(Some Guy)   Police called when car crashes into Goodwill store. Police still on phone when car crashes into Goodwill a second time.. BONUS: an employee of the Goodwill. DOUBLE BONUS: Huffing paint the whole time   (accesswdun.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
On first reading it sounded like another 9/11 scenario: "A second car has hiat the Goodwill building!"
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What was he driving? I want one, if it can drive away from hitting a building well enough to hit a second building.

/Or even the same building a second time.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kudayta: [i.kym-cdn.com image 600x701]


I'd have been so disappointed if this picture hadn't been posted.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it's not a drive through if you stop mid way.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: What was he driving?


Wow, people are transitioning quickly these days!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was she walking on sunshine?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why were the police huffing paint the entire time? Didn't they stop long enough to write a report?
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: Well, it's not a drive through if you stop mid way.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huffy, Nooooooooo!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right after this one dusts herself off, she'll be back at work; and the media says good, persistent employees are hard to find.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had it with this mother huffing paint in this mother huffing store.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"driver involved had been an employee of Goodwill"

Is?  Was?  Another thing to realize is a LOT of people do community service at Goodwills here in Georgia.  The community service "employees' stick out like a sore thumb.  My gal and I will spend a lazy Saturday hitting up several Goodwills - great deals on some things if you happen to be looking for them and find them*, cheap amusement at some of the things (and people) you see, and we've happened upon some great hole in the wall restaurants for lunch or dinner.

* cast iron, I've bought bicycles for neighbor's young kids (all of $4.75 for a tiny kid's bicycle), big plant pots are also dirt cheap, you just never know what you'll find

/ I wish I knew about Goodwill when i first set out on my own.  Good pots, plates, flatware and utensils are idiotically cheap.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: "driver involved had been an employee of Goodwill"

True story on the kitchen ware - but it's kind of intermittent.  I've gone looking and just hit them at the wrong time and there's not much there you want, I've seen setups that I liked better than my own stuff.  It's a bit luck of the draw
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Subby where does it say she was huffing paint?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
She came in like a huffing ball?
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: "driver involved had been an employee of Goodwill"

At the risk of sounding classist, I learned one simple trick when young broke college lad. Even if you have to drive a couple towns away, if you find a Goodwill near a rich people area, you can get really great kitchenware / whole plate settings / etc for cheaper than dogcrap Walmart new stuff.
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fullyautomatic: BunchaRubes: "driver involved had been an employee of Goodwill"

The Greenway Plaza Goodwill in Houston had great cookware, including Pyrex in both American and Mexican sizes. Really helped when my wife and I were starting out.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fullyautomatic: BunchaRubes: "driver involved had been an employee of Goodwill"

you aren't wrong.  Goodwill reflects the people in the donation area.  Go to a nice place and find nice things.
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
someone had struck the building and unfortunately that's not a rare occurrence

Nobody buys pillows at Goodwill but that's why they always stock a bunch right up front.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That is tragic, I hope she can turn her life around.  That could have easily been a much sadder story.
 
