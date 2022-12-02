 Skip to content
(ABC7 Chicago)   Luckily, he was wearing his official UPS uniform pants   (abc7chicago.com) divider line
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I can just imagine, "AAAAAAIIIIIIIIEEEEEE!" Then, "Okay, okay. I'm not going in the water. Okay." Then, WHOOSH. "Oh, son of a...."
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He is gonna look sheepish next roll call.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Deadpool seal of approval?
 
Hobo as a nerd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That explains why emergency services woke me up at about 2:30 this morning as they sped past my house, sirens blaring, and lights shining.  A good time was had by all.  There are times I love living where I live.
 
pleasebelieve [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The article referred to an "empty ups truck" and I read it as being a euphemism for upside-down, like oh that car just done flipped empty-ups.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Uh... Special delivery...
 
wxboy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The crane was hooked up to the trailer to slowly pull it out and then the cab separated from it, falling back into the water.

Did they expect the the trailer and kingpin to fully support the dangling weight of the cab as they lifted? What did they think was going to happen?
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Putin is a UPS driver?
 
