholics only drink vodka and won't drink even free beer. No is making money giving addict the wrong high. Also. If this was actually being done. It could make people stop as much as start.
If you snort a thing. Thinking it's cocaine.  The down feeling is going to feel like a bad reaction.  Not a farking high. Jfc.


That's people that know better, Beans.  They're selling to people young enough they just figure they snort the shiat they get wasted.  You can sell the damndest things to people like that, as long as they get wasted somehow
 
darinwil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

waxbeans: fragMasterFlash: Black_Lazerus: Porous Horace: What's with all this fentanyl? Who wants it?

Maybe it's a scheme to scare people away from hard drugs.

The reason is it is not sold as straight fentanyl, it is used to spike opioids and make knock off recreational pills( read percs).

Every Mom and Pop convenience store around here now has a big "WE SELL KRATOM!" sign in the window. Seems like the kids are gobbling up those farking bullshiat pills like they are Skittles and suffering the consequences.

KRATOM doesn't feel like a farking  Opient.
And cocaine also doesn't feel like a farking downer.  Addicts are very much their high of choice.  To the point that some alcoholics only drink vodka and won't drink even free beer. No is making money giving addict the wrong high. Also. If this was actually being done. It could make people stop as much as start.
If you snort a thing. Thinking it's cocaine.  The down feeling is going to feel like a bad reaction.  Not a farking high. Jfarkratom does contain atypical opiates, 7-hydroxymitragynine and mitragynine, however like you say it is not going to do much more than slightly help ward off dope sickness for an addict of much harder opiates.
It is goofy though how many people think crap like taking some Sudafed and a Tylenol 3 is exactly like a speed ball tho.
 
darinwil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That was weird, somehow my phone jammed my comment into the quote:

kratom does contain atypical opiates, 7-hydroxymitragynine and mitragynine, however like you say it is not going to do much more than slightly help ward off dope sickness for an addict of much harder opiates.
It is goofy though how many people think crap like taking some Sudafed and a Tylenol 3 is exactly like a speed ball tho.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: waxbeans: fragMasterFlash: Black_Lazerus: Porous Horace: What's with all this fentanyl? Who wants it?

Maybe it's a scheme to scare people away from hard drugs.

The reason is it is not sold as straight fentanyl, it is used to spike opioids and make knock off recreational pills( read percs).

Every Mom and Pop convenience store around here now has a big "WE SELL KRATOM!" sign in the window. Seems like the kids are gobbling up those farking bullshiat pills like they are Skittles and suffering the consequences.

KRATOM doesn't feel like a farking  Opient.
And cocaine also doesn't feel like a farking downer.  Addicts are very much their high of choice.  To the point that some alcoholics only drink vodka and won't drink even free beer. No is making money giving addict the wrong high. Also. If this was actually being done. It could make people stop as much as start.
If you snort a thing. Thinking it's cocaine.  The down feeling is going to feel like a bad reaction.  Not a farking high. Jfc.

They sell the kratom to alleviate the withdrawal symptom for people trying to get off the fent pills, apparently. Around here you don't get to detox with medical assistance unless you've got the $$$ for a privately run rehab clinic, which people living pill to pill obviously do not.


Yes.  Correct.  But. I take KRATOM. And. I've done heroin.  And other medical ops.
KRATOM is very sweet.  But. If you have done real ops like heroin.  You know they are different.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Black_Lazerus: Porous Horace: What's with all this fentanyl? Who wants it?

Maybe it's a scheme to scare people away from hard drugs.

The reason is it is not sold as straight fentanyl, it is used to spike opioids and make knock off recreational pills( read percs).


The saddest thing about this is that the Mexican cartels have been open and upfront about why they are doing things like making them fluorescent color to try and get American dealers to quit spiking other drugs with it
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: waxbeans: fragMasterFlash: Black_Lazerus: Porous Horace: What's with all this fentanyl? Who wants it?

Maybe it's a scheme to scare people away from hard drugs.

The reason is it is not sold as straight fentanyl, it is used to spike opioids and make knock off recreational pills( read percs).

Every Mom and Pop convenience store around here now has a big "WE SELL KRATOM!" sign in the window. Seems like the kids are gobbling up those farking bullshiat pills like they are Skittles and suffering the consequences.

KRATOM doesn't feel like a farking  Opient.
And cocaine also doesn't feel like a farking downer.  Addicts are very much their high of choice.  To the point that some alcoholics only drink vodka and won't drink even free beer. No is making money giving addict the wrong high. Also. If this was actually being done. It could make people stop as much as start.
If you snort a thing. Thinking it's cocaine.  The down feeling is going to feel like a bad reaction.  Not a farking high. Jfc.

That's people that know better, Beans.  They're selling to people young enough they just figure they snort the shiat they get wasted.  You can sell the damndest things to people like that, as long as they get wasted somehow


Fair enough 👌
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  

darinwil: waxbeans: fragMasterFlash: Black_Lazerus: Porous Horace: What's with all this fentanyl? Who wants it?

Maybe it's a scheme to scare people away from hard drugs.

The reason is it is not sold as straight fentanyl, it is used to spike opioids and make knock off recreational pills( read percs).

Every Mom and Pop convenience store around here now has a big "WE SELL KRATOM!" sign in the window. Seems like the kids are gobbling up those farking bullshiat pills like they are Skittles and suffering the consequences.

KRATOM doesn't feel like a farking  Opient.
And cocaine also doesn't feel like a farking downer.  Addicts are very much their high of choice.  To the point that some alcoholics only drink vodka and won't drink even free beer. No is making money giving addict the wrong high. Also. If this was actually being done. It could make people stop as much as start.
If you snort a thing. Thinking it's cocaine.  The down feeling is going to feel like a bad reaction.  Not a farking high. Jfarkratom does contain atypical opiates, 7-hydroxymitragynine and mitragynine, however like you say it is not going to do much more than slightly help ward off dope sickness for an addict of much harder opiates.
It is goofy though how many people think crap like taking some Sudafed and a Tylenol 3 is exactly like a speed ball tho.


Good point.
I'd rather do (Aspirin, Ephedrine, caffeine.) With some L-arginine.

But. For a nice legal speed ball.
Do a coffee with for shots. Eat a big bar of dark chocolate and smoke a cigar.  It's epic.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.