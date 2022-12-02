 Skip to content
(Independent)   Remember that "Black Mirror" episode where you aren't allowed to fast forward thru ads unless you pay money? Yeah, add that to the list of episodes that's come true now   (independent.co.uk) divider line
70
•       •       •

70 Comments     (+0 »)
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, FARK Sky and any vendor who attempts similar.
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ironic that the story is paywalled.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just another reason why pirated videos are still your best entertainment value.
 
newsvertisement [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate ads as much as the next guy, but it's just an 'ad-free'-ish option for their service. They make money selling ads, so it's sort of stupid to let people skip ads without having another revenue stream to offset those losses.
 
devine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
newsvertisement:

But I'm already paying for the farking service. At 5UKP per skipped ad, they can tongue my taint.
 
newsvertisement [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like seriously, who would pay $5/mo to not see ads.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait is it a sound choice to let rich people fast forward advertisements?
Also.
Is it wise to price the majority of people out of goods and services?
Maybe greed makes people ignore math?
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: newsvertisement:

But I'm already paying for the farking service. At 5UKP per skipped ad, they can tongue my taint.


It said it was a monthly add on, not per use.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black Mirror and unskippable ads?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

newsvertisement: Like seriously, who would pay $5/mo to not see ads.


Poor people.
This will definitely change the ads over time. This is actually farking stupid.

Or


Will there will be so many more poors that it will make sense to only try to reach them?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JTtheCajun: dionysusaur: newsvertisement:

But I'm already paying for the farking service. At 5UKP per skipped ad, they can tongue my taint.

It said it was a monthly add on, not per use.


Maybe being taint-tongued once a month is sufficient for dionysusaur.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

newsvertisement: I hate ads as much as the next guy, but it's just an 'ad-free'-ish option for their service. They make money selling ads, so it's sort of stupid to let people skip ads without having another revenue stream to offset those losses.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking YOUTUBE.....they've started putting ads up during songs now.

Nothing more annoying then listening to a song, and then during that song a commercial.

/except if you've owned an 8 track tape that would change tracks in the middle of a song...
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They won't really be profitable until they can prevent you from going to the bathroom before finishing the ad

/ meh, just read your phone while the ads drone on and on
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

newsvertisement: I hate ads as much as the next guy, but it's just an 'ad-free'-ish option for their service. They make money selling ads, so it's sort of stupid to let people skip ads without having another revenue stream to offset those losses.


I pay the Googles $23/month so I can watch my woodworking 3D printing, and engin...

ARE YOU SUFFERING FROM SEASONAL ALLERGIES!? TRY FARKITALL! ASK YOU DOCTOR IF FARKITALL IS RIGHT FOR YOU!

... eering videos without getting cut off literally mid sentence. My family actually appre...

15 MINUTES COULD SAVE YOU 15% WITH GEICO!

... ciates that particular expenditure.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

newsvertisement: I hate ads as much as the next guy, but it's just an 'ad-free'-ish option for their service. They make money selling ads, so it's sort of stupid to let people skip ads without having another revenue stream to offset those losses.


Until they add ads right in the farking middle like they did to sportsball. (Free throws in basketballs, mound visits in baseball, faceoffs in hockey, goal kicks in soccer, almost everything in football). You know it's coming. You know the ad buyers are going to pressure for "preferred access" or other farking nonsense that will being to erode whatever barriers, paid or free, you've tried to offer the actual viewing customers.

bloobeary: Just another reason why pirated videos are still your best entertainment value.


And then everybody will scratch their farking heads in wonder why this continues to be an attractive option.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, TFA has an ad that you can't skip for 60 seconds, and the timer doesn't count down if you're looking at another tab.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you pay for cable TV, and all stations got a piece of that money (whether you watched them or not), why did they need commercials 10 out of 30 minutes?
Well I don't have cable TV myself anymore, just wondered.
Also, if nobody ever watched some of those channels, why did they never go out of business?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know how it is across the pond but I'm still baffled that we have to pay for basic cable/satellite TV in 'murrica when a third of each hour of content is advertising.  It's starting to shift some with streaming but, for the most part, an hour long show has 40 minutes of content and 20 minutes of ads.  I can understand paying for commercial-free programming but not stuff that's supported by ads.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: newsvertisement: I hate ads as much as the next guy, but it's just an 'ad-free'-ish option for their service. They make money selling ads, so it's sort of stupid to let people skip ads without having another revenue stream to offset those losses.

I pay the Googles $23/month so I can watch my woodworking 3D printing, and engin...

ARE YOU SUFFERING FROM SEASONAL ALLERGIES!? TRY FARKITALL! ASK YOU DOCTOR IF FARKITALL IS RIGHT FOR YOU!

... eering videos without getting cut off literally mid sentence. My family actually appre...

15 MINUTES COULD SAVE YOU 15% WITH GEICO!

... ciates that particular expenditure.


I started doing that a couple of years ago so that I can turn my phone screen off and have it continue to play plus the lack of ads and it covers the rest of the family. That and Netflix are my only subs.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: Meanwhile, TFA has an ad that you can't skip for 60 seconds, and the timer doesn't count down if you're looking at another tab.


There ought to be a way to disable all that.
Oh yeah, there is.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking of ads, is FARK okay?

Im seeing a lot of ads for FARK on FARK, which seems counterproductive.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: JTtheCajun: dionysusaur: newsvertisement:

But I'm already paying for the farking service. At 5UKP per skipped ad, they can tongue my taint.

It said it was a monthly add on, not per use.

Maybe being taint-tongued once a month is sufficient for dionysusaur.


Back in my day, we'd only get our taints tongued once a year if we were lucky...you whippersnappers have it too easy these days.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Ads suck, and sites are often overzealous in their placement, but the Internet has to pay it's bills somehow.  It's either going to be through ad revenue or subscriptions.  And with literally thousands of sources for just about everything out there, and many sites are visited once or twice by any given user, ads are what we're stuck with.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has Martha called that 1-800 number yet for her Medicaid insurance. That's all I want to know.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: El_Dan: Meanwhile, TFA has an ad that you can't skip for 60 seconds, and the timer doesn't count down if you're looking at another tab.

There ought to be a way to disable all that.
Oh yeah, there is.


It's the principle though, they're basically doing the same thing that they're calling another media outlet out for doing.
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's nothing on TV that I want to see bad enough to watch ads to see it.
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That episode is equal parts brilliance, terror, and soul-crushing resignation.  Charlie Brooker said that it was basically his middle finger held up to capitalism.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who watches YouTube regularly (like I do) is well aware of this problem.

And they've been getting more and more brazen with it.

I remember when it was just a banner ad.  Then it was watch this ad.  Then it was, watch these 3 ads.  Now it's watch these 3 ads, and we will interrupt the video every 2 or 3 minutes to show you more ads.  Don't like it?  Well, you can pay a subscription fee if you want ad-free video.

Pfffft....  Whatever.  I just deal with it.
 
docsigma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[Please drink verification can to continue.]
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, wait, wait...

...there are ads on Youtube?
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I already pay for the "no ads" tier of Netflix/Hulu/YouTube/etc., not seeing how this is any worse.
 
Farkn Yaj Yenrac [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this apply to all ads? Because I pay Hulu that much extra for "Ad free" and still get forced to watch ads during which you can't fast forward or rewind.
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  

adamgreeney: Ironic that the story is paywalled.


Alanis would like to congratulate you on using the word "ironic" correctly.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sky is owned by the Murdochs, so this is a bit predictable.
 
Farkn Yaj Yenrac [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, anywhere up to like $12 to about 4 other services that actually results in no ads.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: Pfffft....  Whatever.  I just deal with it.


as do I.

I keep my remote in my hand so the second I see "Skip Ads" I click it.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hey dumb arse yoots, you used to never be able to skip ads, so you just got up and walked out of the room, you know while the ads play to get a drink , snack, take a pee, etc.

that or you know, you probably already had your phone in your hand anyway, just focus on it alone for the next 120 seconds or so and then you can get back to only half watching the show and half messing with your phone.

seriously, cable tv always had ads and you paid a sub fee for that too...

dumb ass
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wake up, Rip Van Subby? Ad and ad-free-if-you-pay-us versions of various services have been a thing for a while.
 
Balder333
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do people see ads?  I use firefox+adblock and I have seen an add in a verrrry long time.

Aren't you all using adblock too?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/pats each one of my three Plex servers gently

You got this, my minions. You got this.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Just another reason why pirated videos are still your best entertainment value.


s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size

s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size

s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
newsvertisement [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: newsvertisement: I hate ads as much as the next guy, but it's just an 'ad-free'-ish option for their service. They make money selling ads, so it's sort of stupid to let people skip ads without having another revenue stream to offset those losses.

I pay the Googles $23/month so I can watch my woodworking 3D printing, and engin...

ARE YOU SUFFERING FROM SEASONAL ALLERGIES!? TRY FARKITALL! ASK YOU DOCTOR IF FARKITALL IS RIGHT FOR YOU!

... eering videos without getting cut off literally mid sentence. My family actually appre...

15 MINUTES COULD SAVE YOU 15% WITH GEICO!

... ciates that particular expenditure.


I do something... similar... though it doesn't stop the presenter from taking a short moment to talk about this video's sponsor... NordBCN. Are you tired of your ISP or hackers at your local cafe snooping on you as you buy your ball cream? With NordBCN you get the world's first and only service that combines a VPN with a monthly subscription to ball cream and all your related crotch grooming accessories. The first 200 of my viewers that signup with my exclusive code on the screen right now will get 10% off their first three months for any five year contract. Make your scrote smooth and supple for the next year and years to come. Now, before I get back on track, I would also like to give a big shout out to my patrons on Patreon. For the low price of just $200 per month I'll include your name at the end of every video and give you an exclusive monthly hangout on the discord. Well, that's all for now. Thanks for watching, see you next week.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: Anyone who watches YouTube regularly (like I do) is well aware of this problem.

And they've been getting more and more brazen with it.

I remember when it was just a banner ad.  Then it was watch this ad.  Then it was, watch these 3 ads.  Now it's watch these 3 ads, and we will interrupt the video every 2 or 3 minutes to show you more ads.  Don't like it?  Well, you can pay a subscription fee if you want ad-free video.

Pfffft....  Whatever.  I just deal with it.


I'm not even sure this is a serious post.
I've never seen an ad on YouTube (except for the ones the video maker does in the video themselves, obviously).
So I take it you think I pay a subscription fee of some sort.
 
SavageWombat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

newsvertisement: ajgeek: newsvertisement: I hate ads as much as the next guy, but it's just an 'ad-free'-ish option for their service. They make money selling ads, so it's sort of stupid to let people skip ads without having another revenue stream to offset those losses.

I pay the Googles $23/month so I can watch my woodworking 3D printing, and engin...

ARE YOU SUFFERING FROM SEASONAL ALLERGIES!? TRY FARKITALL! ASK YOU DOCTOR IF FARKITALL IS RIGHT FOR YOU!

... eering videos without getting cut off literally mid sentence. My family actually appre...

15 MINUTES COULD SAVE YOU 15% WITH GEICO!

... ciates that particular expenditure.

I do something... similar... though it doesn't stop the presenter from taking a short moment to talk about this video's sponsor... NordBCN. Are you tired of your ISP or hackers at your local cafe snooping on you as you buy your ball cream? With NordBCN you get the world's first and only service that combines a VPN with a monthly subscription to ball cream and all your related crotch grooming accessories. The first 200 of my viewers that signup with my exclusive code on the screen right now will get 10% off their first three months for any five year contract. Make your scrote smooth and supple for the next year and years to come. Now, before I get back on track, I would also like to give a big shout out to my patrons on Patreon. For the low price of just $200 per month I'll include your name at the end of every video and give you an exclusive monthly hangout on the discord. Well, that's all for now. Thanks for watching, see you next week.


But what if you said all that while dressed up as a 90's cyberpunk parody and did a recurring soap-opera skit?
 
TheOtherDub
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Black Mirror and unskippable ads?

[Fark user image 391x366]


Blipverts... Millions / Billions of them?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one wants to pay to subscribe to anything. No one wants to see ads.

How, exactly, do you expect movies and TV shows to get produced? Producers, directors, writers, actors, and the crew are not there working for free.
 
beany
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Begoggle: durbnpoisn: Anyone who watches YouTube regularly (like I do) is well aware of this problem.

And they've been getting more and more brazen with it.

I remember when it was just a banner ad.  Then it was watch this ad.  Then it was, watch these 3 ads.  Now it's watch these 3 ads, and we will interrupt the video every 2 or 3 minutes to show you more ads.  Don't like it?  Well, you can pay a subscription fee if you want ad-free video.

Pfffft....  Whatever.  I just deal with it.

I'm not even sure this is a serious post.
I've never seen an ad on YouTube (except for the ones the video maker does in the video themselves, obviously).
So I take it you think I pay a subscription fee of some sort.


You don't get YT ads when you try to play a video? There's usually a couple (sometimes skippable after the first few seconds, sometimes not). You must have taken steps to avoid them.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Just another reason why pirated videos are still your best entertainment value.


Aye!

Amazon Women on the Moon - Video Pirates
Youtube WOYhF8jgeO0
 
