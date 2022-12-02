 Skip to content
(MSN)   A potentially dangerous road rage incident fizzled out into nothing after one party refused to be intimidated by the other, who was "clucking like a chicken." Foghorn Leghorn seen leaving the incident   (msn.com) divider line
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You guys think all roosters look the same.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like some weird mating dance...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird. Clucking used to be a great way to start a fight back in the day. Now it prevents it.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I mean, would you be intimidated?
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That bwah... ah say, that bwah is about as sharp as a bowling ball.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [y.yarn.co image 400x225] [View Full Size image _x_]


thomasjbushlack.comView Full Size


/well done, also the first thing i thought of
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yup... If you refuse to cooperate with some asshole looking to start a fight, it freaks the shiat out of them. I have actually told someone :I don't have the time for your bullshiat", turned my back, and walked away. They're always a little afraid of what you might have up your sleeve.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Weird. Clucking used to be a great way to start a fight back in the day. Now it prevents it.


Once you've sorta got the idea of what starts these types of fights, I've found breaking up the escalation dance helps. Just start rambling on about architecture in Europe or how much the music sucks. Makes people sort of blink and really assess what's going on. I've avoided quite a few fights like that. I've also just taken off my pants, too. That also short circuits some things. "This guy is crazy, let's get out of here..."
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Yup... If you refuse to cooperate with some asshole looking to start a fight, it freaks the shiat out of them. I have actually told someone :I don't have the time for your bullshiat", turned my back, and walked away. They're always a little afraid of what you might have up your sleeve.


If you run your nipples and lick your lips and moan, they usually leave, too.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

JTtheCajun: . I've also just taken off my pants, too. That also short circuits some things. "This guy is crazy, let's get out of here..."


Having an erection helps
 
Dave2042
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I once defused a potential fight by walking up to one of them with a big smile, sticking out my hand and saying "hi, my name's Dave".  The guy shook on instinct.  Fight over and they all felt like idiots.
 
guestguy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: JTtheCajun: . I've also just taken off my pants, too. That also short circuits some things. "This guy is crazy, let's get out of here..."

Having an erection helps


"You wouldn't hit a guy with a boner, would ya?"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What's the saying?

Fight, or Flight?

something like that...
 
jtown
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Man, I was road raging today.  I think a ton of other drivers were stoned out of their minds this afternoon.  Got behind someone creeping along at 15 in a 35 who hit their brakes at every curve in the road and still couldn't manage to maintain their lane.  They eventually came to a stop in the middle of the road so I went around them and went in a parking lot only to immediately land behind another creeper.

Barely moving at idle speed then stopped at a stop sign and just sat there.  No traffic, no pedestrians.  It was a Kohl's parking lot FFS.  Nobody was there.  Then they finally started moving and eventually got to a 3-way stop where nobody could figure out who should go even tho each car arrived at a different time.  The creeper in front of me finally went last despite arriving first.  Got to the next 4-way stop where the scene was repeated with a completely different group of cars.  Then got behind another idling creeper near the store I was trying to get to.

MOVE!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abbarach
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Yup... If you refuse to cooperate with some asshole looking to start a fight, it freaks the shiat out of them. I have actually told someone :I don't have the time for your bullshiat", turned my back, and walked away. They're always a little afraid of what you might have up your sleeve.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not reacting to some people pisses them off worse than anything. It's my favorite thing to do.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

guestguy: [media.tenor.com image 450x248]


Came here for AD.
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
darkmayo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dave2042: I once defused a potential fight by walking up to one of them with a big smile, sticking out my hand and saying "hi, my name's Dave".  The guy shook on instinct.  Fight over and they all felt like idiots.


hmm user name checks out.
 
