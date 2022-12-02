 Skip to content
(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: Why so many of the male players in the World Cup are wearing sports bras   (slate.com) divider line
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's a manzier, subby
 
Zombie Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Because they want to feel pretty?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's called a 'Sports Bro' subby.
 
Diamond Joe Biden [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's a data tracker.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
fark Dubai
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: It's called a 'Sports Bro' subby.



seinfeldmemes.comView Full Size
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
...because of the metric system?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
When MLS players first started wearing them, writers were pointing out this was the best way to track lazy players who don't try hard.
 
zez
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Did they get that sports bra from a lingerie shop?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Did you just assume my sports bro gender?
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"We can data scrape ANYTHING"

I love how they say it's to see, "if they're pushing a player too hard". I'm far too jaded to see this as anything but another way to fine players for not hustling hard enough.

/Let me tell you that I'm American without telling you I'm American.
 
guestguy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
For the last time, I like the way the crotchless panties let my balls breathe!
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Gps data?

He's right there.  There on the field. Right there!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Gps data?

He's right there.  There on the field. Right there!


But is he offsides, smart guy?
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm a lumberjack, and I'm okay
 
objekt404
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Because a sweaty underwire really sucks!!!!
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: It's called a 'Sports Bro' subby.


That sounds too "ethnic".
 
TWX
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

zez: Did they get that sports bra from a lingerie shop?


Because it's a cupless demi?
 
TWX
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And I do miss old-Fark.  Fifteen years ago this thread would be a hundred entries long, half of them attractive ladies in some state of sportsbra.
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
nipple chafing?

Fark user imageView Full Size


uhhh. . . . .nope
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TWX: And I do miss old-Fark.  Fifteen years ago this thread would be a hundred entries long, half of them attractive ladies in some state of sportsbra.


You missed your chance.
 
TWX
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Floki: TWX: And I do miss old-Fark.  Fifteen years ago this thread would be a hundred entries long, half of them attractive ladies in some state of sportsbra.

You missed your chance.


I enjoy not being subject to the banhammer, thanks.
 
