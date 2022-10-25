 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Elon believes in balance. When he bans one Nazi, he must let another come back. Perfect harmony   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
JimmyTheHutt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Musk can rely on Anglin to do very loud dogwhistles.  Kanye West, OTOH, could not keep it to that level.  Musk has to maintain the illusion of impartiality even though he fools no one with it.
 
kab
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Elon is an advocate of free speech until someone mocks or comments on him personally.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm looking forward to twitter getting sued into the ground in Germany for violation of anti-nazi laws.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
the internet's largest neo-Nazi website

Fark just can't get the recognition it deserves 😔
 
1funguy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Nazis gonna nazi
 
Begoggle
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There are a few accounts actively posting on Fark...
Just saying.
 
skribble
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


this Nazi sh*t is getting old.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

JimmyTheHutt: Musk can rely on Anglin to do very loud dogwhistles.  Kanye West, OTOH, could not keep it to that level.  Musk has to maintain the illusion of impartiality even though he fools no one with it.


LOL already bullhorning

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The difference being most people have never heard of Anglin (including me), so that can fly under the radar. "Ye" only got banned because of the publicity.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You guys just hate success stories!
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No doubt there are many furrowed eyebrows in branding meetings on twitter advertisers these days.

Elon brags about increased twitter traffic, but ad agencies want younger - still influenceable - eyeballs. Not old hate-addicts with klan hoods in their closets. They don't buy much of anything.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah, the only advertisers you're gonna attract with that are Tiki Torchs...
 
mistahtom
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Elmo's puppet masters direct him to....
 
Mukster
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Perfect harmony? Like Ebony and Ivory?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Elmo's puppet masters direct him to....


And who might those be? Any citations?
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Meanwhile my account @the_wagstaff is still banned because I called a Trumphumper a pussy and a snowflake.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I thought he banned Ye for making fun of him with that cringeworthy shirtless photo.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why is Elon so desperate for nazis to like him?
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mr.Insightful: No doubt there are many furrowed eyebrows in branding meetings on twitter advertisers these days.

Elon brags about increased twitter traffic, but ad agencies want younger - still influenceable - eyeballs. Not old hate-addicts with klan hoods in their closets. They don't buy much of anything.


Maybe companies will start to realize that the vast majority of their advertising is wasted money.
They did seem to start realizing that with YouTube and Twitch.
I think Twitter is an even bigger waste. Nobody buys something from a Twitter ad.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If you're still on Twitter then maybe you should rethink still being on Twitter.
 
guestguy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: the internet's largest neo-Nazi website

Fark just can't get the recognition it deserves 😔


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I should get on Twitter, get me some free speech over there.
 
nony2klerch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Yeah, the only advertisers you're gonna attract with that are Tiki Torchs...


and weird pillows....that suck.
 
Decorus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: I'm looking forward to twitter getting sued into the ground in Germany for violation of anti-nazi laws.


Germany will just ban it.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Anglin Saxon is back?  Oh no, and here I already cancelled my account.  (The day Elong took over)
 
Begoggle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

UberNeuman: If you're still on Twitter then maybe you should rethink still being on Twitter.


Being "on" Twitter doesn't cost anything.
If anything, it costs Twitter money.
Unless you are a celebrity or a sponsor, they don't care if you are "on" it or not.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I propose we treat Elon.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Offer also valid for Ye.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That reminds me I need a hair cut and shave my balls.
 
Mr_Katzchen
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
For grins I submitted a ticket to reactivate my account which was banned for saying "trump deserves to be tried and executed for treason," sadly it was denied. Apparently only targeted harassment against minorities, women, LGTBQ+ and Jews is in compliance with the ToS, not against actual traitors.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: I thought he banned Ye for making fun of him with that cringeworthy shirtless photo.


No, it was for "inciting violence," although I haven't found a description of what the "inciting violence" was.  Just musk saying that after writing a long post about how not offended he was of that picture.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Christ, what an asshole.
 
Madcaplaff
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

UberNeuman: If you're still on Twitter then maybe you should rethink still being on Twitter.


Yeah but people neeeeeeed it to connect with other like minded people and to advertise their small businesses.

/of course, e-mail, texts, and actual websites are still a thing.
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Let that be a lesson to Nazis and their sympathizers.  Be white.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wow I'm hitting way harder than some people who got banned and my alts have survived so far.

Must troll twitter harder
 
thehobbes
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Didn't they just put an arrest warrant out for that guy?
 
full8me
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mr.Insightful: Not old hate-addicts with klan hoods in their closets. They don't buy much of anything.


They buy new Klan hoods.  They can't rely on that garbage that Willard's wife puts together... despite how much effort Jenny puts into it.
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
New TSLA short target price. $10 by April.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Yeah, the only advertisers you're gonna attract with that are Tiki Torchs...


The Tiki Torch company DISAVOWED the use of their product by nazi assmaggots.
 
anuran
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Yeah, the only advertisers you're gonna attract with that are Tiki Torchs...


Liar! Fake news!
They can sell Aloha shirts
 
mistahtom
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Twitter was already operating as a media PR  fascism face for the Multinational business interests and that goes back when it first went live.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Lol Arab Spring green band Fark logo!
 
TheCubsFan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: JimmyTheHutt: Musk can rely on Anglin to do very loud dogwhistles.  Kanye West, OTOH, could not keep it to that level.  Musk has to maintain the illusion of impartiality even though he fools no one with it.

LOL already bullhorning

[pbs.twimg.com image 828x279]


Saying you love Hitler is "not even a big deal"?  I mean, seriously?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: JimmyTheHutt: Musk can rely on Anglin to do very loud dogwhistles.  Kanye West, OTOH, could not keep it to that level.  Musk has to maintain the illusion of impartiality even though he fools no one with it.

LOL already bullhorning

[pbs.twimg.com image 828x279]


Weird, but Anglin seems to care about Hitler...
 
rv4-farker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I did see it coming.
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Huh, that guy looks familiar:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: mistahtom: Elmo's puppet masters direct him to....

And who might those be? Any citations?


Fark user imageView Full Size
If I had any Photoshop skills, I would put Eliot's face  on the dummy.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Meanwhile my account @the_wagstaff is still banned because I called a Trumphumper a pussy and a snowflake.


I got a 24 hour ban for the sentence "Man, British people are weird". It's really hard to predict what actually will get you banned. It's kinda like watching an NFL game and trying to guess when they are going to call Pass Interference correctly.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Mr.Insightful: No doubt there are many furrowed eyebrows in branding meetings on twitter advertisers these days.

Elon brags about increased twitter traffic, but ad agencies want younger - still influenceable - eyeballs. Not old hate-addicts with klan hoods in their closets. They don't buy much of anything.

Maybe companies will start to realize that the vast majority of their advertising is wasted money.
They did seem to start realizing that with YouTube and Twitch.
I think Twitter is an even bigger waste. Nobody buys something from a Twitter ad.



25 October 2022
YouTube revenue declined for the first time since Google started reporting the division's earnings separately.
YouTube advertising revenue dropped 2% year over year to $7.07
https://www.cnbc.com/2022/10/25/youtube-shrinking-ad-business-ominous-sign-for-online-ad-market.html

Yeah, advertisers have clearly been fleeing Youtube because it's wasted money and not because they've been cutting costs since the summer as they've been saying they're preparing for a recession.
 
