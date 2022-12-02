 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Folks, we have a winner in the "Worst decorating taste ever, yet still Fark Party worthy" category   (zillow.com) divider line
77
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How do people have that much money with that poor of taste?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

leeto2: How do people have that much money with that poor of taste?


Texas.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

leeto2: How do people have that much money with that poor of taste?


Five years ago that was probably a $250k property.. I'm too lazy to go look on the Tarrant County tax rolls to validate my postulation..

Oh and.....

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size


GAAAAAHHHH MY EYES!!!!
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For some reason, this picture was the funniest to me:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Like, what a dud to land on
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

markie_farkie: tax rolls


I completely forgot that Zillow also scrapes tax and MLS info for listings.

If you scroll down you'll see that it's all over the place for that property, and there's no way in hell they're gonna get a penny over $300k for it.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NateAsbestos: For some reason, this picture was the funniest to me:
[Fark user image 425x318]

Like, what a dud to land on


They sold some turf to buy gas for their truck?
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
1980's lottery winner, I'm guessing.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
$104 a square foot generally doesn't even cover the cost of land in cities people really want to live let alone a home. Fort Worth must be in desperate times.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you watched The Watcher, you just know that butcherblock countertop spells trouble!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not just an indoor pool, but an indoor pool with a slide. That's impressive.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks fun to get drunk in. But the morning after would be pure hell.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Madison_Smiled: Not just an indoor pool, but an indoor pool with a slide. That's impressive.



Nah, I think that's the family bathtub.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not pictured: the subterranean grow complex.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
🎵 Come on in, and pull yourself up a chair (like Chairry!)
Let the fun begin, it's time to let down your hair!
Pee-wee's SO excited,
'cause all his friends have been invited (that's you!)
To go wacky, at Pee-wee's Playhouse!  🎵
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Madison_Smiled: Not just an indoor pool, but an indoor pool with a slide. That's impressive.


Nah, I think that's the family bathtub.


Well they really need to vacuum the tub then.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NateAsbestos: For some reason, this picture was the funniest to me:
[Fark user image 425x318]

Like, what a dud to land on


That cracked me up too.  I can imagine a realtor finishing the tour on "....and that's the backyard.  OK."
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Third Man: NateAsbestos: For some reason, this picture was the funniest to me:
[Fark user image 425x318]

Like, what a dud to land on

That cracked me up too.  I can imagine a realtor finishing the tour on "....and that's the backyard.  OK."



That backyard looks like a war crimes mass grave.
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This decorating style reminds me of countless player camps in Fallout 76.  Fort Worth should expect a Super Mutant attack any minute, now.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm puzzled by the detritus at the bottom of the INDOOR pool.
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You folks are so cruel.  It's clear that this entire family is tragically and completely color blind.  Have more compassion people!
 
GBmanNC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fixing decoration is way cheaper and funner than gutting a house. The house itself isn't too bad.
 
txwebguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: For some reason, this picture was the funniest to me:
[Fark user image image 425x318]

Like, what a dud to land on


I am guessing there were a couple of sheds or Unabomber cabins on those spots they decided to remove before listing the property
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speak for yourselves, buncha broke-ass losers!
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was designed using The Sims.
 
Chompachangas [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like they shoot porn there.
 
oneodd1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jebus.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who tf is playing piano in that glorified frat house?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oneodd1: Jebus.[Fark user image 425x217]


Ooh! They're growing their own weed in the back!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know nothing about interior decorating but I know what  Iike!
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was ok until I saw the dojo.  I never understood the tacky Asian-inspired rooms.  They're hideous.
On the other hand, having a gas stove is nice.
 
fst_creeper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All that roof surface and all those walls.  That has to be obscene to cool in August.  And with all that not a solar panel in sight.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeto2: How do people have that much money with that poor of taste?


This guy?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fredmcmurray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bathtubs in more than one bedroom, indoor pool, and a window A/C unit?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: leeto2: How do people have that much money with that poor of taste?

Five years ago that was probably a $250k property.. I'm too lazy to go look on the Tarrant County tax rolls to validate my postulation..

Oh and.....

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]

GAAAAAHHHH MY EYES!!!!


The Farking article says that it sold for $199,999 in 2019.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fredmcmurray: Bathtubs in more than one bedroom, indoor pool, and a window A/C unit?


It never gets hot in Texas. Everyone knows that.
 
Taketombo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I counted three kitchenS - full to the left of the pool, the one that actually had a room to itself, and the one I suspect was in the outbuilding (blue room with the unusually large bath at the foot of the bed.

I also counted three pianos - a covered electric keyboard and upright in the pool area (can you store a piano by a pool?) and the cream/white baby gran with gold accents.

However, a 1:1 kitchen to piano ratio checks out...
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


discount giggity?
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the middle of a remodel right now and my wife has some wild ideas. Afraid we're going to end up with something like this. Trying to talk her off the ledge.
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, fark indoor pools. Who wants a whole level of their house to smell like chorine?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oneodd1: Jebus.[Fark user image 425x217]


We should take bets on how many different additions were made to the house over the years.  Over/under has to be about four or five.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Welcome to Home Depot, how can I help you?"

"Yeah, I want 300 of those 'smart' bulbs so I can set each one of them to a different color each day."
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the the interior designer, Jimmy Buffett?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a hotwife party house, recognize the pool from some videos.

/a friend told me about
//eeewwwww
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oneodd1: Jebus.[Fark user image 425x217]


So that is what they did, they enclosed the outdoor pool into one kinda giant shiatty rec room.
Weird, this is like 3 entirely seperate places crammed into one garbage heap.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GBmanNC: Fixing decoration is way cheaper and funner than gutting a house. The house itself isn't too bad.


Does that include removing the bath tub from the middle of a bedroom?  Most of the rest of the real issues will leave with the old owners, but it is still a pretty weird place.

Just make sure they remove the piano that was sitting next to the pool.  No way you can tune that now.

Geotpf: markie_farkie: leeto2: How do people have that much money with that poor of taste?

Five years ago that was probably a $250k property.. I'm too lazy to go look on the Tarrant County tax rolls to validate my postulation..

Oh and.....

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]

GAAAAAHHHH MY EYES!!!!

The Farking article says that it sold for $199,999 in 2019.


The overhead shot implies massive additions (because Texas).  I'd wonder what a full inspection would find.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Throw in the OEM Liberace it surely came with when new, and you got yerself a deal.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeto2: How do people have that much money with that poor of taste?


Texas. That house was 25 grand when they bought it.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: $104 a square foot generally doesn't even cover the cost of land in cities people really want to live let alone a home. Fort Worth must be in desperate times.


Fort worth is not a great place.

/live in north Dallas.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oneodd1: Jebus.[Fark user image 425x217]


Now I am wondering what those pods were for, that left the dead patches on the weird lawn chunk...
 
