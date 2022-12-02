 Skip to content
(AsiaOne)   What's worse? Arriving to a hotel and realizing you were never booked or paying $588 in roaming charges when you call customer service?   (asiaone.com) divider line
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume this was an inexperienced young traveler who went abroad for the first time?

Since the first time my wife and I went overseas with a cell phone almost two decades ago, we knew we had to activate a local prepaid line upon arrival, or we would be eaten alive by international roaming charges. We kept doing so for any trip.

Nowadays, with wi-fi calling and other features, there are fewer excuses to get surprised bills when returning from trips overseas.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She had decided to quit her job and fly to New Zealand for a year-long holiday.
[...]
Her phone bill for September was $618, which included an outrageous $588 in international roaming charges.

Failure of planning, and probably on an iPhone lol. Get the international phone plane before you start your year long international trip.

I get it that it was her first day, but as soon as you cross the border you get "Welcome to xyz country. You are now roaming". You have an opportunity to jump on wifi and add the intl plan to your account. Obviously this was her first international phone bill. It will never happen to her again!
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Went to Puerto Rico as disaster response after the hurricane. I spent a lot of time making sure that my att plan covered there.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My favorite was when I got to my hotel and they told me they had overbooked on the assumption that there would be some cancellations and didn't actually have any rooms left.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jairzinho: I assume this was an inexperienced young traveler who went abroad for the first time?

Since the first time my wife and I went overseas with a cell phone almost two decades ago, we knew we had to activate a local prepaid line upon arrival, or we would be eaten alive by international roaming charges. We kept doing so for any trip.

Nowadays, with wi-fi calling and other features, there are fewer excuses to get surprised bills when returning from trips overseas.


I agree that you do the right thing, but international roaming charges, or roaming charges in general, seem to me to just be a scam the phone companies came up with.  Yeah sure, if Verizon isn't in that country, then maybe you get a small charge of a couple bucks for someone else to pick up the service.  Then again phone and internet providers are the biggest markup services out there.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: My favorite was when I got to my hotel and they told me they had overbooked on the assumption that there would be some cancellations and didn't actually have any rooms left.


I knew airlines did that, didn't realize it was so pervasive.

Do hotels have the same protections that the carriage contract guarantees the airlines?
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roaming fees
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a similar situation, I'd be so angry, I'd be trembling.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
CSB: I think I've told this one before but I was working in Germany traveling from site to site spending a day or two at each so I had to make arrangements every day through Carlson Wagonlit. At one point when I had a very bad cold I made reservations for a hotel in Essen, Germany. At the end of the workday I consulted my map index and couldn't locate the street that the hotel was on. I called Carlson who then did a three way call with the hotel to get directions. When I told them my starting point they were equally confused. After about 10 minutes of back and forth trying to find middle ground and get me to the hotel we realized that I was speaking to a hotel in Athens, Greece.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
For international trips and if you are not planning to use a local wireless provider:
As soon as your plane starts taxiing for departure, set Airplane mode -> ON, Wi-fi -> ON, and KEEP IT THAT WAY until landing on you return flight back home.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: My favorite was when I got to my hotel and they told me they had overbooked on the assumption that there would be some cancellations and didn't actually have any rooms left.


Every airport or downtown hotel does this and has been doing it since the early 70s.  Why you never book a six pm reservation when flying.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Jairzinho: I assume this was an inexperienced young traveler who went abroad for the first time?

Since the first time my wife and I went overseas with a cell phone almost two decades ago, we knew we had to activate a local prepaid line upon arrival, or we would be eaten alive by international roaming charges. We kept doing so for any trip.

Nowadays, with wi-fi calling and other features, there are fewer excuses to get surprised bills when returning from trips overseas.

I agree that you do the right thing, but international roaming charges, or roaming charges in general, seem to me to just be a scam the phone companies came up with.  Yeah sure, if Verizon isn't in that country, then maybe you get a small charge of a couple bucks for someone else to pick up the service.  Then again phone and internet providers are the biggest markup services out there.


So, $588 dollars for 120 minutes of airtime is around $4.9/minute.  That's Singapore Dollars, so $434.81 USD, so $3.62/minute.

If I flew to New Zealand OR Singapore right now and made a phone call (without connecting to Wi-Fi, and without purchasing an international plan), it would cost me 25¢/minute.

WTF kind of janky cellular service do they have in Singapore?  The entire country is the size of a modest bowel movement, so I'd expect roaming to be a bedrock requirement.
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

morg: CSB: I think I've told this one before but I was working in Germany traveling from site to site spending a day or two at each so I had to make arrangements every day through Carlson Wagonlit. At one point when I had a very bad cold I made reservations for a hotel in Essen, Germany. At the end of the workday I consulted my map index and couldn't locate the street that the hotel was on. I called Carlson who then did a three way call with the hotel to get directions. When I told them my starting point they were equally confused. After about 10 minutes of back and forth trying to find middle ground and get me to the hotel we realized that I was speaking to a hotel in Athens, Greece.


"'Ello, miss."

"Wot d'ya mean, 'miss'?"

pause
"I'm sorry, I have a cold. "
 
Excelsior
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: My favorite was when I got to my hotel and they told me they had overbooked on the assumption that there would be some cancellations and didn't actually have any rooms left.


Reputable hotels will generally do their best to arrange equivalent accommodations elsewhere on their dime when this happens.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Maybe she works in "customer service", talking in circles to people from other countries ripped off by similar policies.  I have no reason to believe this, I just so want it to be true.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

olorin604: SomeAmerican: My favorite was when I got to my hotel and they told me they had overbooked on the assumption that there would be some cancellations and didn't actually have any rooms left.

I knew airlines did that, didn't realize it was so pervasive.

Do hotels have the same protections that the carriage contract guarantees the airlines?


I don't know, but I do know that some hotels make plans for it.

I was traveling for work about a decade back, and the hotel had a jigsaw puzzle in the lobby, so I kept spending my evenings there, chatting with the hotel staff while working on the puzzle.

Every hour or two, they'd call around to other hotels in the area, exchanging info about how many rooms they still had available, so they could refer people who tried checking in if they filled up.

But you had that question when it was getting towards midnight... do you take the guy with money standing in front of you, when it's your last room and you've got an outstanding reservation?

I think in one case, they managed to call the person with the reservation, but cell phones weren't as prevalent back then.

/didn't manage to finish the puzzle before I left
//but I got damned close
///and they said that puzzle had been out for longer than they remembered any of them being there
////buffalo blend into tall grass pretty damned well
 
olorin604
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: For international trips and if you are not planning to use a local wireless provider:
As soon as your plane starts taxiing for departure, set Airplane mode -> ON, Wi-fi -> ON, and KEEP IT THAT WAY until landing on you return flight back home.


Do you know enough to explain what airplane mode actually does? Actual question.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

olorin604: SomeAmerican: My favorite was when I got to my hotel and they told me they had overbooked on the assumption that there would be some cancellations and didn't actually have any rooms left.

I knew airlines did that, didn't realize it was so pervasive.

Do hotels have the same protections that the carriage contract guarantees the airlines?


Not sure... but as for me, they offered me & about a dozen other people a bus to an affiliated hotel significantly outside of Chicago... without dropping my downtown Chicago nightly rate any.  I took it for that night, found a better hotel the next day, and left them a scathing review.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

olorin604: Jairzinho: For international trips and if you are not planning to use a local wireless provider:
As soon as your plane starts taxiing for departure, set Airplane mode -> ON, Wi-fi -> ON, and KEEP IT THAT WAY until landing on you return flight back home.

Do you know enough to explain what airplane mode actually does? Actual question.


I'm sure there are people who can explain it better than me here but I'll give it a try.

As I understand it, it shutdowns the radio capabilities of the cell phone, so no cellular signal can reach it or be sent from it to any cell tower. It also prevents the constant search for a cellular signal when none (or none compatible) is available.
In some/most models it also shuts down the wi-fi and bluetooth radios, so that's why you need to set it ON, so you still can connect to some hotspot.

If I made any incorrect technical statement, someone will set me straight here but I'm pretty confident that's basically it.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

olorin604: Jairzinho: For international trips and if you are not planning to use a local wireless provider:
As soon as your plane starts taxiing for departure, set Airplane mode -> ON, Wi-fi -> ON, and KEEP IT THAT WAY until landing on you return flight back home.

Do you know enough to explain what airplane mode actually does? Actual question.


It used to turn off all radios on the phone.

These days it will disable the wifi and cellular antennas, but you can turn back on wifi afterwards

I have no idea if there's a norm for how Bluetooth is handled.
 
olorin604
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Oneiros: olorin604: Jairzinho: For international trips and if you are not planning to use a local wireless provider:
As soon as your plane starts taxiing for departure, set Airplane mode -> ON, Wi-fi -> ON, and KEEP IT THAT WAY until landing on you return flight back home.

Do you know enough to explain what airplane mode actually does? Actual question.

It used to turn off all radios on the phone.

These days it will disable the wifi and cellular antennas, but you can turn back on wifi afterwards

I have no idea if there's a norm for how Bluetooth is handled.


What the hell is the point I assumed it turned off all send/ receive.
 
