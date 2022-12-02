 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Boing Boing)   This man's DNA looks like rainbow gummy worms   (boingboing.net) divider line
36
    More: Obvious, Methamphetamine, Drug overdose, Time, history of polydrug use, prolonged period of time, pills of MDMA, holiday season, executive orders Tuesday  
•       •       •

1665 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Dec 2022 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm surprised he had any cerebrospinal fluid left.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*scrolls down a bit*

just slap your car radiator fan onto a small turbine, attach it to some leftover pipe, and you'll draw so much solar power.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: I'm surprised he had any cerebrospinal fluid left.


I'm surprised he had any money left.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happened to Mr A in the end? "We were trying to get him into a residential unit for people with memory problems," Dr Kouimtsidis recalls. "And then he left that unit and disengaged from the services. That was 20 years ago."

Welp, it looks like we found your village idiot. Come get him.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what did this guy do when he wasn't rolling balls day and night?  Just curious what kind of gig you can do while that blasted and get paid enough to support at $91,000 a year MDMA habit. That's at $10 a bean (pill for those who don't speak drug.) Which is a price I've not seen since the 90's.  Arguably this guy would be buying wholesale, but still.  What job can you do blasted on on molly, acid, meth and more and get paid enough to support that habit.

This guy King Mithridates? He'd need to be to have the cash and the fortitude.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His brain:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drayno76: So what did this guy do when he wasn't rolling balls day and night?  Just curious what kind of gig you can do while that blasted and get paid enough to support at $91,000 a year MDMA habit. That's at $10 a bean (pill for those who don't speak drug.) Which is a price I've not seen since the 90's.  Arguably this guy would be buying wholesale, but still.  What job can you do blasted on on molly, acid, meth and more and get paid enough to support that habit.

This guy King Mithridates? He'd need to be to have the cash and the fortitude.


Probably sold MDMA :/
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: drayno76: So what did this guy do when he wasn't rolling balls day and night?  Just curious what kind of gig you can do while that blasted and get paid enough to support at $91,000 a year MDMA habit. That's at $10 a bean (pill for those who don't speak drug.) Which is a price I've not seen since the 90's.  Arguably this guy would be buying wholesale, but still.  What job can you do blasted on on molly, acid, meth and more and get paid enough to support that habit.

This guy King Mithridates? He'd need to be to have the cash and the fortitude.

Probably sold MDMA :/


Maybe he made the stuff
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Probably sold MDMA :/


The guy must have been legendary at the trade to maintain that hard for that long. I've known some people who make me wonder how they function, wake up a take a daily full dose of molly or acid, but damn even the ones who say they 'maintain' their daily trip might take 4 hits a day.

This guy's brain must look like the back wall of a shooting gallery.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drayno76: So what did this guy do when he wasn't rolling balls day and night?  Just curious what kind of gig you can do while that blasted and get paid enough to support at $91,000 a year MDMA habit. That's at $10 a bean (pill for those who don't speak drug.) Which is a price I've not seen since the 90's.  Arguably this guy would be buying wholesale, but still.  What job can you do blasted on on molly, acid, meth and more and get paid enough to support that habit.

This guy King Mithridates? He'd need to be to have the cash and the fortitude.


Maybe he's making the pills?
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is his Fark handle? Is the Pol tab missing a troll?
 
Saturn5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: *scrolls down a bit*

just slap your car radiator fan onto a small turbine, attach it to some leftover pipe, and you'll draw so much solar power.

[Fark user image 322x336]


That's an alternator.
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Syd Barrett did the same with acid in his day. Shine on you crazy diamond.
 
Speef
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Saturn5: gameshowhost: *scrolls down a bit*

just slap your car radiator fan onto a small turbine, attach it to some leftover pipe, and you'll draw so much solar power.

[Fark user image 322x336]

That's an alternator.


That setup actually will put out  a small amount of 12v DC.

/if you put it in a 900mph wind tunnel, maybe
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Mr A didn't just use MDMA, he had a history of polydrug use ("solvents, benzodiazepines, amphetamines, LSD, cocaine and heroin") and was still smoking weed when he got help. Can we be sure that the pills alone caused this? "It's very difficult to establish a cause in medicine,"

And his biggest problem was memory loss?
Interesting.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: "Mr A didn't just use MDMA, he had a history of polydrug use ("solvents, benzodiazepines, amphetamines, LSD, cocaine and heroin") and was still smoking weed when he got help. Can we be sure that the pills alone caused this? "It's very difficult to establish a cause in medicine,"

And his biggest problem was memory loss?
Interesting.


Wait for it...
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It was Super Hans, wasn't it?
 
mathamagical [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: [Fark user image image 400x300]
It was Super Hans, wasn't it?


This crack is really moreish
 
cloudofdust [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

drayno76: What job can you do blasted on on molly, acid, meth and more and get paid enough to support that habit.


Trust fund baby
 
Derek Force
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If Molly is anything like acid, you get tolerant to it real quick... like 1 hit today, then tomorrow you need 2, etc....
since he was doing it every day I can understand.   did he take 25 at once or a few at a time ever so many hours?  

I'm genuinly curious how this guy functioned, and as others said how you afford such a habit,....   I once bought a double dip sheet of acid for $250 and sold most for $5 a hit (going rate in the early 90s)  it was a white sheet, no print.. so we called them blizzard hits.  no one complained tho.   had nightmares having that thing in the house, as the penalty is pretty severe for acid possesion/sale.  

/csb
 
JohnBigBootay [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Derek Force: If Molly is anything like acid, you get tolerant to it real quick... like 1 hit today, then tomorrow you need 2, etc....
since he was doing it every day I can understand.   did he take 25 at once or a few at a time ever so many hours?  

I'm genuinly curious how this guy functioned, and as others said how you afford such a habit,....   I once bought a double dip sheet of acid for $250 and sold most for $5 a hit (going rate in the early 90s)  it was a white sheet, no print.. so we called them blizzard hits.  no one complained tho.   had nightmares having that thing in the house, as the penalty is pretty severe for acid possesion/sale.  

/csb


The easiest drug in the world to hide is a sheet of blotter acid. I mean your have to write 'acid' on it for anyone to know what it is without a chemical test.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Derek Force: If Molly is anything like acid, you get tolerant to it real quick... like 1 hit today, then tomorrow you need 2, etc....
since he was doing it every day I can understand.   did he take 25 at once or a few at a time ever so many hours?  

I'm genuinly curious how this guy functioned, and as others said how you afford such a habit,....   I once bought a double dip sheet of acid for $250 and sold most for $5 a hit (going rate in the early 90s)  it was a white sheet, no print.. so we called them blizzard hits.  no one complained tho.   had nightmares having that thing in the house, as the penalty is pretty severe for acid possesion/sale.  

/csb


It's a serotonin reuptake inhibitor, and at some point he should have just run out of serotonin; I'm guessing he periodically crashed out for several days at a time.
 
lefty248
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

JohnBigBootay: Derek Force: If Molly is anything like acid, you get tolerant to it real quick... like 1 hit today, then tomorrow you need 2, etc....
since he was doing it every day I can understand.   did he take 25 at once or a few at a time ever so many hours?  

I'm genuinly curious how this guy functioned, and as others said how you afford such a habit,....   I once bought a double dip sheet of acid for $250 and sold most for $5 a hit (going rate in the early 90s)  it was a white sheet, no print.. so we called them blizzard hits.  no one complained tho.   had nightmares having that thing in the house, as the penalty is pretty severe for acid possesion/sale.  

/csb

The easiest drug in the world to hide is a sheet of blotter acid. I mean your have to write 'acid' on it for anyone to know what it is without a chemical test.


Anytime I had acid there was always something printed on each hit. Hard to hide that. Late 70s to early 80s.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wouldn't he basically never be able to feel happy ever again?
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

misanthropic1: at some point he should have just run out of serotonin;


It happens quickly. Very quickly. Much quicker than you would think
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Mr A didn't just use MDMA, he had a history of polydrug use ("solvents, benzodiazepines, amphetamines, LSD, cocaine and heroin")

I think I found the problem.
 
morg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"It's very difficult to establish a cause in medicine," Dr Kouimtsidis says. "You cannot say 100 per cent, but we can safely attribute the memory difficulties that he had experienced when I'd seen him to the heavy use of ecstasy for a prolonged period of time."

How can safely say that? They just kind of drop there like it's obvious but it's not obvious to me how you can attribute memory difficulties to a single source so cavalierly.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I bet he was ecstatic
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: drayno76: So what did this guy do when he wasn't rolling balls day and night?  Just curious what kind of gig you can do while that blasted and get paid enough to support at $91,000 a year MDMA habit. That's at $10 a bean (pill for those who don't speak drug.) Which is a price I've not seen since the 90's.  Arguably this guy would be buying wholesale, but still.  What job can you do blasted on on molly, acid, meth and more and get paid enough to support that habit.

This guy King Mithridates? He'd need to be to have the cash and the fortitude.

Maybe he's making the pills?


/CSB

Everyone knows or has met that guy. No discernable income and is always high/ drinking/ partying. I have known four: inheritance; accident settlement; Magic card sales from the early days; and inheritance again. With the exception of the Magic card guy, they were all burning principle faster than they replenished it. None of them were big spenders but they were always just... around. And then, one day, they vanished. Either the money ran out or they got bored.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Saturn5: gameshowhost: *scrolls down a bit*

just slap your car radiator fan onto a small turbine, attach it to some leftover pipe, and you'll draw so much solar power.

[Fark user image 322x336]

That's an alternator.


THUS PROVING HOW SMART OF A SETUP IT REALLY IS
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ieerto
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
College friend took too many ecstasy and he forgot how to do math. Chemistry major.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Derek Force: If Molly is anything like acid, you get tolerant to it real quick... like 1 hit today, then tomorrow you need 2, etc....
since he was doing it every day I can understand.   did he take 25 at once or a few at a time ever so many hours?  

I'm genuinly curious how this guy functioned, and as others said how you afford such a habit,....   I once bought a double dip sheet of acid for $250 and sold most for $5 a hit (going rate in the early 90s)  it was a white sheet, no print.. so we called them blizzard hits.  no one complained tho.   had nightmares having that thing in the house, as the penalty is pretty severe for acid possesion/sale.  

/csb


The sad part is, there's no way he was enjoying it.

I used to take a fair amount of MDMA back in my college days and you have to wait a couple of weeks minimum for your brain to make new serotonin or you're gonna have a bad time really quickly.

It's a wonderful drug once a month or so, anything more and your brains going to have a bad time.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"What happened to Mr A in the end? "We were trying to get him into a residential unit for people with memory problems," Dr Kouimtsidis recalls. "And then he left that unit and disengaged from the services. That was 20 years ago."
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: "Mr A didn't just use MDMA, he had a history of polydrug use ("solvents, benzodiazepines, amphetamines, LSD, cocaine and heroin") and was still smoking weed when he got help. Can we be sure that the pills alone caused this? "It's very difficult to establish a cause in medicine,"

And his biggest problem was memory loss?
Interesting.


"Do you have any other health problems?"
"I don't remember"
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.